Ores and alloys
Ores and alloys are critical for producing the metal that builds our communities. But global metal markets are on the cusp of change now that sustainability is taking centre stage.
The shift towards higher-grade ores and renewable alloys means using less of these precious commodities and recycling the rest. Our team of experts embedded in this market cover recent developments, prices trends, forecasts and more so that you always know what to expect.
Latest ores and alloys news and market analysis
Ores and alloy prices are the cornerstones for price movement across the metals and mining sector. We provide more than 50 ores and alloy prices, including industry benchmarks from across the globe. Our price coverage can help your organization to evaluate risk, optimize your purchasing strategy, negotiate in both physical and financial contracts and make the right decision every time.
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|Chrome ore Turkish lumpy 40-42%, cfr main Chinese ports, $/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Chrome ore South Africa UG2 concentrates index basis 42%, cif China, $/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome low phosphorous, min 65% Cr, max 0.015% P, delivered Europe, $/lb
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome low carbon, 65% Cr, max 0.06% C, delivered Europe, $/lb Cr
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome 0.10% C, average 65-70% Cr, delivered Europe, $/lb Cr
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome high carbon 6-8.5% C, basis 60-70% Cr, max 1.5% Si, delivered Europe, $/lb Cr
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome contract 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome spot 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome high carbon 6-8% C, basis 60-65% Cr, max 2% Si, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome low carbon 0.05%C, 65% Cr min, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome low carbon 0.10%C, 62% Cr min, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome low carbon 0.15%C, 60% Cr min, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome 50% Cr import, cif main Chinese ports, $/Ib contained Cr
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome high carbon 6-8% C, basis 60-65% Cr, max 2% Si, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome low carbon 0.05%C, 65% Cr min, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome low carbon 0.10%C, 62% Cr min, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome low carbon 0.15%C, 60% Cr min, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|
Ferro-chrome lumpy Cr charge quarterly, basis 52% Cr (and high carbon), delivered Europe, $/lb Cr (rounded to the closest 2 decimal places)
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome high carbon 57-65% Cr, cif dup Japan, $/Ib
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome high carbon 57-65% Cr, cif dup South Korea, $/Ib
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome lumpy Cr benchmark indicator, charge basis 52% (and high carbon), Europe, $/Ib
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome high carbon 6-8.5% C, basis 60-64.9% Cr, max 3% Si, cif Europe, $/lb Cr
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-chrome high carbon 6-8.5% C, basis 65-70% Cr, max 1.5% Si, delivered Europe, $/lb Cr
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-manganese high carbon 78% Mn, standard 7.5% C, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/long ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-manganese low carbon 80% Mn, max 0.80% C, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-manganese medium carbon 80% Mn, max 1.50% C, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-manganese medium carbon 80% Mn, max 1.50% C, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-manganese basis 78% Mn max, standard 7.5% C, delivered Europe, €/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-manganese 65% Mn min, max 7% C, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-nickel premium/discount, 26-32% Ni contained, cif China, $/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-molybdenum 65% Mo min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg Mo
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-molybdenum 65-70% Mo, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Molybdenum drummed molybdic oxide 57% Mo min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb Mo
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Molybdenum MB drummed molybdic oxide Mo, in-whs Busan, $/Ib
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-silicon 75% Si min, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-silicon 75% Si, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-silicon 75% Si, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-silicon 75% Si min export, fob China, $/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-silicon lumpy basis 75% Si (scale pro rata), delivered Europe, €/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-silicon 75% Si min, cif Japan, $/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Ferro-titanium 70% Ti, max 4.5% Al, ddp Europe, $/kg Ti
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-titanium 68-72% Ti, ex-whs US, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-tungsten basis 75% W, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $/kg W
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-tungsten export, min 75% fob China, $/kg W
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Ferro-vanadium basis 78% V min, 1st grade, ddp Western Europe, $/kg V
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-vanadium 70-80% V, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-vanadium 78% V min, fob China, $/kg V
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Ferro-niobium 63-67% delivered consumer works, dp, Europe $ per kg Nb
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Manganese ore 37% Mn, fob Port Elizabeth, $/dmtu
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Manganese ore index 37% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Manganese ore port index, base 37% Mn, range 35-39%, fot Tianjin China, yuan/dmtu
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Manganese ore port index, base 44% Mn, range 42-48%, fot Tianjin China, yuan/dmtu
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Molybdenum canned molybdic oxide, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Silico-manganese 65% Mn min, max 17% Si, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Silico-manganese lumpy 65-75% Mn, basis 15-19% Si (scale pro rata), major European destinations €/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Silico-manganese 65% Mn min, min 16% Si, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Silico-manganese 65% Mn min, min 16% Si, fob India, $/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Silico-manganese 65% Mn min, min 16% Si, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Vanadium pentoxide 98% V2O5 min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb V2O5
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Vanadium pentoxide 98% V2O5 min, fob China, $/lb V2O5
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Vanadium nitrogen, basis 77%V, 16% N, exw China, yuan/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Vanadium pentoxide 98% V2O5 min, exw China, yuan/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Tungsten APT 88.5% WO3 min cif Rotterdam and Baltimore duty-free, $/mtu WO3
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Tungsten concentrate 65% WO3, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Tungsten APT 88.5% WO3 min, fob main ports China, $/mtu WO3
|
Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.