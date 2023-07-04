Brazilian soybean exports hit record 13.8m tonnes in June

Brazilian soybean exports totaled a record 13.8 million tonnes in June, as volumes increased for most products in the last week of the month, customs data showed late Monday.

The figure is 38.8% higher than in June 2022´s 9.9 million tonnes and the highest volume sent abroad during the month in data going back to 2012, beating the prior record of 12.7 million tonnes reached in 2021.

The average pace of soybean shipments was 660,522 tonnes per working day last week, lower than the previous week’s pace of 717,068 tonnes but 38.9% higher than the 475,705 tonnes average in June 2022.

The country’s grains exporters association (Anec) projects Brazilian soybean exports to reach 14.2 million tonnes in June.

Corn exports

Brazilian corn exports totaled 1 million tonnes last month, 4.5% higher than June 2022´s 989,299 tonnes.

The average pace of corn shipments per day was reported at 49,251 tonnes, higher than the previous week’s average pace of 39,500 tonnes and 4.5% higher than June 2022’s 47,109 tonnes.

Anec expects Brazil´s June corn exports to reach 1.1 million tonnes.

Soy meal & oil exports

Brazil’s soy meal exports reached 2.1 million tonnes in June close to the 2.2 million tonnes shipments from the same month last year.

Average exports per working day totaled 101,139 tonnes, below last week’s average pace of 103,233 and down 5.3% from June 2022’s 106,767 tonnes average.

Anec projects Brazil’s June soy meal exports will reach 2.3 million tonnes.

The country’s vegetable oils and fats exports, composed mostly of soy oil, totaled 297,839 mt in June, down 12.6% from June 2022´s 341,049 mt.

The average export pace per working day reached 14,182 tonnes, higher than the prior week’s 13,313 tonnes but 12.7% below the 16,240 tonnes from June 2022.

Wheat exports

Brazilian wheat shipments totaled a mere 4,2 tonnes this month, while 36,312 mt were exported in June 2022.

The figure is way below Anec´s 58,000 tonnes June estimates.