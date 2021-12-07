Agriculture prices

Contact Us Login

Featured insights
A changing agriculture landscape
Fundamental changes in agriculture markets make return to “normal” unlikely
December 07, 2021 03:57 PM
China pays high prices to buy 81% of Brazil’s October soybeans
The Asian agriculture giant bought 2.7 million tonnes of Brazilian soybeans last month
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
Margins in processing corn to ethanol improve to reach new highs
US ethanol output set to break records on robust margins and demand in the near term
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
Jocelyn Garcia
Brazil’s corn and soybeans: a look inside the market
From a faster planting season to a high export pace, what’s the latest news in the South American market?
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
Eduardo Tinti
Tough outlook for Vietnam’s feed imports as hog price falls
The impact of Covid-19 lockdowns continues for Vietnam’s agricultural sector
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
Iran’s wheat imports could triple next year after severe weather conditions
Iran may triple its wheat imports in 2021-2022, with Russian exports at 4m tonnes, as the region recovers from dry and hot weather conditions
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
