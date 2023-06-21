Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

China extends NEV purchase tax breaks to 2027

China will extend its tax breaks for the purchase of new energy vehicles (NEVs) between 2024 and 2027

June 21, 2023
By the Fastmarkets teamCarrie ShiYiwen JuZihao Li
Electric vehiclesBattery materialsLithiumNickelCobalt

The joint announcement was made by the country’s Ministry of Finance, State Taxation Ministration and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Wednesday June 21. The existing NEV tax exemption was due to end on December 31, 2023.

China’s purchase tax exemption on NEVs will remain in place between January 1 2024, to December 31 2027. Between January 1 2024 to December 31 2025, the total exemption amount per unit will not exceed 30,000 yuan ($4,179). The tax exemption, however, will be halved between January 1 2026 to December 31 2027 from its original 10%, with the per-unit exemption amount capped at 15,000 yuan.

The extension of the tax break is likely to have a positive effect on the country’s electric vehicle (EV) sales and the upstream battery raw materials market, sources told Fastmarkets.

“China’s general citizen consumption is weak and therefore the EV market is under a lot of pressure. Now that the citizens can directly benefit from this policy, I think there will be strong support to the EV market and the upstream battery raw materials demand,” a battery materials trader said.

Other market participants, however, were cautious toward the extent to which the tax exemption will support the EV market.

“The extension of the NEV purchase tax exemption was expected, so I am not sure how much strength it can give to the EV market and upstream battery raw materials market,” a second cobalt trader said.

The extension is the latest move from the Chinese government to boost the country’s strategic EV industry, a pillar of the country’s economy.

In May, the Chinese government turned to the country’s rural areas to bolster EV sales, but market participants were skeptical that such a strategy would increase the demand for EVs and battery raw materials due to a myriad of barriers such as a lack of sufficient charging stations.

China’s EV sales entering 2023 were underwhelming following the discontinuation of the country’s EV subsidies.

A price war which enveloped EV and conventional automobile sectors also led to a monthly decrease in EV sales in April.

Upstream battery raw materials, including lithium, nickel and cobalt have been on price downtrends for much of the first five months of 2023 due to limited spot demand amid sluggish EV sales.

Fastmarkets’ price assessment for lithium carbonate, 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range, exw domestic China was 310,000-325,000 yuan per tonne on Thursday June 15, narrowing down by 5,000 yuan per tonne from 310,000-330,000 yuan per tonne on June 8.

Battery-grade lithium carbonate prices in China fell to the year-to-date low of 150,000-180,000 yuan per tonne on April 20 from 490,000-520,000 yuan per tonne on January 5.

Fastmarkets’ price assessment for cobalt sulfate, 20.5% Co basis, exw China was 39,500-40,000 yuan per tonne on Friday June 16, up by 500 yuan per tonne from 39,000-40,000 yuan per tonne on June 14.

Cobalt sulfate prices also fell from 46,000-47,000 yuan per tonne on January 4, to 34,000-35,000 yuan per tonne on May 10, which was the lowest level this year so far this year.

Fastmarkets’ weekly price assessment for nickel sulfate, min 21%, max 22.5%; cobalt 10ppm max, exw China, was 33,000-34,000 yuan per tonne on June 16, up by 10,000 yuan per tonne from 32,000-33,000 yuan per tonne on June 9.

China’s nickel sulfate prices hit their year-to-date low of 31,000-32,000 yuan per tonne on May 19, from 36,000-37,000 yuan per tonne on January 6.

Keep up to date with global market insights and predictions for 2023 and beyond with our NewGen forecasts.

What to read next
electric car model charging
Spherical natural graphite prices plunge to 11-year lows on more competition from synthetic graphite
The price for spherical natural graphite in China has fallen to its lowest level in June 2023 since Fastmarkets began tracking it in 2012. The question remains, what is behind this historically low price?
June 20, 2023
 · 
Georgi Georgiev
Electric car charger
China’s battery giants expand to sodium-ion but no threat to lithium
Major Chinese battery makers are expanding their battery portfolio to sodium batteries from dominant LFP and NCM batteries. This is unlikely to impose much threat for the usage of lithium.
June 19, 2023
 · 
Jingtai Lun
Recycling hub header NEW
Six key trends in the battery recycling market
As uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) skyrockets, we look at some of the key trends in the lithium battery recycling and black mass markets
June 19, 2023
 · 
Julia Harty
New black metallic sedan car in spotlight. Modern desing, brandless.
European Parliament adopts updated battery directive targeting circular economy
The European Parliament adopted an update to the European Union’s battery directive on Wednesday June 14, which is intended to further foster circular production for batteries in the bloc
June 16, 2023
 · 
Solomon Cefai
Li-ion Lithium Battery Pack Close Up
Battery metal demand recovery in China remains patchy
Demand for battery metals is experiencing a slow and patchy recovery in China after the country discontinued its subsidies on electric vehicle (EV) purchases at the end of last year
June 15, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
NewGen car image_New and used cars
China’s auto sector recovers in May, but raw materials market mixed
China’s automotive output and sales posted year-on-year growth in May amid measures to promote consumption during the May Day holiday and due to a low base a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said
June 15, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed