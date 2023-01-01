Mike Fulwood is a Senior Research Fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies and a Fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy, focussing on global gas modelling and LNG markets. Mike has over 40 years of experience in the gas industry. Mike worked as a consultant, with Energy Markets between 1997 and 2008 and then with Nexant as Director, Global Gas & LNG until August 2017. Before working as consultant, Mike worked for British Gas from 1979, latterly as a Director at British Gas Transco, in charge of the price control review, and prior to that President of British Gas Americas during which time he oversaw many successful acquisitions and projects including the acquisitions of Metrogas (Argentina), NGC (now Dynegy), the Bolivia – Brazil pipeline and Trinidad LNG project.

While working as a consultant Mike undertook a wide range of projects in all areas of the gas chain, covering regulatory matters, gas pricing and tariffs, gas sales and transportation contracts, market studies and price forecasting, as well as helping develop NexantECA’s World Gas Model. Mike is a past Chairman of the International Gas Union’s Gas Pricing Group, which undertakes the Wholesale Gas Price Survey. He also speaks widely at gas conferences all over the world, particularly on global gas and LNG markets, gas trading and gas pricing.

