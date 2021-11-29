Contact Us Login

OCC’s 11-month price run finally ends, all average RCP prices remain up
September price peak marks fourth highest average in 30 years, bulk grade average pricing has shot up more than 150%
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
Fastmarkets successfully completes second IOSCO assurance review for its FOEX PIX pulp and paper pricing division
Fastmarkets, the global commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of a second external assurance review of its Helsinki-based pulp and paper pricing unit Fastmarkets FOEX.
April 14, 2021 09:53 PM
Katharine Kellar
US OCC prices hit a four-year high
Box demand and low supply drive all RCP prices higher for third month in a row.
August 11, 2021 09:56 AM
European magazine paper prices increase sharply
Producers actions to reduce losses raise raw material costs, the market now braces for Q4 hikes
August 26, 2021 04:39 PM
