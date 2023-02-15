Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

India finds 5.9 million-tonne lithium deposit

The Geological Survey of India discovered a new lithium deposit containing 5.9 million tonnes of inferred lithium resources in the country’s Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi District of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government said on Thursday February 9

February 15, 2023
By Zihao Li
LithiumBattery materialsElectric vehiclesSupply chains

This was the first discovery of a major lithium deposit in the country. Back in 2021, India found its first-ever local lithium deposit, totaling 1,600 tonnes, in the state of Karnataka.

The Indian government already has ambitious expectations for the country’s electric vehicle (EV) market and the newly-discovered deposit could help in meeting those expectations because lithium is a key raw material used in EV batteries.

India’s EV market is forecast to reach 10 million annual sales by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49% between 2022 and 2030, according to India’s government-run Strategic Investment Research Unit (SIRU).

The number of EVs on Indian roads will jump by 45-50 million units over that period from a current total of around 14 million, according to SIRU forecasts.

Due to a supply that is fundamentally incapable of keeping up with demand from a global push toward green energy and a booming EV sector, lithium prices have skyrocketed over the recent two years.

Therefore, securing lithium supply has been a key factor to the growth of the EV industry.

The new lithium deposit in India may act as a counterweight to demand from the country’s expanding EV market, as well as reduce reliance on foreign countries for lithium supply.

“Global lithium demand is expected to remain strong amid the global energy transition,” Vicky Zhao, Fastmakets’ senior battery materials analyst, said. “Every country is actively looking for lithium resources and India is also actively building EV battery plants, many of which have planned considerable capacities.

Zhao added: “The discovery of the lithium deposit may go some way in meeting domestic demand.”

India’s reliance on lithium imports

Prior to the discovery of the lithium deposit, India heavily relied on imports to meet the country’s EV demand. In January, several Indian media outlets reported that the government had identified two lithium mines in Argentina which the country may soon acquire or lease.

India’s locally-recycled battery raw materials may also help feed its emerging lithium battery-producing industry within the next three years.

The global lithium market has been in a deficit for the past two years and is expected to remain in a deficit of 14,300 tonnes in 2023, according to Fastmarkets’ analysts.

Fastmarkets’ daily price assessment for lithium hydroxide monohydrate LiOH.H2O 56.5% LiOH min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea was $75-78 per kg on Monday February 13, unchanged since February 3 and up by 390.38% from $15.30-15.90 per kg on January 1, 2021.

Keep up to date with global market insights and predictions for 2023 and beyond with our NewGen forecasts.

What to read next
painted symbol on road of electric vehicle and charger
Umicore starts industrialization of manganese-rich CAM production
Battery materials firm Umicore has started the industrialization of its high lithium, manganese (HLM) cathode active material (CAM), it said, and was targeting commercial production and use in electric vehicles in 2026
February 15, 2023
 · 
Justin Yang
electric vehicle charging in the street
GreenRoc wins ERMA support for Amitsoq graphite project
The European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA) has given its official support to GreenRoc Mining’s Amitsoq graphite project in southern Greenland with the intention of improving the security of graphite supply for the EU, which has categorized it as a critical material
February 15, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Factory - oil and gas industry
Russia’s energy war: Did the energy threat stop Europe from intervening with Russia’s attack on Ukraine?
Lasse Sinikallas, our director of macroeconomics, shares his analysis on whether Europe’s reliance on Russian energy resources had constrained its responses
February 14, 2023
 · 
Lasse Sinikallas
Container ship in import export and business logistics, By crane, Trade Port, Shipping cargo to harbor, Aerial view from drone, International transportation, Business logistics concept
Nickel market reacts to Trafigura’s ‘shocking’ fraud allegations
Nickel market participants around the world reacted with alarm to the allegations of “systematic fraud” raised by global commodity trading house Trafigura that could result in losses of up to $577 million
February 13, 2023
 · 
Callum Perry
Nickel market page header image
Nickel sulfate price rebounds in China; market participants skeptical amid subdued EV demand
The nickel sulfate price rebounded for the first time in two months with new buying interest emerging after China’s 2023 Lunar New Year holiday
February 13, 2023
 · 
Yiwen Ju
Electric car charging using renewable energy
Rock Tech Lithium, Transamine partnership highlights urge to secure critical raw materials
While the energy transition gathers momentum globally, participants active across the battery value chain in Europe are continuing projects at a speedy case
February 10, 2023
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed