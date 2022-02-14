Keep up with the movements of one of the most-watched metals on the market

From electronics to automobiles, paired with a growing transition to more sustainable development, aluminium resistance to corrosion and the ability to act as a conductor makes it a core material in the metals market. Aluminium prices surged to a 13-year high in 2021 and the stimulus packages helping many countries in their economic recovery helped increase demand.

Whether in packaging, construction or electrical equipment, aluminium is being used more and more because of its strength, recyclability, and lighter weight. We provide prices, news and analysis of aluminium so you can keep up to date with the market’s movements.