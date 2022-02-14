Contact Us Login

Aluminium

Keep up with the movements of one of the most-watched metals on the market

From electronics to automobiles, paired with a growing transition to more sustainable development, aluminium resistance to corrosion and the ability to act as a conductor makes it a core material in the metals market. Aluminium prices surged to a 13-year high in 2021 and the stimulus packages helping many countries in their economic recovery helped increase demand.

Whether in packaging, construction or electrical equipment, aluminium is being used more and more because of its strength, recyclability, and lighter weight. We provide prices, news and analysis of aluminium so you can keep up to date with the market’s movements.

What’s happening in the aluminium market?

Get the latest aluminium news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters.

International Zinc Association 2022 to focus on zinc smelters' output cuts
International Zinc Association 2022 to focus on zinc smelters’ output cuts
Negotiations of yearly zinc concentrate treatment charges (TC) contracts for 2022 high on agenda of annual conference in La Quinta, California
February 14, 2022
 · 
Ana de Liz
Belgium, Brussels, European Commission, European flags at Berlaymont building
Five industry bodies team up to call for changes to EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism
February 1, 2022
 · 
Elina Virchenko
Stack of Aluminum ingots.
Delayed publication of Japan aluminium billet premium
January 26, 2022
Products
Forecasts
Anticipate global influences on commodity prices, supply and demand
November 12, 2021
Prices
A trusted reflection of commodity markets, even at their most volatile
November 12, 2021
News and market analysis
When the commodity markets move, we move
November 18, 2021

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
