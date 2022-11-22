Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

European vegetable oil prices slide on corridor extension

Rapeseed and sunflower oil markets react to news of grain corridor deal extension

November 22, 2022
By Liliana MintonAnna Platonova
Rape oilSunflower oilVeg oils and meals

Prices for rapeseed and sunflower oil at European ports weakened on November 17 following news that the grain corridor in the Black Sea will be renewed for another 120 days, thus lifting the uncertainty over supply, at least in the short term.

Fastmarkets’ APM-26 Rapeoil FOB Dutch Mill Rotterdam was assessed €1,287.5 per tonne for January loading on Thursday, November 17, down €18 per tonne on the previous day and down €110 per tonne since the beginning of November.

So far this year, rapeseed oil prices have fallen by over €830 per tonne FOB from a peak of €2,120 per tonne recorded on May 23, as a higher-than-expected rapeseed crop in Europe this season eased tight availability seen before the crop harvest.

Furthermore, a record-high rapeseed crop for the upcoming season in Australia, from which the EU (according to EU data) imports 52% of its total requirements, has further relieved the pressure on rapeseed oil prices.

Sunflower oil prices

Meanwhile, the Sunoil FOB Six Ports assessment for January loading was valued at $1,305 per tonne FOB on November 17, shedding $50 per tonne since the start of the month.

“This week, so far, global veg oil markets experienced a sell-off in expectations that the Black Sea Grain Corridor deal will be extended, and it finally happened today,” Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group, told Fastmarkets Agriculture.

“Although the markets have mostly priced in for the outcome, the resumption of Ukrainian Sun oil offers, due to clarity over the corridor, would push the prices further down,” Bagani added.

But, despite the news, prices for sunflower oil in Ukraine were practically unchanged. The market lacks clarity on how the corridor will work in the future and whether the port of Mykolayiv will be included.

According to market sources, long cargo inspection delays have slowed operations through the corridor, but if the inspection process is accelerated, prices are expected to fall.

There is currently vessel congestion in Istanbul. The pace of inspections for outbound and inbound cargoes is set at a target of around ten vessels per day, but the actual rate is much lower.

The extension of the grain corridor was announced on Thursday, November 17, in an official notice from the Ukrainian ministry of infrastructure, which stated that the “Initiative for safe transport of agricultural products across the Black Sea is extended for another 120 days”.

Since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, exports of sunflower oil from Ukraine have exceeded 1.2 million tonnes, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Ukraine.

What to read next
Corn harvest
China’s October corn imports fall by 57.9% year-on-year
According to data from China’s General Administration of Customs, the country’s corn imports for the month of October amount to 550,000 tonnes
November 21, 2022
 · 
Regina Koh
soybeans close up
Brazil’s soybean exports to reach 78 million tonnes in 2022
The country’s grain exporters association, Anec, increases annual estimates for shipments
November 17, 2022
 · 
Marcela Caetano
Corn cob with green leaves growth in agriculture field outdoor
What is driving corn price volatility today
Price trends and shifting market dynamics
November 15, 2022
Close up of green soybean pods in a field
Soybean crush margins: What is driving volatility
A data analysis
November 11, 2022
Detail shot of the buffer vessel from a modern biomass plant
US biodiesel exports hit second highest monthly total on record
Shipments reach a total of 28.5 million gallons in September
November 8, 2022
 · 
Alexandra Chapman
Container cargo ship in Vancouver's English Bay
Analysis: Implications of Russia rejoining the Black Sea grain corridor
The 3 factors that may change how the deal operates
November 7, 2022
 · 
Tim Worledge
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed