Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Rouen’s weekly wheat exports drop to 39,700 tonnes

According to data from the port’s operator Haropa, grain shipments were down by 63%

February 10, 2023
By Serina Gothard
Grains and oilseedsWheatBarleyCornRapeseed

Activity at France’s main grain export hub of Rouen dipped by 63% the week to February 8, with only 39,700 tonnes of wheat loaded, data from the port’s operator Haropa showed Thursday, February 9.

This was most likely a result of national strike action against planned pension reforms held between February 7-8 in France, which halted loading in French ports.

During the reporting week, wheat loading volumes from Rouen included 28,500 tonnes going to West Africa, 9,900 tonnes to Spain and 1,300 tonnes to the United Kingdom.

Port line-up data showed that 3,861 tonnes of malt barley was shipped with the full volume heading to the Netherlands.

In addition, 5,000 tonnes of rapeseed was also shipped to Spain.

Separate data from the French Atlantic port of La Pallice showed two ships of wheat scheduled for shipment, with 9,000 tonnes destined for West Africa and another for a volume of 6,300 tonnes, with its destination currently unknown.

Alongside that, two ships of barley were also recorded, the first loading of 15,000 tonnes destined for China and the second volume also for 15,000 tonnes with a destination yet to be announced.

Finally, a single shipment of 3,100 tonnes of corn destined for West Africa was also reported in the line-up.

France exported 7.79 million tonnes of wheat to countries outside the European Union between the start of the marketing year on July 1 and February 6, according to delayed data from the European Commission.

French exports of soft wheat were 32.8% more than last year’s figure.

Agriculture agency FranceAgriMer expects the country to export 10.6 million tonnes of wheat outside the EU (up 21% year-on-year) and 6.64 million tonnes to other EU member states (down 17% year-on-year) through the current marketing year.

*The Commission collects customs data from EU countries, which may lag behind port data.

What to read next
soybean meal crushing
China’s corn, soybean and veg oils estimates broadly unchanged
Monthly update to China’s Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (Casde)
February 8, 2023
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
green steel chemical tanks or oil tanks stacked in row.
Biofuels and feedstocks: Market outlook 2023
Our agriculture managing editor, Ryan Standard, examines the most significant price drivers
February 7, 2023
 · 
Ryan Standard
Pile of dried corn
US corn exporters must pick up pace to approach USDA projections
Transportation issues and vigorous competition from Brazilian growers challenge US sales
February 6, 2023
 · 
Mark Shenk
Biodiesel containers
LCFS credit bank swells with renewable diesel credits
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard quarterly update
February 3, 2023
 · 
Robert Lane
International Container Cargo ship
Brazil’s January corn exports at all-time high
According to official customs data, the country has exported the largest corn volume on record, while its soybean exports lag behind
February 2, 2023
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
Harvested wheat kernels pouring into auger grate at grain elevator
Market unconcerned by unfavorable weather warnings in Europe
Cold spells followed by warmer periods could impact quality of crops
January 30, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed