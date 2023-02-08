Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Australian start-up Recharge’s investments in UK assets could revive domestic battery manufacturing hopes

The UK’s hopes to secure its domestic and sustainable electric vehicle (EV) batteries ecosystem could see a new light with Recharge Industries’ investments in the country’s nascent battery value chain

February 8, 2023
By Dalila Ouerghi
Battery materialsElectric vehiclesSupply chains

The Australia-based battery start-up announced a preliminary agreement with early-stage UK-based lithium refiner Tees Valley Lithium to supply toll-processed lithium to Recharge’s battery operations, it said in a release on Tuesday February 7.

Recharge Industries is owned by New York-based Scale Facilitation Partners, and has also entered an agreement to buy UK-based start-up Britishvolt’s business and assets, it was reported on Monday February 6.

The Britishvolt gigafactory project demonstrated the difficulty of getting new EV projects off the ground without firm government support.

“Start-ups have a lot of challenges, so it is not surprising that some fail, especially if they are starting from scratch,” William Adams, head of battery raw materials research at Fastmarkets, said regarding Britishvolt’s collapse.

“They need the know-how, they need the equipment to build the production lines, at a time when many other battery factories are also being built or expanded,” he added. “[And] they need to lock-in a supply of battery raw materials, again at a time when some many others want to secure supply too.”

Ambitious goals in achieving a move towards new generation energy

Western economies, including the United Kingdom, are increasing their efforts to secure the raw materials and the infrastructure needed for the ambitious goals of the energy transition. The development of a localized and sustainable rechargeable battery ecosystem plays a key role in their strategies.

The US has recently seen a string of hefty investment announcements in the EV battery ecosystem, taking advantage of incentives arising from the country’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to encourage mining and manufacturing in the US and create a more integrated supply chain for EVs, which have typically relied on imports for critical minerals and battery components.

The EU launched the Green Deal Industrial Plan at the beginning of February, to speed up the energy transformation of the EU. The plan aims to complement previous initiatives and simplify the regulatory environment for the quick deployment of net-zero manufacturing capacities, facilitate access to funding and secure supply of critical materials.

Recharge is also building a facility in Australia to produce batteries for EVs.

Want to read more on policy?

Find out more about policy changes and their impact on the market. Read our recent insights report into policy changes in the US and EU and their effect on the already volatile battery materials and electric vehicle market.

  • Discover how US and EU policies may present obstacles in the journey to a more sustainable future
  • Find out about the impact these policies have on the future of key battery materials
  • Read about how these policies are influencing the emergence of regional supply chains
  • Use our interactive visualizations to find out more information on the policies, timelines and what this means for your business
What to read next
close up of a rechargeable battery pack
Livista Energy and CAA Mining team up to create a lithium processing facility in Ghana
Africa’s downstream lithium processing capabilities could be getting a boost from a collaboration between Livista Energy and CAA Mining in Ghana, Livista said on Monday February 6
February 8, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Electric Vehicle in Park Street Charging station
Britishvolt gigafactory gets lifeline bid from Scale Facilitation
Battery manufacturer Britishvolt’s gigafactory has received a lifeline from Scale Facilitation Partners LLC and its indirectly wholly owned subsidiary Recharge Industries Pty Ltd following a competitive bidding process, administrator EY said
February 7, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Repair power bank, high current 18650 lithium-ion batteries
Recycled metals to help feed India’s lithium battery boom by 2026: MRAI Conference
India will be able to benefit from a supply of its own locally-recycled battery raw materials (BRMs) to feed its nascent lithium battery-producing industry within the next three years.
February 7, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
CME cobalt futures put spotlight on forward backwardation
China’s cobalt metal prices increase on futures strength
China’s cobalt metal prices rose in the second half of the week to Friday February 3 due to the strength in local futures prices, but market sentiment remained bearish due to sustained weak demand, sources told Fastmarkets
February 6, 2023
 · 
Zihao Li
home electric car charging with solar power and wind power turbine in the background
US nickel premiums continue decline; steady in Europe and Asia
Spot market premiums for refined nickel products declined sharply in the US following a long period of stagnation. Elsewhere, premiums were stable while Chinese markets re-opened following the Lunar New Year holiday
February 2, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Battery supply concept
Japan pins hope on all-solid-state lithium batteries (ASSLB) as it falls behind in battery race
Japan was where the world’s first lithium-ion battery and hybrid vehicle were made, but the country is aware that its position in the production of both battery materials and battery cells is falling behind its Asian peers, Fastmarkets heard on Tuesday, January 31
February 2, 2023
 · 
Julian Luk
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed