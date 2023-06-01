Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

EcoGraf, POSCO International ink non-binding anode development agreement

Australian graphite producer EcoGraf has entered into a non-binding cooperation agreement with POSCO international (Posco) for the development of an integrated anode supply chain which would cover flake graphite mining to downstream anode production

June 1, 2023
By Sybil Pan
GraphiteBattery materialsElectric vehiclesSupply chains

The two companies made definitive arrangements for the sale and purchase of EcoGraf’s battery anode material for an initial term of ten years from the commencement of production of said material.

Presently, no further details regarding the effective date of the agreement or purchase prices are available.

EcoGraf’s supply of anode materials to Posco is expected to reach 7,500-12,500 tonnes in the first year, which will increase to 12,500 -20,000 tonnes per year from the second to the fifth year and 20,000-40,000 tonnes per year from the sixth to the tenth, the company said.

Aside from the sale and procurement of anode materials, the two companies will collaborate on the development of a supply chain which would span from upstream graphite mining to downstream application. This includes the development and expansion of the Epanko and Merelani-Arusha graphite projects in Tanzania.

Additionally, there will be cooperation in terms of spherical graphite production and hydrofluoric acid free purification of the spherical graphite produced.

“EcoGraf’s breakthrough recovery of battery anode material using its EcoGraf™ purification process will enable battery supply chain customers to reduce their [carbon dioxide] emissions and lower battery costs,” the company said.

The non-binding arrangement with EcoGraf marks another move by Posco to diversify its supply chain of anode raw materials in regions outside of China in recent years.

The agreement is also in line with the current global trend of supply chain localization in regions outside of China, which has been brought to the forefront following disruptions caused by Covid-19 and other geopolitical factors such as the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act

Fastmarkets’ price assessment for graphite flake 94% C, -100 mesh, fob China was $670-715 per tonne on Thursday May 25, down by 0.36% from the week prior.

The price of -194 flake fines has dropped by 16.57% since the start of the year amid slow demand in downstream new energy vehicles sector.

Meanwhile, the price of graphite spherical 99.95% C, 15 microns, fob China has dropped by 18.87% within the same period to $2,000-2,300 per tonne, on May 25, the lowest level since Fastmarkets started to price the material in March 2012.

On May 30, another Tanzanian graphite company, Black Rock Mining, agreed a binding offtake deal with Posco, including a prepayment of $10 million, to feed the South Korean conglomerate’s growing anode business.

Understand the dynamics of the graphite market

Keep up with the latest news, market intelligence and trends in the graphite market when you visit our dedicated graphite market page.

Get an in-depth, 10-year view into where and when graphite supply will come online with our graphite long-term forecast.

What to read next
Solar panels, sustainable energy, renewable energy
IRA, energy transition to spur Western silicon metal production and consumption
The United States’ Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and ongoing renewable energy transition could reorientate silicon consumption and production dynamics, emphasizing the demand for high-quality material required for solar panels, computer chips and electric vehicles (EVs)
June 1, 2023
 · 
Solomon Cefai
electric car
Black Rock secures 100% graphite offtake deal with Posco
Tanzanian graphite company Black Rock Mining has agreed a binding offtake deal with Posco, including a prepayment of $10 million, to feed the South Korean conglomerate’s growing anode business
May 31, 2023
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Repair power bank, high current 18650 lithium-ion batteries
Fortum Battery Recycling, AMG Lithium refinery sign supply deal for recycled lithium hydroxide
Finland-headquartered Fortum Battery Recycling has signed an agreement with refinery AMG Lithium for the supply of recycled lithium hydroxide, the two companies said on Wednesday May 24
May 31, 2023
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Modern automobile production line with automated production equipment
Spherical graphite price holds at 11-year low and flake fines soften
The price of graphite flake fines in China continued to edge lower amid slow demand and a depreciation of the local currency in the week ended Thursday May 25. Spherical graphite prices in the country, meanwhile, held at the 11-year low reached in the previous session
May 30, 2023
 · 
Sybil Pan
grey lithium-ion battery
Chinese lithium price rally slows on bearish sentiment
Chinese lithium prices continued to trend upward over the past week, but at a slower pace than in previous weeks due to the emergence of bearish sentiment and resistance among consumers
May 30, 2023
 · 
Zihao Li
close up of a rechargeable battery pack
South Korean black mass market restrained by tepid demand and lithium weakness
Black mass purchasing in the key South Korean market was limited over the last week by middling demand in the country, while the fresh decline in Chinese lithium markets in recent days led to more caution among buyers, sources told Fastmarkets on Wednesday May 24
May 25, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed