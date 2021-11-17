Our products

Contact Us Login

Commodity markets are complex, risky and fast-moving

When you need to make high-stakes decisions, you can rely on the expertise of our trained reporters and analysts to back you up with reliable forecasts, in-depth news and market analysis and prices that are transparent and truly reflect the markets we serve.

Price data
A trusted reflection of commodity markets, even at their most volatile

You’ll get access to current, historical and average price data across forest products, agriculture, metals and minerals and the markets innovating towards sources of renewable energy.
OurProducts_Pricedata_805x381.jpg
Agriculture prices
November 17, 2021 11:28 PM
Forest products prices
November 17, 2021 11:20 PM
Metals and mining prices
November 17, 2021 11:17 PM
Renewable energy prices
November 17, 2021 11:22 PM
News and market analysis
When the commodity markets move, we move.

Never miss a beat with news and analysis delivered to you in real-time from over 200 reporters and analysts embedded in their markets all over the world.
OurProducts_News_805x381.jpg
Agriculture news and market analysis
November 17, 2021 10:46 PM
Forest products news and
market analysis
November 17, 2021 10:50 PM
Metals and mining news and
market analysis
November 17, 2021 10:52 PM
Renewable energy news and
market analysis
November 21, 2021 09:16 PM
Forecasting and analysis
Reduce uncertainty and anticipate change.

Map out your next steps with in-depth analysis and short to long-term outlooks on the influences affecting supply and demand across commodities globally.
OurProducts_Forecasting_805x381.jpg
Agriculture forecasts
November 12, 2021 12:47 PM
Forest products forecasts
November 12, 2021 04:36 PM
Metals and mining forecasts
November 21, 2021 09:22 PM
Renewable energy forecasts
November 26, 2021 06:56 AM
Commodity markets move fast
Keep up with the Fastmarkets platform

Technology is transforming commodity markets. Every innovation brings richer, more complex data and the potential to harness new insights. Our customers tell us they are working faster and harder than ever to make sense of and respond to the markets. We built the Fastmarkets platform for this reality – it delivers the real-time insights you need, where and when you need them.
Learn more
Highway viaduct at dusk
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
