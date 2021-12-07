Agriculture news and market analysis
Know what’s moving your markets and the forces driving change
Our network of reporters and expert analysts bring you breaking news and in-depth analysis across animal products, grains, oils, oilseeds biofuels and the global events impacting them, giving you complete coverage of your agriculture markets.
Latest news and insights
Fundamental changes in agriculture markets make return to “normal” unlikely
The Asian agriculture giant bought 2.7 million tonnes of Brazilian soybeans last month
US ethanol output set to break records on robust margins and demand in the near term
From a faster planting season to a high export pace, what’s the latest news in the South American market?
The impact of Covid-19 lockdowns continues for Vietnam’s agricultural sector
Iran may triple its wheat imports in 2021-2022, with Russian exports at 4m tonnes, as the region recovers from dry and hot weather conditions
Our agriculture news and market analysis doesn’t end here. As a customer you get even more detailed, deeper insights into price fluctuations, what’s shifting them and expert views. Request a trial today and experience even greater insights.
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Talk to us
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Get fresh insights
Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.