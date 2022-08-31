Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Argentina’s weekly soybean and wheat crop sales jump, corn lower

Weekly farmer sales of recently harvested crops jump by nearly 40%

August 31, 2022
By Liliana Minton
SoyWheatCornGrains and oilseeds

Argentine farmer sales of the recently harvested soybean and corn crop jumped by nearly 40% and 30% in the week ending August 24, official data from the Agriculture Secretariat showed Wednesday.

The new wheat crop sales also advanced, surging on the low volumes sold in the prior week.

Soybeans farmer sales

Soybean farmer sales for the recently harvested 2021-22 crop jumped 37% on the week, with 350,000 tonnes of soybeans committed in the week ending August 24.

Despite the sharp increase, soybean sales remained 20% lower year-on-year, with 22.71 million tonnes sold for the season to date.

Farmer sales continue to slow as the country’s Central Bank’s ‘soy dollar’ measure – due to expire at the end of August – has failed to gain ground; only 240 deals were executed under the instrument, for a total value of $2,600 million (with most sales concluded last week).

The 2022-23 crop sales, starting from October, jumped to 57,000 tonnes from a mere 21,000 tonnes sold the prior week, bringing cumulative sales to 1.14 million tonnes, down 31% year-on-year.

Export license applications for the 2022-23 crop remained subdued, while export licenses for the 2021-22 crop reached 1.71 million tonnes, far from the 4.93 million tonnes applied for a year ago.

Corn farmer sales

Farmer sales of the recently harvested corn crop rose 28% on the week, to land at 1.42 million tonnes, while sales of the 2022-23 crop – which farmers have already started to plant – fell nearly 30% on the week to 224,000 tonnes.

Despite the increase, farmer sales for the season remain 2% behind last year’s progress, while sales of the new crop are down 33% from the same period the previous year.

Export applications for the 2021-22 crop amounted to 32.68 million tonnes, down 5%.

Export license applications for the 2022-23 crop amounted to 6.89 million tonnes, up 59% year-on-year.

Wheat farmer sales

Farmer sales of the 2022-23 wheat crop surged to 32,000 tonnes, from a mere 9,000 tonnes the prior week, while sales of the old crop slid 4% on the week to land at 127,000 tonnes.

Cumulative sales for the 2022-23 crop totaled 5.23 million tonnes, down 8% on the year, while sales of the record high 2021-22 crop reached 21.72 million tonnes, a 41% yearly increase.

Export license applications for the 2022-23 crop were unchanged at 8.8 million tonnes, compared with 4.2 million tonnes at the same time last year.

Export applications for the 2021-22 crop were also unchanged at 14.5 million tonnes, up 42% on the year.

What to read next
Aerial view of wheat fields
French wheat quality update shows further move toward lower proteins
According to latest analysis by FranceAgriMer, 27% of French wheat crop has a protein content of less than 11%
August 30, 2022
 · 
Sharon Levrez
green steel chemical tanks or oil tanks stacked in row.
Argentina to extend duration of higher biodiesel blend, says energy minister
Soybean oil demand for biofuel blending will likely push towards the 2 million tonne mark for this year
August 25, 2022
 · 
John McGarrity
vegetable oils agriculture
Brazilian FOB soybean oil prices likely to remain at unusual discount to Argentina’s FOB
Slow pace of crush means Argentina’s FOB values trend above those of Brazil
August 23, 2022
 · 
Liliana Minton
Loading grain into holds of sea cargo vessel through an automatic line in seaport from silos of grain storage. Bunkering of dry cargo ship with grain
Black Sea grains tempt Asia’s buyers with low prices
Following the agreement for a safe grain corridor, wheat and corn cargoes are loading in Black Sea ports, but buyers’ concerns remain
August 23, 2022
 · 
Masha Belikova
Sunflower oil pouring on sunflower oil background
Ukraine’s sunflower oil exports by sea increase to 14,000 tonnes under grain corridor
Access to deep water ports leads to higher export volumes
August 19, 2022
 · 
Anna Platonova
soybeans close up
A feed mill’s guide to hedging organic soybean meal
How to use over-the-counter financial products to reduce your commodity risk
August 18, 2022
 · 
David Becker
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed