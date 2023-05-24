EU weekly wheat exports reach 391k tonnes, led by Poland

European Union weekly wheat exports amounted to 390,995 tonnes in the week ending May 22, according to initial data from the European Commission released on Tuesday, May 23, while the previous week’s total was revised upwards to 475,356 tonnes, with Bulgaria leading exports last week at 89,476 tonnes.

The total wheat export figure for the current marketing year now stands at 28 million tonnes or 13% above last year.

Poland was the lead exporter, with 173,377 tonnes exported, followed by France (72,815 tonnes), Latvia (72,220 tonnes), Romania (40,175 tonnes), and Bulgaria (14,387 tonnes).

Commission export data is sometimes incomplete and subject to revision as more data from member states becomes available.

Morocco remained the lead destination for EU wheat this season, with 4.49 million tonnes purchased, followed by Algeria with 3.90 million tonnes, Nigeria with 2.38 million tonnes, Egypt with 1.68 million tonnes, and Saudi Arabia with 1.44 million tonnes.

Barley exports

Barley exports from the EU during the reporting week remained slow at 6,214 tonnes, according to the current data, bringing the total for the marketing year to date to 5.82 million tonnes, down 15% year on year.

Denmark again led exports of barley at 4,867 tonnes, accounting for 78% of all barley exports from the EU, followed by France with 591 mtonnes exported and Germany with 309 tonnes.

Since the beginning of the new marketing year, China has purchased 2.07 million tonnes of barley from the EU, a 36% share of total yearly purchases.

Saudi Arabia has booked 1.16 million tonnes of EU barley, Jordan 465,549 tonnes, and Tunisia 380,900 tonnes.

Corn imports

Corn weekly imports to the EU increased on the week to 397,118 tonnes.

The marketing year total for corn imports amounted to 23.99 million tonnes, up 63% year on year.

The lead importer during the week was Spain once again with 170,649 tonnes, followed by the Netherlands with 75,212 tonnes and Latvia with 30,496 tonnes.

Ukraine stands as the leading source of corn imports into the EU over this marketing year, with total imports of 13.39 million tonnes, followed by Brazil with 7.93 million tonnes and Canada with 1.24 million tonnes.

Ukraine had a 56% share of EU corn imports this year, while Brazil had a 33% share.