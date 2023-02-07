Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Britishvolt gigafactory gets lifeline bid from Scale Facilitation

Battery manufacturer Britishvolt’s gigafactory has received a lifeline from Scale Facilitation Partners LLC and its indirectly wholly owned subsidiary Recharge Industries Pty Ltd following a competitive bidding process, administrator EY said

February 7, 2023
By Andrea Hotter
Battery materialsSupply chains

The majority of the business and assets of Britishvolt were the subject of “multiple approaches” from interested parties, with numerous offers received, according to EY.

“Completion of the acquisition is expected to occur within the next seven days,” EY added.

The news marks a positive development for the United Kingdom’s battery supply chain, which lacks a gigafactory to build batteries used in the electric vehicles it will need for the energy transition. According to the Faraday Institute, a research organization, the UK will need 10 gigafactories by 2040 to meet EV battery needs.

Britishvolt, which entered administration last month due to insufficient equity investment in both the ongoing research it was undertaking and the development of its sites, had been building a gigafactory in northeastern England.

According to Britishvolt, the gigaplant would have produced enough cells for more than 300,000 EV battery packs per year, intended primarily for the automotive industry.

A recent joint report by consultancy McKinsey and the Global Battery Alliance, a multi-stakeholder organization, estimated that at least 120-150 new battery factories will need to be built between now and 2030 globally to meet the demands of the energy transition.

The battery material supply chain race is on

As with many countries around the world, the race to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and the supply chain constraints evidenced by the Covid-19 pandemic have triggered an effort by the UK to near-shore production of key raw materials and components such as batteries.

Britishvolt had a number of partnerships, including with Glencore for cobalt, VKTR for the development of a nickel sulfate facility in Indonesia, Posco Chemical Co for the supply of cathode and anode active battery materials, and BTR New Material for the supply of synthetic graphite and silicon oxide

David Collard, Scale Facilitation’s managing partner and chief executive officer, said the company “can’t wait to get started making a reality of our plans to build the UK’s first gigafactory.”

“After a competitive and rigorous process, we’re confident our proposal will deliver a strong outcome for all involved,” he added.

Scale Facilitation is based in New York and has a global innovation center in Australia. The company is involved in research, advanced manufacturing, capital, and supply chains, including Recharge Industries, a large-scale lithium-ion battery cell battery production facility and research partnership between the US and Australia.

Keep up to date with market insights and predictions for 2023 and beyond with our NewGen forecasts.

What to read next
Repair power bank, high current 18650 lithium-ion batteries
Recycled metals to help feed India’s lithium battery boom by 2026: MRAI Conference
India will be able to benefit from a supply of its own locally-recycled battery raw materials (BRMs) to feed its nascent lithium battery-producing industry within the next three years.
February 7, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
CME cobalt futures put spotlight on forward backwardation
China’s cobalt metal prices increase on futures strength
China’s cobalt metal prices rose in the second half of the week to Friday February 3 due to the strength in local futures prices, but market sentiment remained bearish due to sustained weak demand, sources told Fastmarkets
February 6, 2023
 · 
Zihao Li
home electric car charging with solar power and wind power turbine in the background
US nickel premiums continue decline; steady in Europe and Asia
Spot market premiums for refined nickel products declined sharply in the US following a long period of stagnation. Elsewhere, premiums were stable while Chinese markets re-opened following the Lunar New Year holiday
February 2, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Battery supply concept
Japan pins hope on all-solid-state lithium batteries (ASSLB) as it falls behind in battery race
Japan was where the world’s first lithium-ion battery and hybrid vehicle were made, but the country is aware that its position in the production of both battery materials and battery cells is falling behind its Asian peers, Fastmarkets heard on Tuesday, January 31
February 2, 2023
 · 
Julian Luk
cobalt-blue-rock.PNG
Glencore reports 40% cobalt output increase in 2022
Glencore achieved a 40% year-on-year increase in cobalt output during 2022 to a total of 43,800 tonnes, the company said in its annual production report published on Wednesday February 1
February 2, 2023
 · 
Alexander Cook
Electric Car in Charging Station
Plan to take advantage of US tax breaks for EV investments raises competition concerns in Europe
A string of of hefty investment announcements in the electric vehicle (EV) battery ecosystem in the United States, taking advantage of incentives arising from country’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have raised concerns in Europe about falling behind in the EV market
February 1, 2023
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed