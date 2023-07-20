2023 market outlooks

From tight availability in the scrap market to the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on the global tissue market, our editorial and reporting team have taken a deep dive into what lies ahead for the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining and new generation energy markets.

With volatility being one of the key themes in the battery materials markets for 2022, it’s all the more important to get a clear understanding of what to expect in the next 12 months. Fastmarkets can help you navigate these fast-moving markets with price data, news and market intelligence.