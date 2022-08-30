Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Global DRI push to be crimped by lack of pellet feed concentrate - sources

The global push toward using more direct-reduced iron (DRI) and hot-briquetted iron (HBI) could be derailed by the lack of iron ore concentrates used in the pelletizing process, sources told Fastmarkets

August 30, 2022
By Paul Lim
Steel raw materialsIronIron oreDecarbonization

“The shortage of pellet-feed iron ore concentrates for producing direct-reduction pellets is one of the key challenges which the steel world will face in its push toward using more DRI as raw material,” a producer source in the middle East told Fastmarkets.

Iron ore concentrate is typically separated into sinter-feed and pellet-feed grades, with the former having a lower iron content of 66% Fe and the latter having a higher iron content of 67-68% Fe.

New DRI plants announced

DRI is a popular route to decarbonization, with equipment makers such as Midrex, Tenova and Paul Wurth touting lower energy consumption to melt DRI, a shorter melting cycle and reduced electrode consumption. There is also reduced tapping time and electricity consumption, as well as lower overall emissions due to less electricity needed.

The increasing popularity of using hydrogen as a reducing agent also means that less natural gas will be needed in the future.

DRI can also be further processed into HBI, which can be charged directly into a blast furnace or basic-oxygen furnace, offering steelmakers flexibility when weighing cost effectiveness of various raw materials in the volatile pricing environment.

There are more DRI plants being built by equipment maker Midrex, which listed the LGOK 4 DRI plant in Gubkin, Russia, the Tosyali Algerie 2 plant in Algeria and the Mikhailovsky HBI plant in Russia as the next start-ups. Industry peer Tenova will be building a hydrogen-based DRI plant for Baosteel at its Zhanjiang plant. Tenova has also been contracted to build DRI plant for Hebei Iron & Steel.

Steelmakers working to integrate DRI plants into their production plans as part of their decarbonization agendas include industry majors like ArcelorMittal, Salzgitter and SSAB.

Lack of pelletizing grade iron ore concentrate

But the growing momentum of using DRI in steel production is facing a growing problem of insufficient iron ore concentrate of the right quality to produce DR-grade pellets, market sources said.

“A lack of pelletizing-grade iron ore concentrates for DR pellets is the biggest challenge right now, as miners are not expected to be able to keep up pellet feed availability at the expected consumption levels,” an industry source in the Middle East told Fastmarkets.

Only a limited number of companies in the world are currently producing DR-grade pellets, including in Ukraine, Brazil and Australia, with some facing limited availability of feed for pelletizing.

The lion’s share of DR-grade pellet is also locked up in South America, with Swedish and Canadian producers seeing far smaller volumes.

“There is still room for DR-grade pellet capacity to increase, but there are some issues which are not easily solved,” the same industry source said.

More vertical integration

The fact that more steelmakers are looking to be increasingly vertically-integrated also means that there may not be sufficient spot availability of DR-grade pellets in the open market.

“Many market players in the [Commonwealth of Independent States] and northern Canada are vertically integrated, so a lot of DR-grade pellets produced will be consumed internally,” the same industry source said.

While this looks like an interesting emerging technology, an iron ore trader in Singapore said DRI will continue to remain a small part of steel production.

“Large blast furnaces in major steel-producing countries such as China, Japan and South Korea remain the most economical for steelmakers. Using DRI will help steelmakers improve their ESG and pollution-reduction efforts, but will not account for much in terms of production,” an iron ore trader told Fastmarkets.

What to read next
Aerial shooting in the logistics area. Container ship to anchor. Import - Export market
European energy woes unlikely to significantly boost US steel exports
Rising energy costs and shrinking steel production in the European Union have some steel producers in the United States considering the possibility of increased exports to the EU this winter
September 9, 2022
 · 
Mark Burgess
Scrap metal yard
Scrap, secondary and recycled aluminium, from rescue to low-carbon gains
With decarbonization high on the agenda for the industry, the longevity of scrap and secondary aluminium could play a bigger role in the climate crisis. An overview of demand and price trends of scrap and secondary aluminium across Europe and North America.
September 8, 2022
Natural gas tank in gas factory with European union flag
Metals companies call on EU leaders for emergency action on energy prices
The heads of 40 metals companies and a number of industry associations have called on European Union leaders to take emergency action to temporarily reduce gas prices in order to alleviate costs and help continued production at their sites
September 7, 2022
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Photo of the cauldron in a foundry
Speira to curtail 50% of aluminium smelter production at Rheinwerk plant; cites high energy costs
Global aluminium rolling and recycling company Speira will curtail 50% of the current smelter production at its Rheinwerk plant until further notice citing rising energy prices, the company announced on Wednesday, September 7
September 7, 2022
 · 
Imogen Dudman
Aluminum ingots
Aluminium premiums still under pressure in Japan, Europe, Brazil, but US market quiet
Aluminium premiums continued their global downtrend in the week to Tuesday September 6 with the exception of the US Midwest premium, which was unchanged after the Labor Day holiday in the United States.
September 7, 2022
 · 
Renato Rostás
Crane unloading two containers at Rio de Janeiro port
Brazilian alumina exports rise 62% in August
Brazilian alumina exports grew by 62.24% year on year in August on higher shipments, in particular from northeastern Maranhão state, where the Alumar refinery is located, according to data published by the economy ministry on Monday September 5.
September 5, 2022
 · 
Renato Rostás
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed