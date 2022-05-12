Brazil’s Paraná corn harvest 98% complete, second crop condition worse
An overview of the Brazilian corn, wheat, and soybean crop forecasts
The first corn crop harvest in Brazil’s Paraná state remained unchanged at 98% complete in the week ending May 9, at the same level as last year, state agriculture agency Deral said Tuesday.
Areas rated under good conditions represent 46% of the total, a 1 percentage point decrease on the week, while areas rated as average were down 1 point at 39%.
Planted areas rated as bad rose by 2 percentage points to 15% of the total.
Areas rated under good conditions for the second corn crop were down 8 points at 88% of the total, while areas rated as average were up 3 points to 10%.
Areas rated as bad were up by 1 point to 2% of the crops.
Corn crop forecast
Paraná is expected to harvest 2.9 million tonnes of corn in the first corn crop, down 6% from a year earlier, while the second crop, or safrinha harvest is expected to reach 16 million tonnes, up 180% on last year’s 5.7 million tonnes.
Wheat crop forecast
The sowing of the state’s wheat crop reached 26% complete, a 13 percentage points weekly advance, and ahead of the 9% a year earlier.
Areas rated under good conditions represent 99% of the total, while areas rated as average are 1%.
Paraná is expected to harvest a 3.8 million tonnes wheat crop, up 20% from last year, while sowing a total of 1.1 million hectares, down 5% in the same comparison.
Soybean crop forecast
The soybean harvest in Brazil’s Paraná state has come to an end after a 1 percentage point in the week ending May 9.
Soybean output is forecast at 11.8 million tonnes, 40% less than the previous marketing year when Paraná harvested 19.8 million tonnes.
Crop results for each commodity will bear a heavy impact on Brazilian exports.