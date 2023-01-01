Paramita Das is global head of marketing, development and ESG (chief marketing officer); metals and minerals, Rio Tinto. Paramita is a global executive with extensive experience in the commodities segment (metal and oil and gas). She leads marketing for metals and minerals globally and the establishment of a more environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-centric approach in the Atlantic region. Prior to her work in the marketing and development space, Paramita was the chief of staff to the chief executive officer of Rio Tinto and chief transformation officer for the Atlantic Operations for Aluminium segment with Rio Tinto. Das joined Rio Tinto in 2015, prior to which, she worked with companies including Sumitomo/UACJ/TAA and BP. She is a passionate advocate for ESG and inclusion.