Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Brazil’s Paraná corn harvest 98% complete, second crop condition worse

An overview of the Brazilian corn, wheat, and soybean crop forecasts

May 12, 2022
By Marcela Caetano
BrazilCornWheatSoy

The first corn crop harvest in Brazil’s Paraná state remained unchanged at 98% complete in the week ending May 9, at the same level as last year, state agriculture agency Deral said Tuesday.

Areas rated under good conditions represent 46% of the total, a 1 percentage point decrease on the week, while areas rated as average were down 1 point at 39%.

Planted areas rated as bad rose by 2 percentage points to 15% of the total.

Areas rated under good conditions for the second corn crop were down 8 points at 88% of the total, while areas rated as average were up 3 points to 10%.

Areas rated as bad were up by 1 point to 2% of the crops.

Corn crop forecast

Paraná is expected to harvest 2.9 million tonnes of corn in the first corn crop, down 6% from a year earlier, while the second crop, or safrinha harvest is expected to reach 16 million tonnes, up 180% on last year’s 5.7 million tonnes.

Wheat crop forecast

The sowing of the state’s wheat crop reached 26% complete, a 13 percentage points weekly advance, and ahead of the 9% a year earlier.

Areas rated under good conditions represent 99% of the total, while areas rated as average are 1%.

Paraná is expected to harvest a 3.8 million tonnes wheat crop, up 20% from last year, while sowing a total of 1.1 million hectares, down 5% in the same comparison.

Soybean crop forecast

The soybean harvest in Brazil’s Paraná state has come to an end after a 1 percentage point in the week ending May 9.

Soybean output is forecast at 11.8 million tonnes, 40% less than the previous marketing year when Paraná harvested 19.8 million tonnes.

Crop results for each commodity will bear a heavy impact on Brazilian exports.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed