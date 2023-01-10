Methodology Contact us Login

US and EU policies spark battery materials and EV market volatility
The EU and US have recently introduced four key policies and laws to support local economies, secure battery material supply chains and accelerate the move towards a new generation of energy markets
January 10, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
European forest products and the natural gas crisis - Part 2.png
How will the natural gas crisis affect the European tissue industry?
Understand how Europe’s energy crisis is impacting tissue producers as they face cost and availability issues in the second article of our multi-part series
January 10, 2023
 · 
Philipp Jaki
Rolls of Steel Sheet
European metal consumers switch to short-term buying due to uncertainty: 2023 preview
Growing uncertainty about end-user demand and input costs through 2022 has driven a change in consumer habits in Europe’s aluminium and steel markets, with traders foreseeing a continuation of hand-to-mouth buying going into 2023
January 9, 2023
 · 
Julia Bolotova
Cobalt up close as mineral
Cobalt ends year on volatile note; some long-term negotiations drag on: 2023 preview
Volatility was one of the main themes for cobalt prices in 2022 and market participants will take a wait-and-see approach toward long-term supply contracts in the coming year
January 6, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Stainless steel plates on white
US steel plate market eyes three trends: 2023 preview
The outlook for the steel plate industry in the United States is cloudy for 2023 due to three conflicting factors: more incoming supply, expectations for stronger demand and the decoupling of the plate market from hot-rolled coil prices
January 5, 2023
 · 
Zach Miller
Electric Car in Charging Station
US dives into lithium battery recycling: 2023 preview
An intense interest in lithium battery recycling in the US has grown in the past few years, driven by concerns over supply chains, national security, the environment and a growing interest in electric vehicles (EVs)
January 4, 2023
 · 
Yasemin Esmen
