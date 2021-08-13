Scrap and secondary
How scrap metals and recyclable materials are driving the circular economy
Global scrap and secondary prices have never been more unpredictable. Recyclable materials are in high demand as the world shifts towards building a sustainable future. We provide global, industry-leading coverage for over 1,400 scrap metal prices, including steel, aluminum, and copper.
Our industry experts keep track of the developments impacting recovered paper markets, giving you a clearer view of price trends and availability worldwide. Our independent market coverage into the ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals markets gives you a forward-looking view to future-proof your business strategy. You’ll also get access to historical trends to help it all make sense.
Scrap markets are extremely volatile. What happens in one region can affect prices along the global supply chain. Our market insights cover all ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals markets, including breaking news, market summaries, in-depth industry analysis and expert commentary. Stay connected and understand what is driving change in your market.
