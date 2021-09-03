Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Biomass

Get a complete view of the wood biomass and wood-derived energy markets

What is biomass? Wood biomass is any timber-derived product (softwood or hardwood) that can be converted to energy through direct combustion or gasification; to solid fuel through pelletizing; or to liquid fuel through many different processes.

While wood biomass may include any part of the tree, cost is the primary consideration when choosing a source. Biomass is typically created from:

  • Manufacturing residues
  • Non-merchantable timber harvest residuals
  • Post-consumer wood waste
  • Urban and agricultural wood waste

Biomass is typically created out of residues or byproduct but when higher-value end use markets are absent, biomass may even be created out of this higher grade material.

Interest in wood bioenergy is growing rapid. As governments and consumers search for sustainable and cost-effective energy alternatives, Timber-derived products used to produce biomass energy are gaining popularity for residential and commercial purposes.

Understand the state of the market, follow major players, changing policies, and potential price and demand projections to help make better business decisions.

Latest biomass market insights

Biomass demand is growing. Sustainability, climbing energy prices and policies that promote the generation of renewable energy are reshaping the market.

Keep up to date with this market in transition. We offer news on critical market developments and prices for residuals, mill costs, consumption and outputs, transportation issues and government policies.

Oil pipeline in industrial district with factories at dusk
ANALYSIS: Retroactive cuts to US biofuel blend mandates unlikely to hit supply, demand
A potential retroactive lowering of biofuel blending obligations for 2020 is unlikely to affect biofuel supply and production, experts...
September 03, 2021 07:41 AM
 · 
Alexandra Chapman
Steel Profiles
Key role for UK steel in bid to set up world-first low-carbon industrial sector
March 18, 2021 07:12 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
Fastmarkets expands its PRA operation by acquiring The Jacobsen
February 01, 2021 08:27 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar

Explore more insights

Biomass and woodfiber prices
GradeSubgradeRegionFrequencyPrice

Cartonboard and boxboard

35+ products in 10+ regions

Bleached kraft folding boxboard[Region][Frequency]2,416.25[Link to price detail]
Coated duplex – GC 2 – 270 g+[Region][Frequency]2,416.25[Link to price detail]
Coated duplex grayback – 250 g +
How we can help
Forest products prices
Unmatched price data on over 80 sub-grades across the market
November 17, 2021 11:20 PM
Forest products news and
market analysis
Dependable reporting as it happens
November 17, 2021 10:50 PM
Forest products forecasts
Get expert insights into the market changes ahead
November 12, 2021 04:36 PM
Consulting and special studies
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021 05:55 PM
Cost Benchmarking
A consistent and reliable basis for comparing the cost competitiveness of mills
November 17, 2021 09:31 PM
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Get fresh insights

Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.

Explore now

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed