Ores and alloys

Ores and alloys are critical for producing the metal that builds our communities. But global metal markets are on the cusp of change now that sustainability is taking centre stage.

The shift towards higher-grade ores and renewable alloys means using less of these precious commodities and recycling the rest. Our team of experts embedded in this market cover recent developments, prices trends, forecasts and more so that you always know what to expect.

What’s happening in ores and alloys markets today?

Latest ores and alloys news and market analysis

Pile of metal rods.
Ferro-chrome sector signs up to decarbonization agenda | LME Week 2021
The ferro-chrome market is facing growing pressure to decarbonize from downstream, with the need to cut carbon emissions becoming increasingly accepted among producers, traders and consumers
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
global-lithium-wrap-2021-06-11.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Lithium complex steady at high levels
June 11, 2021 01:38 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
ifa-analyst-poll-chart-1-12-11-2020.jpg
INTL FERRO-ALLOYS CONF: Global stimulus efforts, green policies key to growth - Fastmarkets analysts
November 12, 2020 04:45 PM
 · 
Jon Stibbs
PRICING NOTICE: Holiday pricing schedule for 2020-2021
October 23, 2020 01:40 PM

Ores and alloys prices

Ores and alloy prices are the cornerstones for price movement across the metals and mining sector. We provide more than 50 ores and alloy prices, including industry benchmarks from across the globe. Our price coverage can help your organization to evaluate risk, optimize your purchasing strategy, negotiate in both physical and financial contracts and make the right decision every time.

Ores and alloys price data
Market description Source Status  
Chrome ore Turkish lumpy 40-42%, cfr main Chinese ports, $/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Chrome ore South Africa UG2 concentrates index basis 42%, cif China, $/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome low phosphorous, min 65% Cr, max 0.015% P, delivered Europe, $/lb
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome low carbon, 65% Cr, max 0.06% C, delivered Europe, $/lb Cr
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome 0.10% C, average 65-70% Cr, delivered Europe, $/lb Cr
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome high carbon 6-8.5% C, basis 60-70% Cr, max 1.5% Si, delivered Europe, $/lb Cr
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome contract 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome spot 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome high carbon 6-8% C, basis 60-65% Cr, max 2% Si, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome low carbon 0.05%C, 65% Cr min, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome low carbon 0.10%C, 62% Cr min, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome low carbon 0.15%C, 60% Cr min, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome 50% Cr import, cif main Chinese ports, $/Ib contained Cr
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome high carbon 6-8% C, basis 60-65% Cr, max 2% Si, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome low carbon 0.05%C, 65% Cr min, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome low carbon 0.10%C, 62% Cr min, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome low carbon 0.15%C, 60% Cr min, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome lumpy Cr charge quarterly, basis 52% Cr (and high carbon), delivered Europe, $/lb Cr (rounded to the closest 2 decimal places)
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome high carbon 57-65% Cr, cif dup Japan, $/Ib
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome high carbon 57-65% Cr, cif dup South Korea, $/Ib
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome lumpy Cr benchmark indicator, charge basis 52% (and high carbon), Europe, $/Ib
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome high carbon 6-8.5% C, basis 60-64.9% Cr, max 3% Si, cif Europe, $/lb Cr
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-chrome high carbon 6-8.5% C, basis 65-70% Cr, max 1.5% Si, delivered Europe, $/lb Cr
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-manganese high carbon 78% Mn, standard 7.5% C, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/long ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-manganese low carbon 80% Mn, max 0.80% C, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-manganese medium carbon 80% Mn, max 1.50% C, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-manganese medium carbon 80% Mn, max 1.50% C, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-manganese basis 78% Mn max, standard 7.5% C, delivered Europe, €/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-manganese 65% Mn min, max 7% C, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-nickel premium/discount, 26-32% Ni contained, cif China, $/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-molybdenum 65% Mo min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg Mo
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-molybdenum 65-70% Mo, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Molybdenum drummed molybdic oxide 57% Mo min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb Mo
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Molybdenum MB drummed molybdic oxide Mo, in-whs Busan, $/Ib
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-silicon 75% Si min, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-silicon 75% Si, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-silicon 75% Si, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-silicon 75% Si min export, fob China, $/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-silicon lumpy basis 75% Si (scale pro rata), delivered Europe, €/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-silicon 75% Si min, cif Japan, $/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active  
Ferro-titanium 70% Ti, max 4.5% Al, ddp Europe, $/kg Ti
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-titanium 68-72% Ti, ex-whs US, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-tungsten basis 75% W, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $/kg W
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-tungsten export, min 75% fob China, $/kg W
Metal Bulletin
 Active  
Ferro-vanadium basis 78% V min, 1st grade, ddp Western Europe, $/kg V
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-vanadium 70-80% V, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Ferro-vanadium 78% V min, fob China, $/kg V
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Ferro-niobium 63-67% delivered consumer works, dp, Europe $ per kg Nb
Metal Bulletin
 Active  
Manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Manganese ore 37% Mn, fob Port Elizabeth, $/dmtu
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Manganese ore index 37% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Manganese ore port index, base 37% Mn, range 35-39%, fot Tianjin China, yuan/dmtu
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Manganese ore port index, base 44% Mn, range 42-48%, fot Tianjin China, yuan/dmtu
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Molybdenum canned molybdic oxide, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Silico-manganese 65% Mn min, max 17% Si, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Silico-manganese lumpy 65-75% Mn, basis 15-19% Si (scale pro rata), major European destinations €/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Silico-manganese 65% Mn min, min 16% Si, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Silico-manganese 65% Mn min, min 16% Si, fob India, $/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Silico-manganese 65% Mn min, min 16% Si, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Vanadium pentoxide 98% V2O5 min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb V2O5
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Vanadium pentoxide 98% V2O5 min, fob China, $/lb V2O5
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Vanadium nitrogen, basis 77%V, 16% N, exw China, yuan/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Vanadium pentoxide 98% V2O5 min, exw China, yuan/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Tungsten APT 88.5% WO3 min cif Rotterdam and Baltimore duty-free, $/mtu WO3
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Tungsten concentrate 65% WO3, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price
Tungsten APT 88.5% WO3 min, fob main ports China, $/mtu WO3
Metal Bulletin
 Active View this price

How can we help?
Products
Price data
Our global ores and alloys team of over 160 price reporters provide over 50 ores and alloys prices, which are regularly used to benchmark physical and financial contracts.
November 12, 2021 05:20 PM
Products
Market news
Delivered to you as the markets are changing with undeniable expertise, from reporters embedded in the ores and alloys markets all over the world.
November 17, 2021 10:52 PM
Products
Forecasting and analysis
With an over 90% accuracy rating, our forecasting helps you understand supply and demand dynamics, price changes and what the future might look like for the ores and alloy market.
November 21, 2021 09:22 PM
Consulting
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021 05:55 PM

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
