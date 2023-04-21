Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Northvolt, Scania develop NCM battery for heavy EV trucks

Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt and Swedish commercial vehicles manufacturer Scania have jointly developed a nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery cell with capacity to power heavy electric vehicles for 1.5 million km

April 21, 2023
By Sayaka Kurata
Battery materialsElectric vehicles

This reinforces demand for nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) in Western markets even as lithium iron phosphate (LFP) continues to grow its global market share.

“We are seeing a trend to use more LFP in heavy trucks, mainly in Asia. However, Europe has been focused on NCM battery manufacturing and only a few manufacturers produce LFP cells in Europe,” Phoebe O’Hara, Fastmarkets’ battery raw materials analyst, said.

O’Hara said that the shift to LFP is mainly due to price. For trucks, the batteries must be so large – in terms of kilowatt hours (kWh) – that creating them as NCM is expensive.

In the current spot market for cobalt, weak demands from electric vehicles (EV) and the chemical market as well as an oversupply of cobalt hydroxide continue to depress the price.

Fastmarkets’ daily price assessment for cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam was $16.20-16.75 per lb on Wednesday, down from $16.35-17.00 per lb on Tuesday.

Fastmarkets’ price assessment for cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China, % payable of Fastmarkets’ standard-grade cobalt price (low-end) was calculated at 53-56% on Wednesday, down from 54-60% on April 14.

Cobalt is an essential part of lithium-ion batteries that gives EVs the range and durability needed by consumers.

Fastmarkets’ price assessment for nickel sulfate premium, cif China, Japan and Korea was $1,200-1,200 per tonne on April 14.

Fastmarkets’ price assessment for manganese sulfate 32% Mn min, battery grade, exw mainland China was 5,500-6,000 yuan per tonne ($798-871) on April 13.

Northvolt told Fastmarkets that the battery capacity, which will go into trucks, will be ranging 350-450 kWh. The average battery capacity for EVs globally is now at 60 kWh.

The companies unveiled that the capacity is equivalent to the truck’s whole lifetime, in a market where range anxiety that heavy EVs will not have sufficient charge to last still remains.

NCM batteries are more energy-dense than the cheaper alternative, LFP batteries. NCM’s energy density enables vehicles to travel longer distances – a property that suits heavy vehicles.

The battery maker added that the balance of the raw material components will be customized to meet each customer’s needs.

“The future of heavy transport is electric, and to enable the shift and continue delivering on our brand promise toward customers to be premium, Scania needs top-performing battery cells for our electric trucks,” Scania’s CEO Christian Levin said in a statement.

Northvolt only produces nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) batteries at the moment.

The cell is produced at Northvolt Ett gigafactory in northern Sweden. Later this year, Scania will open a new battery factory in Södertälje in Sweden, where battery cells will be assembled into battery packs to kickstart production of heavy-duty electric trucks.

According to the statement, Scania delivered 80,238 trucks and 4,994 buses in 2022.

Keep up to date with the latest news and insights on our dedicated battery materials market page.

What to read next
3D illustration of electric vehicles charging
Arbitrage emerges between MHP pricing mechanisms amid lower Chinese domestic nickel sulfate prices
A growing arbitrage has emerged between the different pricing mechanisms for nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) while nickel sulfate prices come under pressure and demand weakens
April 21, 2023
 · 
Yiwen Ju
close up of a rechargeable battery pack
East Asian lithium prices slump amid mounting pressure from Chinese weakness
Battery-grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate prices in the East Asian market have further decreased over the recent days, depressed by the continuing price weakness in the domestic Chinese market
April 20, 2023
 · 
Zihao Li
HotterThumb_NewGen_490x275.png
Arubis well-supplied with copper inputs, ample availability of concentrates and recycling | Hotter Commodities
The copper market is well-supplied from the perspective of a European custom-smelter, with ample availability of concentrates and recycling inputs, the chief executive officer of Germany’s Aurubis, Roland Harings said to Fastmarkets
April 20, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
HotterThumb_Copper_490x275.png.png
Awareness of copper supply gap still not meaningful, Trafigura CEO says | Hotter Commodities
There is still not enough awareness among policymakers that the world needs more copper to achieve energy transition’s ambitious targets, Trafigura’s chief executive officer Jeremy Weir said
April 20, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Car factory
China’s graphite industry struggles to adapt: ICCSINO
The graphite industry is expected to face ongoing challenges due to supply demand imbalances, according to industry experts
April 19, 2023
 · 
Sybil Pan
HotterThumb_Steeel_490x275.png
Teck in play; major shareholder stands firm against Glencore | Hotter Commodities
If the chairman emeritus of Teck Resources had previously only hinted at his thoughts on the future of the company his family founded, then he spelled it out very plainly on Monday April 17
April 18, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed