Tissue

Market-reflective tissue prices, trusted forecasts, cost analysis and expert insight

Stay updated on the price changes and critical activities shaping the tissue industry. Fastmarkets offers over 30 years of experience in reporting and analyzing the global tissue market. With our objective insight, your team will be well-informed to discover opportunities in this market.

Strategically address opportunities and threats on the horizon with objective benchmarked price data, clear projections and expert commentary. This insight informs more accurate, defensible projections, risk analysis and contingency planning.

Fastmarkets tissue experts and analysis can help you gain the insight you need.

Subscribe to our tissue insights to access:

Price and news

Breaking news and market-reflective prices covering 80 products and 2,800 sub-grades

Short-term forecasts

Analysis of the forces moving your markets and how they’ll play out over the next 1-2 years across seven major grades

Long-term forecasts

5- and 15-year forecasts underpinned by deep industry expertise, macroeconomic analysis and 50 years of historical data

Asset analysis

Cost and performance benchmarking covering more than 4,500 companies and 16,500 projects

News, forecasts,
mill intelligence and prices
Select a tissue price
FP-TS-0001
Wood Pulp-furnished Jumbo Rolls, Hebei (tax excluded), RMB/tonne
FP-TS-0002
Mixed Wood/Nonwood Pulp-furnished Jumbo Rolls, Sichuan(tax included), RMB/tonne
FP-TS-0003
Mixed Wood/Nonwood Pulp-furnished Jumbo Rolls, Guangxi(tax included), RMB/tonne
FP-TS-0004
Wood Pulp-furnished Jumbo Rolls, Shandong (tax included), RMB/tonne
Methodology
Forest products methodology
Find out how we assess and forecast prices for tissue, pulp, wood, biomass and more
Learn more
What’s happening in the tissue market today?

Gain an in-depth understanding of the dynamics of the global tissue markets. Understand what’s behind your price and what can impact your business.

Paper mill Poland
How European pulp and paper mills adapted to the new energy transition reality
After a year of record-high inflation, we look at how European pulp and paper mills have adapted to the new reality, with examples of energy-transition-related investments announced or completed in 2022
May 11, 2023
 · 
Ville Henttonen
Paper and pulp mill
Liansheng Pulp & Paper expands capacity in virgin cartonboard and tissue in China
The expansions will make the company one of the leading producers of wood pulp and virgin fiber-based paper and board in China
May 10, 2023
 · 
Shawn Wang
Tissue producer Cascades to shut two paper machines and converting plants
The fourth-largest tissue maker in North America will remove around 100,000 tons/yr of tissue capacity starting July 2023
May 5, 2023
 · 
Megan Workman
Tissue integration accelerates in Brazil as pulp producer buys company
Brazilian company Bracell are expanding their operations in the region by buying tissue producer, OL Papéis.
January 27, 2023
 · 
Marina Faleiros
How will the natural gas crisis affect the European tissue industry?
Understand how Europe’s energy crisis is impacting tissue producers as they face cost and availability issues in the second article of our multi-part series
January 10, 2023
 · 
Philipp Jaki
How are acquisitions changing the Brazilian tissue market landscape?
Large pulp producers are pushing for acquisitions to get a stake in the tissue market, resulting in greater integration
November 21, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Meet the team
Forest products prices
Market-reflective price data covering more than 2,800 commodities and 80 sub-grades
November 18, 2021
Forest products long-term forecasts and asset analysis
Asset analysis and 5 - and 15-year economic outlooks
February 21, 2023
Forest products short-term forecasts
Near-term economic outlooks for the pulp, paper and wood products markets
February 21, 2023
News and market analysis
Keep up to date with the latest pulp, paper, and wood products news, and be in the know about critical market shifts
November 18, 2021
Forest products events
Formerly RISI events, these are the places to discuss, debate, and learn about the latest trends and challenges in pulp, paper, packaging and more
November 22, 2021
Consulting
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021

Forest products events

Fastmarkets’ forest products events, formerly known as RISI events, are the industry’s meeting places to discuss, debate, and learn about the latest trends and challenges in pulp, paper, packaging and more

Fastmarkets Forest Products Asia Conference 2023
Don’t miss the chance to hear from industry players and leaders on their market insights, access Fastmarkets’ world-class outlooks and connect with key players in the Asian forest products industry.
August 17, 2022
Fastmarkets Forest Products Latin America Conference 2023
Fastmarkets Forest Products Latin America Conference is the only event that enables you to access one of the most trusted sources of price information, market analyses and forecasts that focuses on the region. This is your opportunity to get unparallel insights on the Latin American market directly from industry leaders and learn about the latest market drivers and trends.
August 17, 2022
38th Fastmarkets Forest Products North America Conference 2023
Fastmarkets Forest Products North American Conference (formerly known as RISI North America) is the only regional event that covers all the key forest product grades, including pulp, paper, packaging, tissue, wood products and biomass.
August 17, 2022

About RISI

In March 2017, Fastmarkets announced its acquisition of RISI.

RISI has been a leading provider of insight to the forest products industry for many decades, and is well known for its analysis, news and conferences.

Fastmarkets has built on this foundation to bring you news, forecasts, mill intelligence and price reporting cover over 3,500 grades across the globe to inform and prepare you for the risks and opportunities ahead. Learn more here.

About Random Lengths

In 2018, RISI, as part of Fastmarkets, acquired Random Lengths.

Random Lengths, still the most widely circulated and respected source of information for the wood products industry, continues to provide unbiased, consistent, and timely reports of market activity and prices, related trends, issues, and analyses. The company’s focus has traditionally been on North American markets, but as international trade in wood products has increased, we have expanded our coverage to prices and developments in overseas supplying regions. We also strive to deliver information to our customers in a timely and economical manner, utilizing modern technology. Learn more here.

