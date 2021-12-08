Contact Us Login

Latest news and insights
Electric Vehicle in Park Street Charging station
Automotive shift to EVs draws scrutiny on steel supplier sustainability, says Arcelormittal: Exclusive
The automotive industry’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has put the sustainability efforts of its suppliers under scrutiny, Jean-Martin Van der Hoeven, chief marketing officer of ArcelorMittal’s global automotive division, told Fastmarkets in an exclusive interview.
December 08, 2021 04:13 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
hot steel on conveyor in steel mill
US steel industry needs more unity
Lourenco Goncalves cuts through the noise to address how US steel producers can successfully approach sustainability, supply chain pressures and remain competitive
December 07, 2021 08:06 AM
 · 
Mark Burgess
Illuminated light bulb in row of dim ones
EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism explainer
Your simple guide breaking down the complexity of the European CBAM regulations, and the potential impact on global import markets
December 07, 2021 07:27 AM
 · 
Maria Tanatar
Copper Redraw Rod Wire
Codelco’s Chuquicamata smelter set for three-month shutdown, copper output to drop
Codelco’s Chuquicamata copper smelting line in northern Chile will be closed for at least three months next year for a major facility upgrade, sources tell Fastmarkets
November 30, 2021 05:08 AM
 · 
Julian Luk
China decarbonization infographic
China’s largest smelters, steelmakers take first concrete steps toward carbon neutrality
China, the world’s largest carbon producer, has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
November 30, 2021 04:27 AM
 · 
Siyi Liu
Dollar : Perspective View
Carbon oversupply in China could cap price surcharges: INTERVIEW
An oversupply of emissions trading credits in China by more than 1.5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide will likely cap carbon prices in the country, TransitionZero carbon analyst Matt Gray told Fastmarkets in an interview.
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
 · 
Paul Lim

