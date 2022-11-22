Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Rapeseed field with close-up plant
European vegetable oil prices slide on corridor extension
Rapeseed and sunflower oil markets react to news of grain corridor deal extension
November 22, 2022
 · 
Liliana Minton
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed