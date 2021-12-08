Metals and mining news and
market analysis
Automotive shift to EVs draws scrutiny on steel supplier sustainability, says Arcelormittal: Exclusive
The automotive industry’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has put the sustainability efforts of its suppliers under scrutiny, Jean-Martin Van der Hoeven, chief marketing officer of ArcelorMittal’s global automotive division, told Fastmarkets in an exclusive interview.
Lourenco Goncalves cuts through the noise to address how US steel producers can successfully approach sustainability, supply chain pressures and remain competitive
Your simple guide breaking down the complexity of the European CBAM regulations, and the potential impact on global import markets
Codelco’s Chuquicamata copper smelting line in northern Chile will be closed for at least three months next year for a major facility upgrade, sources tell Fastmarkets
China, the world’s largest carbon producer, has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
An oversupply of emissions trading credits in China by more than 1.5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide will likely cap carbon prices in the country, TransitionZero carbon analyst Matt Gray told Fastmarkets in an interview.
