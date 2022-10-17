Forest Products International Containerboard Conference

You will be ready to hit 2023 running with the information gained at this event.
Key Speakers
Anthony Smurfit
CEO
Smurfit Kappa
Anthony Smurfit
CEO
Smurfit Kappa
Anthony Smurfit has served as a Director of the Group since 1989 and was appointed Group Chief Executive Officer in September 2015. He has worked in various parts of the Smurfit Group both in Europe and the United States since he joined the Group. He was Group Chief Operations Officer from November 2002 to September 2015 and Chief Executive of Smurfit Europe from October 1999 to 2002 prior to which he was Deputy Chief Executive of Smurfit Europe and previously Chief Executive Officer of Smurfit France. He is a Board member of CEPI (Confederation of European Paper Industries), and is also a member of the European Round Table of Industrialists.
Lasse Sinikallas
Director Macroeconomics
Fastmarkets Forest Products
Lasse Sinikallas
Director Macroeconomics
Fastmarkets Forest Products
Lasse Sinikallas is the Director of Macroeconomics for Fasmarkets RISI. Lasse joined Fastmarkest RISI in August 2017 from a foreign affairs post which he held for the past decade. Lasse’s early career background was in forest products and he also worked in management consulting for Pöyry, IBM and Accenture. He has real-world insight into geopolitical economic analysis, international trade issues, country risk analysis, and the legal and regulatory environment, along with the forest products industry. Lasse holds Master’s degrees in both Chemical Engineering and Economics and works towards a PhD about the impact of cognitive bias in intelligence analysis. He works out of Fastmarkets RISI’s Helsinki office and is also the Managing Director of Fastmarkets Benchmarkets Administration Oy, the EU registered and FIN-FSA authorized and supervised benchmark administration entity of Fastmarkets domiciled in Finland.
Derek Mahlburg
Director
Fastmarkets Forest Products
Derek Mahlburg
Director
Fastmarkets Forest Products
Derek Mahlburg works out of Fastmarkets RISI’s Charlottesville office and has covered North American graphic paper markets since 2008, authoring the North American forecasts and commentaries, including the monthly Paper Trader and five and fifteen-year forecasts. Special studies have included deep dives into timely containerboard topics. He also directs the global graphic paper forecast and has led various special studies and risk analyses, including the Global Woodfree Risk of Closure Study, North American Containerboard Conversion Study, The Impact of Media Tablets on Publication Paper Markets and The Impact of E-commerce on North American Paper Packaging Markets. Derek completed his undergraduate education at the University of Kansas, where he majored in Economics, and holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of Missouri.
Alejandro Mata
Director, Europe Packaging and Graphic Paper
Fastmarkets Forest Products
Alejandro Mata
Director, Europe Packaging and Graphic Paper
Fastmarkets Forest Products
Alejandro is responsible for client support and analytics for Fastmarkets RISI’s European Graphic Papers team. Previously, Alejandro was a business analyst for a European fine paper producer. He has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from the Solvay Business School of Economics and Management in Brussels.
Beth Lis
Vice President of Asian Paper & Packaging
Fastmarkets Forest Products
Beth Lis
Vice President of Asian Paper & Packaging
Fastmarkets Forest Products
Beth began her career at Fastmarkets RISI in 1995, as an economist analyzing Asian paper and board markets. Her work was instrumental in helping to develop and expand Fastmarket RISI’s analysis of these markets, building Fastmarket RISI’s extensive databases, developing Fastmarket RISI’s price series, and forecasting for the Asian region. In 2006 she helped to open fastmarket RISI’s Shanghai office. She currently is responsible for the Asian Paper Packaging and Asian Graphic paper forecasts and reports. She also oversees the balancing of Fastmarket RISI’s regional packaging forecasts into our global outlook. Beth holds a Masters in Public Affairs (focusing on Economics and Public Policy) from the School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University, USA and a B.A. in Economics and Computer Science from Dartmouth College, USA.
Hannah Zhao
Senior Economist, Global Recovered Paper
Fastmarkets
Hannah Zhao
Senior Economist, Global Recovered Paper
Fastmarkets
Hannah Zhao, Director, Fiber, Fastmarkets RISI Hannah has specialized in the world recycled fiber markets for RISI since 2009. She writes for the World Recovered Paper Monitor and RISI’s 5-Year and 15-year recovered paper forecasts. She also provides single- and multi-client studies on recycled fiber markets. Hannah holds a Master of Science degree in Resource Economics from University of Rhode Island, a Master of Science degree in Climate Change from Chinese Academy of Sciences.
George Staphos
Managing Director
Bank of America Securities, Inc.
George Staphos
Managing Director
Bank of America Securities, Inc.
George Staphos is a managing director and co-sector head in Equity Research, based in New York. Regular research publications produced by his team include the Packaging & Paper Wrap-Up and BofA Corrugated Surveys. Staphos has been voted a member of the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team for 29 consecutive years by portfolio managers and buy-side analysts who invest in packaging and paper stocks, including 22 No.1 rankings in the past 23 years. As a result, he was inducted into the Institutional Investor Hall of Fame in 2011, and has also previously been voted No.1 in Greenwich. Staphos has been with the firm since 2003 and past experience includes analyst and management positions at Citigroup/Salomon Smith Barney and PaineWebber. He has a BS in management & marketing from New York University and an MBA in finance from the Columbia Business School. For more information about any awards cited, visit https://rsch.baml.com/awards.
Fredrik Weissenrieder
CEO
Weissenrieder & Co
Fredrik Weissenrieder
CEO
Weissenrieder & Co
Fredrik has almost 30 years of unique experience in cash flow maximizing Capex Strategy methods, processes, and projects working with the top executive level in the capital-intensive industry. Fredrik is internationally renowned in this field and he is the inventor of Weissenrieder’s methods. Fredrik has a Master in Finance and Economics, Gothenburg School of Economics, where he later also came to teach finance classes. Weissenrieder & Co AB provides capex software and services for Capex Management/routing, Capex Budgeting and Capex Strategy. The Capex Strategy tool and process is based on a unique and proven method/process, enabling cash flow maximizing strategic decisions in the capital-intensive industry. Weissenrieder & Co AB has created long-term capex strategies for over 800 production sites, mainly for the pulp and paper industry in the Americas and Europe.
Tickets
Standard rate
Silver Sponsors
Billerud provides packaging materials and solutions that challenge conventional packaging for a sustainable future. We are a world-leading provider of primary fibre-based packaging materials. By combining our high-performing semichemical-fluting with the exceptional quality of our liners our customers get sustainable and attractive packaging solutions that don’t compromise performance even in the most demanding supply chains. Our materials are optimized for innovative use in segments where demands on strength, purity and appearance are extremely high, such as Food & Beverage, Fruit & Vegetables, Household & Gardening, Consumer and Industrial Electronics, Automotive and other industrial applications. Our product range is backed up by our packaging lab services, where customers can turn for support and advice on optimization of packaging solutions. Billerud has 10 production units in Sweden, Finland and the US and about 5800 employees in over 13 countries. We have an annual turnover of about SEK 37,2 billion and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.billerud.com
Nalco Water, an Ecolab company, is the leading global provider of water management solutions and chemical expertise. Our holistic water and process expertise helps customers across nearly every industry use less water and energy, and maximize the productivity of their operations. With a 90-year track record, Nalco Water has been committed to the Pulp and Paper industry. Worldwide, our technologies and programs provide quantifiable value to specific customer challenges, whether improved operational efficiency, safety, product quality or environmental impact. As an Ecolab company, we’re perfectly aligned with our vision to be the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technology and services, providing and protecting what is vital.
StepChange is an industry focused and independent management consultancy specialized on wood, pulp, paper, packaging and tissue with a proven track record of turning strategy into increased shareholder value.
StepChange provides support to organizations across the globe from strategy development to the implementation of operational improvements. Furthermore StepChange is an industry thought leader in digital strategy bringing digital transformation to the fiber value chain.
With an international team of industry experts StepChange will hit the ground running. StepChange develops innovative and yet pragmatic solutions, placing an emphasis on delivering measurable business results.
A high client loyalty attests to the industry-focused strategy with an international client base consisting of the most renowned companies from the industry.
Bronze Sponsors
Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Our 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries.
Tietoevry’s TIPS Industry Solutions and Services are optimized for pulp, paper, board, packaging, tissue and non-woven customers utilizing industry-proven best practices. It is the leading industry-specific ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and has already been installed in more than 300 paper mills worldwide.
I-Plan® is a business planning solution to manage the sales and production operations based on profitability for the Paper and Packaging industry. Combining I-Plan with other TIPS Industry Solutions and Services creates an ecosystem solution to enable paper and packaging businesses to respond to changing customer demand instantly with optimal operating scenarios.
Sponsorship Account Executive
☏ +32 497 050 735
rpoos@fastmarkets.com