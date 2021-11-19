Contact Us Login

Nonwovens

Sustainability trends and the Covid-19 pandemic are reshaping the market. Grow your understanding of a unique market with specific needs.

Nonwovens fibers make up countless products in our daily lives, from clothes to masks, to hygiene products and more. The pandemic has created an explosion of facemask demand, more than doubling in the US alone. Facemask manufacturing costs are sensitive to market changes, making prices at times unpredictable for producers and other supply chain players.

A shift in eco-friendly awareness is also encouraging policies that will ultimately affect production choices and consumer demand for nonwovens. Producers are also seeking out alternative markets for nonwoven materials and innovating their technology to grow with market changes.

Understand the forces behind these complex industry challenges and the technological and retail trends that will shape the future. Our 20+ years of global nonwovens market experience can provide the market-reflective insights you need.

What’s happening in the nonwovens market?

Stay updated on the critical activities shaping the nonwovens industry. Get nonwovens news coverage on investment projects, shifts in demand, supply, trade and historical growth for regional and global markets.

Not only will you get the headlines, but you will also understand the context around price developments, capacity and market disruptions in the markets.

Explore more insights
How can we help?

Our team of experts are uniquely dedicated to analyzing the nonwovens industry. You will receive in-depth analysis of major global nonwovens prices and costs associated a two-year forecast which includes a economic outlook, fossil fuel pricing, and important exchange rates.

Get estimates of costs for the major fibers, resins and pulps used by the industry. Prices are shown for Europe and North America while fiber costs also include China.

Price data and cost benchmarking
Each issue contains our proprietary benchmark prices for major subsectors of the nonwovens market.
News and market analysis
Find information on the top 40 world-wide nonwovens producers, including under-researched private players. Understand the business strategies of today’s leading companies.
Forecasting and analysis
A two-year look ahead into the nonwovens markets. A future tried and trusted.
Consulting and specialist studies
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
Cost benchmarking
A consistent and reliable basis for comparing the cost competitiveness of mills
Nonwovens price data
Collapse
Market description
Source
 Status  
Polyester polymer, bottle grade, North America, USD/lb RISI Active  
Polyester polymer, fiber grade, Europe, EUR/kg RISI Active  
Polyester staple fiber, 1.5 den., North America, USD/lb RISI Active  
Polyester staple fiber, 1.5 den., Europe, EUR/kg RISI Active  
Polyester staple fiber, 4.0 den., PET/PET bico, North America, USD/lb RISI Active  
Polyester staple fiber, 4.0 den., PET/PET bico, Europe, EUR/kg RISI Active  
Polyester staple fiber, 6.0 den., North America, USD/lb RISI Active  
Polyester staple fiber, 6.0 den., Europe, EUR/kg RISI Active  
Polypropylene polymer, fiber grade, North America, USD/lb RISI Active  
Polypropylene polymer, fiber grade, Europe, EUR/kg RISI Active  
Polypropylene staple fiber, industrial grade over 8.0 den., Europe, EUR/kg RISI Active  
Polypropylene staple fiber, thermalbond grade 1.5 to 3 den., Europe, EUR/kg
 RISI Active  
Polypropylene staple fiber, industrial grade 4.0 to 10.0 den., North America, USD/lb
 RISI Active  
Polypropylene staple fiber, thermalbond grade 1.5 to 2.2 den., North America, USD/lb
 RISI Active  
Superabsorbent polymer, North America, USD/lb RISI Active  
Superabsorbent polymer, Europe, EUR/kg RISI Active  
Viscose staple fiber, specialty rayon, North America, USD/lb RISI Active  
Viscose staple fiber, specialty rayon, Europe, EUR/kg RISI Active  
Viscose staple fiber, standard rayon, North America, USD/lb RISI Active  
Viscose staple fiber, standard rayon, Europe, EUR/kg RISI Active  

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
