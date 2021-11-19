Nonwovens fibers make up countless products in our daily lives, from clothes to masks, to hygiene products and more. The pandemic has created an explosion of facemask demand, more than doubling in the US alone. Facemask manufacturing costs are sensitive to market changes, making prices at times unpredictable for producers and other supply chain players.

A shift in eco-friendly awareness is also encouraging policies that will ultimately affect production choices and consumer demand for nonwovens. Producers are also seeking out alternative markets for nonwoven materials and innovating their technology to grow with market changes.

Understand the forces behind these complex industry challenges and the technological and retail trends that will shape the future. Our 20+ years of global nonwovens market experience can provide the market-reflective insights you need.