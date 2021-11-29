Contact Us Login

Grains and oilseeds

Grains and oilseeds news and market analysis

Food, feed, manufacturing and energy place a large demand on grains and oilseeds. Our team of senior analysts reports on the shifting market conditions that drive price; we also provide market outlooks and analyze trends.

Harvesting of soybean field with combine
China pays high prices to buy 81% of Brazil’s October soybeans
The Asian agriculture giant bought 2.7 million tonnes of Brazilian soybeans last month
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
corn grain elevator aerial view
Margins in processing corn to ethanol improve to reach new highs
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Jocelyn Garcia
soybean meal crushing
Brazil’s corn and soybeans: a look inside the market
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
Field of wheat
Iran’s wheat imports could triple next year after severe weather conditions
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Farm machines harvesting corn in September, viewed from above
Brazil’s corn imports on the rise as 1.2m mt landed: IMEA
September 28, 2021 10:40 AM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
Featured prices

Our agriculture prices present a global view to help you understand the opportunities and risks ahead. We provide coverage on meals, grains and oilseeds daily to reflect market conditions, and our historical price data provides guidance to conduct trend analysis and market patterns.

Grains and oilseeds we cover
Collapse
Market description Source Status  
Wheat FOB W AUS APW $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB W AUS ASW $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Ukraine FW $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Ukraine 11.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Russia 11.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Russia 12.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Baltic 12.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Baltic 12.5% Premium €/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB CVB FW $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB CVB FW Premium €/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB CVB 12% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB CVB 12% Premium €/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Poland 12.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Poland 12.5% Premium €/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Germany 12.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Germany 12.5% Premium €/mt
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB France 11.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB France 11.5% Premium €/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat CIF Spain FW $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Argentina 12% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB US Gulf HRW 11% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB US Gulf HRW 11% Premium ¢/bu
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB US PNW SW 10% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB US PNW SW 10% Premium ¢/bu
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Canada CWRS 13.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Canada CWRS 13.5% Premium ¢/bu
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB St Lawrence 2CWAD 14.5% $/mt
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Vancouver 2CWAD 14.5% $/mt
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 10.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 11.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 12.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 13.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 14.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 10.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 11.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 12.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 13.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 14.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF Japan $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF Japan Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF Korea $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF Korea Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF China $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF China Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF Vietnam $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF Vietnam Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Ukraine HIPP $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Ukraine HIPP Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Ukraine Handy $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Ukraine Handy Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn CPT Ukraine $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB CVB €/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF NW Europe $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Argentina $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Argentina Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Brazil $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Brazil Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF US Gulf Barge $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF US Gulf Barge Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB US Gulf $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB US Gulf Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB US PNW $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB US PNW Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Soybean CFR China $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean CFR China Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Soybean CIF Netherlands $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Cascavel R$/60kg AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Rondonopolis R$/60kg AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Ponta Grossa R$/60kg AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FAS Paranagua R$/60kg AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Paranagua $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Paranagua Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Brazil $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Brazil Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Argentina $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Argentina Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Soybean CIF US Gulf Barge $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean CIF US Gulf Barge Premium ¢/bu
 AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB US Gulf $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB US Gulf Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB US PNW $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB US PNW Premium ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Barley FOB Australia Feed $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Barley FOB Russia Feed $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn ($/bushel) Decatur, IL
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Corn ($/bushel) Minneapolis
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Corn ($/bushel) Kansas City, KS
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Corn ($/bushel) Toledo
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Corn ($/bushel) CBOT Futures (rolling schedule)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soybeans ($/bushel) Decatur, IL
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soybeans ($/bushel) Decatur, IL Cash Basis
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soybeans ($/bushel) Sheldon, IA
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soybeans ($/bushel) Minneapolis
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soybeans ($/bushel) Toledo
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soybeans ($/bushel) CBOT Futures
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Wheat - CBOT Futures
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Wheat Midds (US$/ST) Minneapolis, MN
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Wheat Midds (US$/ST) Kansas City, KS
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Wheat Midds (US$/ST) Buffalo, NY
The Jacobsen
 Active  

Agriculture prices
Stay on top of this increasingly volatile market with real-time data
November 17, 2021 11:28 PM
Agriculture forecasts
Anticipate global market trends and dynamics
November 12, 2021 12:47 PM
Agriculture news and market analysis
Know what's moving your markets and the forces driving change
November 17, 2021 10:46 PM
Consulting
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021 05:55 PM

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
