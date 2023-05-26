Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Argentine weekly farmer sales up for soybeans, corn and wheat new crop

According to official data, sales of the new soybean crop increase by 23.9%

May 26, 2023
By Victor Gusmao
Grains and oilseedsSoyCornWheat

Argentine farmer sales of new crop soybeans, corn and wheat were higher, while soybean sales for the last marketing year decreased in the week ending May 17, data from the country’s agriculture ministry showed Wednesday.

Sales of the new soybean crop increased by 23.9% to 876,000 tonnes during the week while sales of the 2021-22 crop declined by 3,3% to 58,000 tonnes.

Total sales of the 2022-23 crop reached 9 million tonnes, which is 43.2% lower than the 15.9 million tonnes in total sales reported at the same point last year.

Export license applications for the 2022-23 crop amounted to 896,000 tonnes, up from 413,000 a year ago.

Applications for export of the 2021-22 crop came to 5.6 million tonnes, higher than 5.2 million tonnes at the same point of last year.

Corn sales

Farmer sales of the 2022-23 corn crop rose by 8.7% to 570,000 tonnes during the week while sales of the 2021-22 crop were also up by 1.0% at 397,000 tonnes.

On a cumulative basis, 11.8 million tonnes of the 2022-23 crop have been sold to date, down by 52.2% from the 24.9 million tonnes at the same point of last year.

Total sales of the old crop of 48.5 million tonnes were down by 3.1% from a year earlier.

Export license applications for the 2022-23 crop at 11.4 million tonnes were down by 57.3% from the same time in 2022.

Export applications for the 2021-22 crop fell to 33.8 million tonnes, a drop of 14.1% from a year earlier.

Wheat sales

Farmer sales of the 2023-24 wheat crop rose by 55% to 31,000 tonnes during the week while sales of the 2022-23 crop increased by 26.6% to 176,000 tonnes.

A total of 299,200 tonnes of the 2023-24 crop has been sold so far, sharply down from 4 million tonnes a year earlier.

Sales of the 2022-23 crop of 8.9 million tonnes compares with 19.6 million tonnes a year ago.

There were no export license applications for the 2023-24 crop - in sharp contrast to 8.4 million tonnes at the same point in the previous season.

Export applications for the 2022-23 crop were at 8.8 million tonnes, down by 38.8% from a year earlier.

View our wheat prices

What to read next
Loading grain into holds of sea cargo vessel through an automatic line in seaport from silos of grain storage. Bunkering of dry cargo ship with grain
EU weekly wheat exports reach 391k tonnes, led by Poland
Morocco remains the lead destination for EU shipments this season
May 24, 2023
 · 
Serina Gothard
Bottle of biofuel
US industry calls for government to boost renewable fuels support
Panelists at Fastmarkets Biofuels & Feedstocks Americas conference warn that the national government’s focus on electrification is leaving little to no room for renewable fuels
May 22, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Russian wheat output
Wasde: Tighter supply outlooks as global wheat output returns to norms
USDA publishes early production figures for 2023-24
May 15, 2023
 · 
Tim Worledge
vegetable oils agriculture
India’s April edible veg oil imports down by 10%
Palm oil loses share to soft oils
May 12, 2023
 · 
Regina Koh
Sunflower - veg oil
Ukrainian weekly oilseed exports jump despite slow buying interest
Sunflower seeds shipments increase by 78%
May 11, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Tractor spraying young crops in field
USDA projects massive Russian grain and oilseed exports, while taxes limit growth
Increased acreage and improved yields lead to record production volumes
May 10, 2023
 · 
Mark Shenk
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed