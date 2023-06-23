Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Forest products short-term forecasts

Near-term economic outlooks for the pulp, paper and wood products markets

Get ahead of market trends, risks and opportunities when you subscribe to our short-term forecasts. Our analysts bring together Fastmarkets’ trusted price data and their expertise in macroeconomic analysis to give you clear projections and scenarios on a one-to-two-year time horizon. Learn more about our transparent forecasting methodology.

Our forecasts are designed to help you get a deeper understanding of the future of your market, so that you can stand behind your price, supply and demand projections with confidence. That’s why each forecast comes with expert commentary on the impact of macroeconomic forces on supply and demand, the impact of supply and demand on price and inventory levels, as well as regularly updated price projections and many more market insights.

Buyers and sellers of forest products use our price data to:

  • Build more resilient supply chains
  • Adapt to disruptions
  • Understand the market context behind the data
  • Build more accurate, easier-to-defend budgets
  • Consider the hidden factors affecting partners and suppliers
  • Execute a more agile risk and production strategy

Our short-term forecasts cover the following markets at the global and regional levels:

  • Timber and bioenergy
  • Wood products
  • Pulp
  • Recovered paper
  • Graphic paper
  • Paper packaging
  • Tissue
  • Nonwovens

Talk to us about our short-term forecasts

Forest product timberland forest logging
Find out why 90% of our customers renew each year
News, forecasts, mill intelligence and price reporting for 3,500+ grades to keep you ahead of the competition
Talk to us
Latest news and analysis
Pulp hero image
US pulp prices tumble for the sixth straight month and drops $60-120 per tonne on oversupply
Softwood and hardwood kraft pulp prices continue to erode with abundant supply in the market
June 23, 2023
 · 
Bryan Smith
Lumber housing construction
How to get full visibility of wood products demand
Understanding the volume of repair and remodeling activity in the US has been an incredibly challenging market to track, until now
June 22, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
OCC - recovered paper - flattened paper containerboard boxes
OCC price drops prompt some Asian buyers to purchase while Indian buyers withdrew
Buyers opt for cheaper European recovered paper grades over more expensive US grades
June 21, 2023
 · 
Nick Chang
Load More
How can we help you today?

Fastmarkets forest products give market participants and investors the transparency and clarity to make critical and strategic business decisions.

NewGenIcon_Prices_Lt.png
Forest products prices
Market-reflective price data covering more than 2,800 commodities and 80 sub-grades
November 18, 2021
NewGenIcon_Forecasts_Lt.png
Forest products long-term forecasts and asset analysis
Asset analysis and 5 - and 15-year economic outlooks
February 21, 2023
icon_costs.png
Index builder
Track and compare your paper and packaging prices against objective benchmarks
May 26, 2022
NewGenIcon_News_Lt.png
News and market analysis
Keep up to date with the latest pulp, paper, and wood products news, and be in the know about critical market shifts
November 18, 2021
NewGenIcon_Events_Lt.png
Forest products events
Formerly RISI events, these are the places to discuss, debate, and learn about the latest trends and challenges in pulp, paper, packaging and more
November 22, 2021
icon_consulting.png
Consulting
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021

Schedule a product demo
Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Why use a price reporting agency?

Navigate uncertainty and make business decisions with confidence using our price data, forecasts and critical intelligence.

Learn more

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed