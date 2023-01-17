Methodology Contact us Login

2023 market outlooks

Discover what's ahead with Fastmarkets' market intelligence and insights into 2023 and beyond

From tight availability in the scrap market to the impact of Europe's energy crisis on the global tissue market, our editorial and reporting team have taken a deep dive into what lies ahead for the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining and new generation energy markets.

With volatility being one of the key themes in the battery materials markets for 2022, it's all the more important to get a clear understanding of what to expect in the next 12 months.

Graphite ore in mine
Synthetic versus natural graphite debate rages on: 2023 preview
The graphite anode industry is becoming more competitive due to evolving market dynamics and falling costs for synthetic anode, against the backdrop of weaker demand, while there is increasing localization of natural graphite
January 17, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Stacks of lumber
Will contrarian theory prevail for lumber and panels in 2023?
With the market seemingly heading in one direction, could the opposite happen?
January 17, 2023
 · 
Jeff Redd
Copper pipe fittings
European copper markets face unclear year: 2023 preview
Copper market participants have told Fastmarkets that European demand for the red metal in 2023 is “not all doom and gloom,” although the market will face problems
January 16, 2023
 · 
Albert MacKenzie
Top view of a copper mine
Miners have to make move into higher risk jurisdictions, ERG CEO says
The mining sector will need to get over its reticence to operate in jurisdictions with high-risk profiles in order to achieve the growth required for the move to a new generation of energy markets
January 16, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Compressed recycle steel stack at waste plant
Steel scrap markets start hot in 2023, but major challenges remain for Turkey: 2023 preview
Given the sharp price increases recorded by several major seaborne steel scrap markets at the start of this new year, it can be easy to forget the host of structural issues still bubbling under the surface of the trade
January 13, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
Fuel pump with dispensers located on gas station on sunny day on city street
Renewable Transport Fuel Certificates (RTFC) upside less likely in 2023
As energy markets adjust to an era of embargoes and biodiesel prices are expected to come down, the UK’s compliance ticket market could become less volatile
January 13, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team

