Key topics
Your guides to the biggest issues across commodity markets
Take a deep dive into each of these big issues impacting the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining and new generation energy markets. You’ll feel more informed and armed to make strategic business decisions, mitigate risks and maintain knowledge of the critical events impacting the commodity markets with our market intelligence, insights and analysis.
Our commodity market price data and forecasting capabilities mean we can bring you data visualizations and interactive price charts that provide insights into how market volatility is driving change, as well as the key trends to watch.
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Navigate uncertainty and make business decisions with confidence using our price data, forecasts and critical intelligence.