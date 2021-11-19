Nonwovens
Sustainability trends and the Covid-19 pandemic are reshaping the market. Grow your understanding of a unique market with specific needs.
Nonwovens fibers make up countless products in our daily lives, from clothes to masks, to hygiene products and more. The pandemic has created an explosion of facemask demand, more than doubling in the US alone. Facemask manufacturing costs are sensitive to market changes, making prices at times unpredictable for producers and other supply chain players.
A shift in eco-friendly awareness is also encouraging policies that will ultimately affect production choices and consumer demand for nonwovens. Producers are also seeking out alternative markets for nonwoven materials and innovating their technology to grow with market changes.
Understand the forces behind these complex industry challenges and the technological and retail trends that will shape the future. Our 20+ years of global nonwovens market experience can provide the market-reflective insights you need.
Stay updated on the critical activities shaping the nonwovens industry. Get nonwovens news coverage on investment projects, shifts in demand, supply, trade and historical growth for regional and global markets.
Not only will you get the headlines, but you will also understand the context around price developments, capacity and market disruptions in the markets.
Our team of experts are uniquely dedicated to analyzing the nonwovens industry. You will receive in-depth analysis of major global nonwovens prices and costs associated a two-year forecast which includes a economic outlook, fossil fuel pricing, and important exchange rates.
Get estimates of costs for the major fibers, resins and pulps used by the industry. Prices are shown for Europe and North America while fiber costs also include China.
|Market description
|
Source
|Status
|Polyester polymer, bottle grade, North America, USD/lb
|RISI
|Active
|Polyester polymer, fiber grade, Europe, EUR/kg
|RISI
|Active
|Polyester staple fiber, 1.5 den., North America, USD/lb
|RISI
|Active
|Polyester staple fiber, 1.5 den., Europe, EUR/kg
|RISI
|Active
|Polyester staple fiber, 4.0 den., PET/PET bico, North America, USD/lb
|RISI
|Active
|Polyester staple fiber, 4.0 den., PET/PET bico, Europe, EUR/kg
|RISI
|Active
|Polyester staple fiber, 6.0 den., North America, USD/lb
|RISI
|Active
|Polyester staple fiber, 6.0 den., Europe, EUR/kg
|RISI
|Active
|Polypropylene polymer, fiber grade, North America, USD/lb
|RISI
|Active
|Polypropylene polymer, fiber grade, Europe, EUR/kg
|RISI
|Active
|Polypropylene staple fiber, industrial grade over 8.0 den., Europe, EUR/kg
|RISI
|Active
|
Polypropylene staple fiber, thermalbond grade 1.5 to 3 den., Europe, EUR/kg
|RISI
|Active
|
Polypropylene staple fiber, industrial grade 4.0 to 10.0 den., North America, USD/lb
|RISI
|Active
|
Polypropylene staple fiber, thermalbond grade 1.5 to 2.2 den., North America, USD/lb
|RISI
|Active
|Superabsorbent polymer, North America, USD/lb
|RISI
|Active
|Superabsorbent polymer, Europe, EUR/kg
|RISI
|Active
|Viscose staple fiber, specialty rayon, North America, USD/lb
|RISI
|Active
|Viscose staple fiber, specialty rayon, Europe, EUR/kg
|RISI
|Active
|Viscose staple fiber, standard rayon, North America, USD/lb
|RISI
|Active
|Viscose staple fiber, standard rayon, Europe, EUR/kg
|RISI
|Active
