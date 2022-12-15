Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Argentina’s wheat output cut to 11.5 million tonnes

As lack of rain continues to challenge crops, BCR updates its wheat production estimates

December 15, 2022
By Marcela Caetano
Grains and oilseedsWheatCornSoy

The Rosario grains exchange has once again cut its projection for Argentina’s wheat output as production was affected by dry and hot weather, in a report released on Wednesday, December 14.

Production is now projected at 11.5 million tonnes, according to BCR, down 300,000 tonnes from the previous 11.8 million tonnes and 50% below the record 23 million tonnes set last year.

This could be the smallest crop since 2010.

The figure takes into account 5.9 million hectares sown and an area loss of 900,000 hectares that will not be harvested. Last year Argentinian farmers sowed 6.9 million hectares of wheat.

With the wheat harvest already underway, losses are confirmed in Córdoba, Buenos Aires and Santa Fe, but the province of Entre Ríos has compensated for a good part of the decrease in production.

Despite the good performance in Entre Rios, BCR warned the output would be as low as 11 million tonnes.

Soybeans output

BCR kept its projection for soybean planted area in the country unchanged at 17.1 million hectares but said there might be important modifications in the next report as sowing is delayed due to dry weather.

According to BCR, Argentina has been going through the worst planting conditions in the last 20 years.

So far, around 8.4 million hectares have been planted, amounting to 49% of the planned area, while a year ago, 65% of the early soybean crop was covered for the same period.

“Planting continues to be haunted by the lack of water and the very high temperatures that have been sustained week after week since November,” BCR added.

The rain from the past weekend moved northwards, and instead of favoring Buenos Aires, it was the center and north of Cordoba and Santa Fe that received the highest volumes.

“The last sowing batches show uneven emergence and seedling losses. Last week there were intense days of heat stress that added to the effects of the water shortage,” BCR said.

In the central region, one-third of the soybean fields show fair to poor conditions.

View our data analysis on soybean crush volumes and margins

Corn output

Corn sowing has reached 47%of the 7.9 million hectares planned, while 66% of the total was planted for the same period last year. In the 2021-22 crop, producers sowed 8.6 million hectares of corn.

Lack of water is causing this significant delay, and around 1.3 to 1.4 million hectares planted up to mid-October are in fair to poor condition.

“Thermo-hydric stress threatens total losses and damage to yield potential. With forecasts indicating the continuity of the dry pattern, these hectares have very little chance of reversing this situation,” BCR stated.

View our data analysis on corn market trends

What to read next
vegetable oils agriculture
Palm oil sentiment in 2023 cloudy amid uncertain supply and demand dynamics
Prices expected to decline, leading to market uncertainties
December 14, 2022
 · 
Min Jie Yaw
green steel chemical tanks or oil tanks stacked in row.
Average weekly central IL crude degummed soybean oil at 20-week low
Biodiesel margins improve thanks to lower soybean oil prices
December 13, 2022
 · 
Amanda Luhavalja
soybeans being unloaded after the harvest
China maintains 2022-23 outlook across corn, soybeans and veg oils
The latest report by China Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (Casde) confirms earlier forecasts for key commodities
December 12, 2022
 · 
Regina Koh
Bridge in Hong Kong and Container Cargo freight ship
Drastic freight rate fall in Ukraine’s deep sea ports brings no relief for grain trade
Inspection delays along the grain corridor and ongoing uncertainty related to the agreement continue to make trade difficult
December 9, 2022
 · 
Masha Belikova
Biodiesel containers
Feedstock shortages could soon stall biojet and HVO expansion
According to a report by the International Energy Agency, demand for vegetable oils, waste and residue oils and fats is set to increase by 56% between 2022 and 2027
December 8, 2022
 · 
John McGarrity
Corn growing in a field
Brazil’s November corn exports at all-time high
According to official data, 68,302 tonnes of corn set sail to China in November
December 6, 2022
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed