How scrap metals and recyclable materials are driving the circular economy

Global scrap and secondary prices have never been more unpredictable. Recyclable materials are in high demand as the world shifts towards building a sustainable future. We provide global, industry-leading coverage for over 1,400 scrap metal prices, including steel, aluminum, and copper.

Our industry experts keep track of the developments impacting recovered paper markets, giving you a clearer view of price trends and availability worldwide. Our independent market coverage into the ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals markets gives you a forward-looking view to future-proof your business strategy. You’ll also get access to historical trends to help it all make sense.

Fastmarkets insights

Scrap markets are extremely volatile. What happens in one region can affect prices along the global supply chain. Our market insights cover all ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals markets, including breaking news, market summaries, in-depth industry analysis and expert commentary. Stay connected and understand what is driving change in your market.

steel-scrap-wrap-2021-08-13.jpg
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Markets impacted by poor sentiment due to high freight rates, rising Covid-19 cases
Global ferrous scrap prices have continued to fall in the week to August 13 due to high freight rates, Covid-19 outbreaks in importing countries and poor downstream steel demand.
August 13, 2021 05:03 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
steel-scrap-wrap-2021-07-16-v2.jpg
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Seasonal slowdown sends down prices in major markets [CORRECTED]
July 23, 2021 05:54 PM
 · 
Amy Hinton
global-weekly-scrap-wrap-template-1806.jpg
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Asian prices diverge from subdued Turkish market
June 18, 2021 05:52 PM
 · 
Amy Hinton
steel-scrap-wrap-2021-04-20.jpg
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Turkish prices boosted by billet demand in Asia
April 30, 2021 05:45 PM
 · 
Amy Hinton
PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of European aluminium scrap and secondary prices
April 30, 2021 04:13 PM
 · 
Alice Mason

Scrap and secondary prices

Price data
A trusted reflection of commodity markets, even at their most volatile
November 12, 2021 05:20 PM
How we can help?
Products
Price data
Our global team of over 160 price reporters provide over 1600 proprietary scrap and recovered paper prices, which are regularly used to benchmark physical and financial contracts.
November 12, 2021 05:20 PM
Products
Markets news
Delivered to you as the markets are changing with undeniable expertise, from reporters embedded in the scrap and secondary markets all over the world.
November 17, 2021 10:40 PM
Products
Forecasting and analysis
With an over 90% accuracy rating, our forecasting helps you understand supply and demand dynamics, price changes and what the future might look like for the scrap and secondary market.
November 21, 2021 09:22 PM
Consulting
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021 05:55 PM
Futures contracts
Manage price risk with exchange-traded derivatives
November 15, 2021 07:23 PM

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
