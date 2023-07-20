Methodology Contact us Login

2023 market outlooks

Discover what's ahead with Fastmarkets' market intelligence and insights into 2023 and beyond

From tight availability in the scrap market to the impact of Europe's energy crisis on the global tissue market, our editorial and reporting team have taken a deep dive into what lies ahead for the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining and new generation energy markets.

With volatility being one of the key themes in the battery materials markets for 2022, it’s all the more important to get a clear understanding of what to expect in the next 12 months. Fastmarkets can help you navigate these fast-moving markets with price data, news and market intelligence.

Wood splinter close up in landscape format
Global market pulp outlook: Key pulp price drivers to watch in 2023 and 2024
A detailed look at pulp demand, inventory, mill downtime, production costs and other key market drivers in the pulp market in this mid-year review
July 20, 2023
 · 
Patrick Cavanagh
White paper close up
European graphic paper outlook: Demand trends, capacity management and challenges ahead
Will paper demand continue to fall and how will capacity rationalization impact paper prices in the European market? Watch the full video interview with our director of European packaging and graphic paper, Alejandro Mata Lopez, here
May 11, 2023
 · 
Alejandro Mata Lopez
General_China_BeijingSkyline_Unsplash_mnyJEvSLtvk.jpg
China’s economic recovery: an analysis on Chinese domestic demand
We take a look at China’s domestic consumption, housing market and exports to evaluate the strength of its economic recovery in 2023
April 24, 2023
 · 
Eric Hu
Recycling paper
What is the global recovered paper market outlook for 2023?
Has the RCP market found a bottom yet? Take a deep dive into the volatile OCC prices and the challenges ahead
March 16, 2023
 · 
Hannah Zhao
Pulp sheets
What is the future of virgin fiber in China?
We look at some of the consequences following China’s ban on recovered fiber imports
March 16, 2023
 · 
Minnie Kong
Pile of wood
The economy and war top lumber market challenges heading into 2023
2023 begins with softwood lumber markets worldwide seeking to emerge from three consecutive years of unprecedented chaos
February 8, 2023
 · 
Peter Malliris
