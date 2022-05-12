Brazil’s Paraná corn harvest 98% complete, second crop condition worse

The first corn crop harvest in Brazil’s Paraná state remained unchanged at 98% complete in the week ending May 9, at the same level as last year, state agriculture agency Deral said Tuesday.

Areas rated under good conditions represent 46% of the total, a 1 percentage point decrease on the week, while areas rated as average were down 1 point at 39%.

Planted areas rated as bad rose by 2 percentage points to 15% of the total.

Areas rated under good conditions for the second corn crop were down 8 points at 88% of the total, while areas rated as average were up 3 points to 10%.

Areas rated as bad were up by 1 point to 2% of the crops.

Corn crop forecast

Paraná is expected to harvest 2.9 million tonnes of corn in the first corn crop, down 6% from a year earlier, while the second crop, or safrinha harvest is expected to reach 16 million tonnes, up 180% on last year’s 5.7 million tonnes.

Wheat crop forecast

The sowing of the state’s wheat crop reached 26% complete, a 13 percentage points weekly advance, and ahead of the 9% a year earlier.

Areas rated under good conditions represent 99% of the total, while areas rated as average are 1%.

Paraná is expected to harvest a 3.8 million tonnes wheat crop, up 20% from last year, while sowing a total of 1.1 million hectares, down 5% in the same comparison.

Soybean crop forecast

The soybean harvest in Brazil’s Paraná state has come to an end after a 1 percentage point in the week ending May 9.

Soybean output is forecast at 11.8 million tonnes, 40% less than the previous marketing year when Paraná harvested 19.8 million tonnes.

Crop results for each commodity will bear a heavy impact on Brazilian exports.