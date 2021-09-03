Contact Us Login

ANALYSIS: Retroactive cuts to US biofuel blend mandates unlikely to hit supply, demand
A potential retroactive lowering of biofuel blending obligations for 2020 is unlikely to affect biofuel supply and production, experts...
September 03, 2021 07:41 AM
Alexandra Chapman
Steel Profiles
Key role for UK steel in bid to set up world-first low-carbon industrial sector
The UK steel industry is a key focus of the British government’s £1 billion ($1.4 billion) Industrial Decarbonization Strategy, which is intended to create the world’s first low-carbon industrial sector.
March 18, 2021 07:12 PM
Carrie Bone
Fastmarkets expands its PRA operation by acquiring The Jacobsen
London, February 2 2021 (Press Release) – Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (“Euromoney”), the international information services provider of essential information to global and specialist markets, announces the acquisition of 100% of The Jacobsen, an agricultural Price Reporting Agency (“PRA”) that predominantly serves the US agricultural commodity markets. The acquisition expands Fastmarkets global presence in agriculture, building on our recent acquisition of AgriCensus in 2020.
February 01, 2021 08:27 PM
Katharine Kellar
