London, February 2 2021 (Press Release) – Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (“Euromoney”), the international information services provider of essential information to global and specialist markets, announces the acquisition of 100% of The Jacobsen, an agricultural Price Reporting Agency (“PRA”) that predominantly serves the US agricultural commodity markets. The acquisition expands Fastmarkets global presence in agriculture, building on our recent acquisition of AgriCensus in 2020.