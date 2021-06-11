Contact Us Login

GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Lithium complex steady at high levels
Lithium prices were steady around the world in the week ended Thursday June 10, with both Asian, European and United States markets underpinned by tight availability.
June 11, 2021 01:38 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
PRICING NOTICE: Holiday pricing schedule for 2020-2021
View the Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for 2020 and 2021.
October 23, 2020 01:40 PM
INTL FERRO-ALLOYS CONF: Global stimulus efforts, green policies key to growth - Fastmarkets analysts
In the closing session of this year’s International Ferroalloys, which was held virtually November 9-11, Fleur Ritzema, global minors, ores and alloys editor at Fastmarkets, and Fastmarkets’ analysts Amy Bennett and Robert Cartman summed up the key market drivers for the rest of 2020 and beyond.
November 12, 2020 04:45 PM
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Ferro-chrome sector signs up to decarbonization agenda | LME Week 2021
The ferro-chrome market is facing growing pressure to decarbonize from downstream, with the need to cut carbon emissions becoming increasingly accepted among producers, traders and consumers
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
