Grains and oilseeds
Food, feed, manufacturing and energy place a large demand on grains and oilseeds. Our team of senior analysts reports on the shifting market conditions that drive price; we also provide market outlooks and analyze trends.
Our agriculture prices present a global view to help you understand the opportunities and risks ahead. We provide coverage on meals, grains and oilseeds daily to reflect market conditions, and our historical price data provides guidance to conduct trend analysis and market patterns.
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|Wheat FOB W AUS APW $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB W AUS ASW $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Ukraine FW $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Ukraine 11.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Russia 11.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Russia 12.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Baltic 12.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Baltic 12.5% Premium €/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB CVB FW $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB CVB FW Premium €/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB CVB 12% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB CVB 12% Premium €/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Poland 12.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Poland 12.5% Premium €/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Germany 12.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB Germany 12.5% Premium €/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB France 11.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB France 11.5% Premium €/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat CIF Spain FW $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Argentina 12% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB US Gulf HRW 11% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB US Gulf HRW 11% Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB US PNW SW 10% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB US PNW SW 10% Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Canada CWRS 13.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB Canada CWRS 13.5% Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB St Lawrence 2CWAD 14.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB Vancouver 2CWAD 14.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 10.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 11.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 12.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 13.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 14.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 10.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 11.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 12.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 13.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 14.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF Japan $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF Japan Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF Korea $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF Korea Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF China $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF China Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF Vietnam $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF Vietnam Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Ukraine HIPP $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Ukraine HIPP Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Ukraine Handy $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Ukraine Handy Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CPT Ukraine $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB CVB €/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF NW Europe $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Argentina $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Argentina Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Brazil $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Brazil Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF US Gulf Barge $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF US Gulf Barge Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB US Gulf $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB US Gulf Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB US PNW $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB US PNW Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean CFR China $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean CFR China Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean CIF Netherlands $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Cascavel R$/60kg
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Rondonopolis R$/60kg
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Ponta Grossa R$/60kg
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FAS Paranagua R$/60kg
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Paranagua $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Paranagua Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Brazil $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Brazil Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Argentina $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Argentina Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean CIF US Gulf Barge $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Soybean CIF US Gulf Barge Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB US Gulf $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB US Gulf Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB US PNW $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB US PNW Premium ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Barley FOB Australia Feed $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Barley FOB Russia Feed $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn ($/bushel) Decatur, IL
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Corn ($/bushel) Minneapolis
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Corn ($/bushel) Kansas City, KS
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Corn ($/bushel) Toledo
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Corn ($/bushel) CBOT Futures (rolling schedule)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Soybeans ($/bushel) Decatur, IL
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Soybeans ($/bushel) Decatur, IL Cash Basis
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Soybeans ($/bushel) Sheldon, IA
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Soybeans ($/bushel) Minneapolis
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Soybeans ($/bushel) Toledo
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Soybeans ($/bushel) CBOT Futures
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Wheat - CBOT Futures
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Wheat Midds (US$/ST) Minneapolis, MN
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Wheat Midds (US$/ST) Kansas City, KS
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Wheat Midds (US$/ST) Buffalo, NY
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
