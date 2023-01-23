Methodology Contact us Login

Argentine weekly farmer sales for corn old and new crops decline

While soybean and wheat sales present a mixed picture, corn sales show a downward trend

January 23, 2023
By Victor Gusmao
Grains and oilseedsCorn

Argentine farmer sales of corn are down for both the old and new crop, while soybean and wheat sales presented a mixed picture in the week ending January 11, data from the country’s Agriculture Ministry showed late Wednesday, January 18.

Corn sales

Farmer sales of the 2022-23 corn crop decreased by 22% to 60,000 tonnes during the week, while sales of the old 2021-22 crop dropped by 6.6% to 627,000 tonnes.

On a cumulative basis, a total of 6.9 million tonnes of the 2022-23 crop has been sold to date, down 52% from 14.4 million tonnes at the same point last year.

Meanwhile, sales of the old crop came to 44.8 million tonnes, down 5.2% from a year earlier.

Export license applications for the 2022-23 crop were at 10.2 million tonnes, down 54.2% from the same time in 2022.

Export applications for the 2021-22 crop landed at 33.3 million tonnes, 15.3% lower than a year earlier.

Soybean sales

New crop soybean sales climbed 148% during the week to 82,000 tonnes, in an opposite path to the 2021-22 crop, which fell 65.7% to 49,000 tonnes.

That took total sales of the 2022-23 crop to 2.7 million tonnes, while at the same point last year, sales totaled 5.4 million tonnes.

Export license applications for the 2022-23 crop totaled 379,000 tonnes versus 50,000 tonnes a year ago.

Applications for the 2021-22 crop came to 5.6 million tonnes, above the 5.2 million tonnes seen at the same point last year.

Wheat sales

Farmer sales of the 2022-23 wheat crop fell 12.4% to 113,000 tonnes during the week, with sales of the 2021-22 crop stable throughout the week at 10,000 tonnes.

A total of 6.8 million tonnes of the 2022-23 crop has been sold so far, down 51% from a year earlier, while sales of the 2021-22 crop came to 23 million tonnes compared to 17.3 million tonnes a year ago.

Export license applications for the 2022-23 crop were at 8.8 million tonnes, down 32% when compared to the same period last year.

Export applications for the 2021-22 crop were at 14.5 million tonnes, up 33.4% from a year earlier.

