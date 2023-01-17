2023 market outlooks
Discover what’s ahead with Fastmarkets’ market intelligence and insights into 2023 and beyond
From tight availability in the scrap market to the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on the global tissue market, our editorial and reporting team have taken a deep dive into what lies ahead for the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining and new generation energy markets.
With volatility being one of the key themes in the battery materials markets for 2022, it’s all the more important to get a clear understanding of what to expect in the next 12 months. Fastmarkets can help you navigate these fast-moving markets with price data, news and market intelligence.
The graphite anode industry is becoming more competitive due to evolving market dynamics and falling costs for synthetic anode, against the backdrop of weaker demand, while there is increasing localization of natural graphite
With the market seemingly heading in one direction, could the opposite happen?
Copper market participants have told Fastmarkets that European demand for the red metal in 2023 is “not all doom and gloom,” although the market will face problems
The mining sector will need to get over its reticence to operate in jurisdictions with high-risk profiles in order to achieve the growth required for the move to a new generation of energy markets
Given the sharp price increases recorded by several major seaborne steel scrap markets at the start of this new year, it can be easy to forget the host of structural issues still bubbling under the surface of the trade
As energy markets adjust to an era of embargoes and biodiesel prices are expected to come down, the UK’s compliance ticket market could become less volatile
