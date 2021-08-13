Global scrap and secondary prices have never been more unpredictable. Recyclable materials are in high demand as the world shifts towards building a sustainable future. We provide global, industry-leading coverage for over 1,400 scrap metal prices, including steel, aluminum, and copper.

Our industry experts keep track of the developments impacting recovered paper markets, giving you a clearer view of price trends and availability worldwide. Our independent market coverage into the ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals markets gives you a forward-looking view to future-proof your business strategy. You’ll also get access to historical trends to help it all make sense.