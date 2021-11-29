Paper
The paper market is vast. From newsprint to uncoated mechanical, and coated woodfree papers, grade prices and availability fluctuate based on consumer behavior, policies and even pandemics.
In the last 18 months, the world has witnessed a drop in office paper demand. There are concerns of cost competitiveness and availability and questions about how tariffs might affect global trade. Professionals across the industry need an objective resource.
Monitor paper market supply and demand for all grades worldwide. Get prices, news and forecasting for 160 sub-grades of graphic packaging.
Graphic paper mills are converting their machines to make other grades. Stay on top of the industry’s leading news to understand the supply and demand dynamics at play, labor shortages and distribution challenges affecting the market. Understand the context around price developments, capacity and disruptions in these markets.
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|PIX Paper Newsprint
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX US Newsprint 27.65 lb
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Paper LWC
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Paper Ctd WF
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Paper A4 B-Copy
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX OCC 1.04 dd
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX OCC 1.04 GER
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX ONP/OMG 1.11 dd
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX ONP/OMG 1.11 GER
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX RCP Mixed 1.02 GER
|FOEX
|Active
|Brazil Imported Newsprint 45 g/m2
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 45-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 45-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 45-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 45-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 45-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 40-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 40-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 42.5-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 42-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 42.5-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|Improved (68 ISO) 52-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 42-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 45-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 42.5-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 40-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Improved (68 ISO) 52-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint, Improved (68 ISO), 52 g
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint, 42 g, Italy,
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 45-g/27.7-lb US East
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 45-g/27.7-lb US West
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 45g CIF Hong Kong
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 45g CIF India
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 45g CIF Singapore
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 45g CIF Thailand
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 45g CIF Taiwan
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 42g CIF Hong Kong
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 42g CIF India
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 42g CIF Singapore
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 42g CIF Thailand
|RISI
|Active
|Newsprint 42g CIF Taiwan
|RISI
|Active
|Standard Newsprint, 45-48.8g, delivered East China, CNY/tonne
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Uncoated woodfree, Offset 63-75 g/m2
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Uncoated woodfree, Cutsize 75-95 g/m2
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Uncoated woodfree, Imported Offset Sheets, 75 g/m2
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Coated Woodfree, Reels, 90-230 g/m2
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Coated Woodfree, Sheets 90-230 g/m2
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Coated Woodfree, Sheets, Imported 90-115 g/m2
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Coated Mechanical, Imported LWC 60 g/m2
|RISI
|Active
|Mexico Imported Uncoated Woodfree offset 75-95g/m² (reels)
|RISI
|Active
|Mexico Imported Uncoated Woodfree offset 75-95g/m² (sheets)
|RISI
|Active
|Mexico Imported Coated Woodfree 90-230 g/m² (reels)
|RISI
|Active
|Mexico Imported Coated Woodfree 90-230 g/m² (sheets)
|RISI
|Active
|Mexico Imported Lightweight Coated 60 g/m2
|RISI
|Active
|SC rotogravure reels 56-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|SC rotogravure reels 56-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|SC rotogravure reels 56-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|SC Offset Reels 56-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|SC Offset Reels 56-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|SC offset reels 56-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|LWC rotogravure reels 60-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|LWC rotogravure reels 60-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|LWC rotogravure reels 60-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|LWC rotogravure reels 60-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|LWC Offset Reels 60-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|LWC Offset Reels 60g, France
|RISI
|Active
|LWC offset reels 60g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|LWC offset reels 60-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|UWF Offset Reels 80-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|UWF Offset Reels 80-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|UWF offset reels 80-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|UWF Offset sheets 80-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|UWF Offset sheets 80-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|UWF offset sheets 80-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|UWF Offset sheets 70-g+, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|UWF A4 copy (B grade) 80-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|UWF A4 copy (B grade) 80-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|UWF A4 copy (B grade) 80-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|UWF A4 copy (B grade) 80-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|CWF Reels 90-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|CWF Reels 100-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|CWF Reels 100-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|CWF reels 100-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|CWF Reels 100-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|CWF Sheets 100-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|CWF Sheets 100-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|CWF sheets 115-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|CWF Sheets 100-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|SC rotogravure reels 56-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|SC offset reels 56-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|LWC rotogravure reels 60-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|LWC offset reels 60g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|UWF Offset sheets 80-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|UWF Offset Reels 70-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|UWF A4 copy (B grade) 80-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|CWF Reels 90-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|CWF Sheets 115-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|SC rotogravure reels 52-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|SC offset reels 52-g, UK, GBP/tonne
|RISI
|Active
|SC rotogravure reels 56-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|SC offset reels 56-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|SC rotogravure reels 52-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|SC offset reels 52-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|MWC rotogravure reels 80-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|MWC Offset Reels 70-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|LWC rotogravure reels 54-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|LWC rotogravure reels 57-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|LWC Offset Reels 57-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|MWC Rotogravure reels 80-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|MWC Offset Reels 80-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|CWF Reels 80-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|CWF Sheets 90-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|UWF A4 copy (C grade) 80-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|UWF A4 copy (C grade) 80-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|UWF A4 copy (C grade) 80-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|UWF A4 copy (C grade) 80-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|UWF Offset reels, 80 g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|UWF A4 copy (C grade) 80-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|SC rotogravure reels 56-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|SC rotogravure reels 52-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|SC Offset 56-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|SC Offset 52-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|LWC rotogravure reels 60-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|LWC Offset 60g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|UWF A4 copy (B grade) 80-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|UWF A4 copy (C grade) 80-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|UWF Offset reels 80-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|UWF Offset sheets 80-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|CWF Reels 100-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|CWF Sheets 115-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|UWF 50-lb offset rolls, 92 bright, US East
|RISI
|Active
|UWF 50-lb trade book, offset, rolls, US East
|RISI
|Active
|UWF 20-lb copy paper, 92 bright, US East
|RISI
|Active
|CWF No. 3, 50-lb rolls, US East
|RISI
|Active
|CWF No. 3, 60-lb rolls, US East
|RISI
|Active
|CM No. 4, 50-lb groundwood rolls 78/80 bright, US East
|RISI
|Active
|CM No. 5, 34-lb roto, rolls, US East
|RISI
|Active
|CM No. 5, 40-lb offset, rolls, US East
|RISI
|Active
|Uncoated Mechanical MF Offset 65 bright, 35 lb / 52 g
|RISI
|Active
|Uncoated Mechanical (SC-A), 35 lb / 52 g
|RISI
|Active
|UWF 20-lb copy paper, 30% PCW, 92 bright, US East
|RISI
|Active
|Uncoated Mechanical 45 lb Offset Substitute, 83/84 Bright
|RISI
|Active
|Thermal POS non top Coated paper, 48 g (12.8 lb)
|RISI
|Active
|Uncoated Mechanical Supercalendered(SC-B), 33 lb / 49 g
|RISI
|Active
|Uncoated Mechanical Supercalendered Kraft Release Liner Label Paper, 2.5 mil, 40 lb
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Premium 80-lb sheets, US East
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Economy 80-lb sheets, US East
|RISI
|Active
|Uncoated Freesheet Carbonless CB, Roll Midrange , 13-16 lb
|RISI
|Active
|UWF 20-lb forms bond, stock tab, US East
|RISI
|Active
|UWF 24-lb white wove envelope rolls, 92 bright, US East
|RISI
|Active
|Uncoated Woodfree, 70 g
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Woodfree, 100 g
|RISI
|Active
|Lightweight Coated, Reels
|RISI
|Active
|Uncoated Woodfree Reels (100% chemical pulp), 70-100g
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Woodfree Reels (premium), 128-157g
|RISI
|Active
|Uncoated Woodfree Reels (mixed chemical/mechanical pulp), 70-100g
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Woodfree Reels (commodity), 128g, 157g
|RISI
|Active
|Mexico Corrugated containers (11), from US Southwest - Dallas/Houston
|RISI
|Active
|Mexico Old Corrugated Containers (domestic)
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Corrugated board #1 FOB
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Corrugated board #2 FOB
|RISI
|Active
|Double-Lined Kraft (13), export from LA to Asia, FAS, Legacy PPW
|RISI
|Active
|Double-Lined Kraft (13), export from NY to Asia, FAS, Legacy PPW
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), export from US to India - New York, CFR
|RISI
|Active
|Double-sorted OCC (12), US NY, export to India, CFR
|RISI
|Active
|Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Northeast
|RISI
|Active
|Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Pacific Northwest
|RISI
|Active
|Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US San Francisco
|RISI
|Active
|Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Buffalo
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, New England
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, New York
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Pacific Northwest
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, US San Francisco, FOB
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Double-Lined Kraft (13), export to Asia, FAS, Legacy PPW
|RISI
|Active
|Double-Sorted OCC (12), Exports from the US to Asia, FAS LA/Long Beach
|RISI
|Active
|Double-Sorted OCC (12), Exports from the US to Asia, FAS New York/New Jersey
|RISI
|Active
|Double-Sorted OCC (12), Exports from the US to Asia, FAS San Francisco/Oakland
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), Export from US to Asia, FAS LA
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), Export from US to Asia, FAS NY/NJ
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), Export from US to Asia, FAS Oakland
|RISI
|Active
|1.05 - old corrugated containers, France
|RISI
|Active
|1.04 - supermarket corrugated P&B, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|1.04 - supermarket corrugated P&B (export)
|RISI
|Active
|1.05 - old corrugated containers, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|1.05 - old corrugated containers, UK
|RISI
|Active
|1.04 - supermarket corrugated P&B, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|1.05 - old corrugated containers, UK, Eur/tonne
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (11), from US, Imports to Asia CIF
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (90/10), from Europe, Imports to Asia CIF
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers, from Japan, CIF other Asian ports
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers, Post-consumer (domestic, net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers, Pre-consumer and imports (domestic, net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Old Corrugated Containers (95/5), from Europe, Imports to Asia CIF
|RISI
|Active
|Mexico Special news, deink quality (8), from US Southwest - Dallas/Houston
|RISI
|Active
|Mexico Sorted office paper (37), from US Southwest - Dallas/Houston
|RISI
|Active
|Mexico Sorted White Ledger (40), postconsumer, from US Southwest - Dallas/Houston
|RISI
|Active
|Mexico Coated groundwood sections, from US Southwest - Dallas/Houston
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil White #2 FOB
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil White #3 FOB
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil White #4 FOB
|RISI
|Active
|White Blank News (24), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast
|RISI
|Active
|White Blank News (24), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|White Blank News (24), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|White Blank News (24), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|White Blank News (24), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB, US Northeast
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB, US Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB, US Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB, US Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted White Ledger (40), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted White Ledger (40), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted White Ledger (40), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast,
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted White Ledger (40), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted White Ledger (40), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|Manifold (Preconsumer) White Ledger (41), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast
|RISI
|Active
|Manifold (Preconsumer) White Ledger (41), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Manifold (Preconsumer) White Ledger (41), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|
Manifold (Preconsumer) White Ledger (41), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Manifold (Preconsumer) White Ledger (41), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Book Stock (43), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Book Stock (43), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Book Stock (43), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Book Stock (43), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Book Stock (43), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Groundwood Sections (44), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Groundwood Sections (44), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Groundwood Sections (44), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|
Coated Groundwood Sections (44), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Groundwood Sections (44), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate, light print (45), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate, light print (45), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate, light print (45), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|
Solid Bleached Sulfate, light print (45), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate, light print (45), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate, heavy print (45), FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate, heavy print (45), FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate, heavy print (45), FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|
Solid Bleached Sulfate, heavy print (45), FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate, unprinted (47), FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate, unprinted (47), FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate, unprinted (47), FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate, unprinted (47), FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate, unprinted (47), FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|White Blank News (24), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted White Ledger (40), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Manifold (Preconsumer) White Ledger (41), domestic, FOB, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Book Stock (43), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Groundwood Sections (44), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate light print (45), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate heavy print (45), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate, unprinted (47), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Office Paper (37), export from LA to Asia, FAS
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted White Ledger (40), export from LA to Asia, FAS
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Office Paper (37), export from NY to Asia, FAS
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted White Ledger (40), export from NY to Asia, FAS, Legacy PPW
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Book Stock (43), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Pacific Northwest
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Groundwood Sections (44), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Pacific Northwest
|RISI
|Active
|
Manifold (Preconsumer) White Ledger (41), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Pacific Northwest
|RISI
|Active
|White Blank News (24), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Pacific Northwest
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB, US Pacific Northwest
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted White Ledger (40), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Pacific Northwest
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Office Paper (37), export to Asia, FAS Oakland
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted White Ledger (40), export to Asia, FAS Oakland, Legacy PPW
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Residential Papers (56), export to Asia FAS NY
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Residential Papers (56), export to Asia, FAS LA
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Residential Papers (56), export to Asia, FAS Oakland
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB New England
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB NY
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB Buffalo
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB LA
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB San Francisco
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB Pacific Northwest
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Clean News (58), domestic, FOB San Francisco/Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Clean News (58), domestic, FOB Northwest
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Clean News (58), domestic, FOB Northeast
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Clean News (58), domestic, FOB Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Clean News (58), domestic, FOB Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Clean News (58), domestic, FOB Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|1.11 - sorted graphic paper for deinking, France
|RISI
|Active
|2.02 - old newspapers, France
|RISI
|Active
|1.11 - sorted graphic paper for deinking, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|2.01 - newspapers, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|3.10 - multi printing, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|3.14 - white newsprint, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|1.11 - sorted graphic paper for deinking, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|2.01 - newspapers, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|1.11 - sorted graphic paper for deinking, UK
|RISI
|Active
|2.01 - newspapers, UK GBP
|RISI
|Active
|2.01 - newspapers, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|3.05 - white woodfree letters, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|1.11 - sorted graphic paper for deinking, UK, Eur/tonne
|RISI
|Active
|2.01 - newspapers, UK, Eur/tonne
|RISI
|Active
|Sorted Clean News (58), domestic, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Old Newspapers (domestic, net price )
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Uncoated Boxboard FOB
|RISI
|Active
|Old Magazines (10), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast
|RISI
|Active
|Old Magazines (10), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Old Magazines (10), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|Old Magazines (10), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Old Magazines (10), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|Old Magazines (10), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Old Magazines (10), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Pacific Northwest
|RISI
|Active
|Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Buffalo
|RISI
|Active
|Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US New England
|RISI
|Active
|Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US New York
|RISI
|Active
|Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Pacific Northwest
|RISI
|Active
|Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US San Francisco
|RISI
|Active
|Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Southwests
|RISI
|Active
|Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Groundwood Sections/ Old Magazines (44,10), FAS LA
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Groundwood Sections/ Old Magazines (44,10), FAS NY
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Paper (54), export to Asia, FAS NY
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Paper (54), export to Asia, FAS LA
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Paper (54), domestic, FOB New England
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed paper (54), domestic, FOB NY
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Paper (54), domestic, FOB Buffalo
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Paper (54), domestic, FOB Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Paper (54), US Southeast, FOB
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Paper (54), US Southwest, FOB
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Paper (54), domestic, FOB LA
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Paper (54), domestic, FOB San Francisco
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Paper (54), domestic, FOB Northwest
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Paper (54), domestic, FOB US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Paper (54), export to Asia, FAS Oakland
|RISI
|Active
|1.02 - mixed P&B (sorted), France
|RISI
|Active
|2.08 - colored woodfree magazines, France
|RISI
|Active
|1.02 - mixed paper and board (sorted), Germany
|RISI
|Active
|1.02 - mixed P&B (sorted), Italy
|RISI
|Active
|1.02 - mixed P&B (sorted), UK
|RISI
|Active
|2.08 - colored woodfree magazines, UK, GBP
|RISI
|Active
|1.02 - mixed P&B (sorted), Spain
|RISI
|Active
|2.08 - colored woodfree magazines, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|1.02 - mixed P&B (sorted), UK, Eur/tonne
|RISI
|Active
|2.08 - colored woodfree magazines, UK, Eur/tonne
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Papers (54) Imports to Asia from US
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Papers (1.02) Imports to Asia from Europe
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Papers and Board (domestic, net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Papers (Premium) Imports to Asia from Europe
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Papers (Premium) Imports to Asia from US
|RISI
|Active
|Mixed Papers (Standard) Imports to Asia from US
|RISI
|Active
|Mexico Hard white envelope cuttings (31), from US Southwest - Dallas/Houston
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil White #1 FOB
|RISI
|Active
|Hard White Shavings (30), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast
|RISI
|Active
|Hard White Shavings (30), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Hard White Shavings (30), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|Hard White Shavings (30), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Hard White Shavings (30), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|Hard White Envelope Cuttings (31), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast
|RISI
|Active
|Hard White Envelope Cuttings (31), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest
|RISI
|Active
|Hard White Envelope Cuttings (31), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast
|RISI
|Active
|
Hard White Envelope Cuttings (31), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
|RISI
|Active
|Hard White Envelope Cuttings (31), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest
|RISI
|Active
|Hard White Shavings (30), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Hard White Envelope Cuttings (31), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average
|RISI
|Active
|Hard White Envelope Cuttings (31), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Pacific Northwest
|RISI
|Active
|3.18 - white woodfree shavings, France
|RISI
|Active
|3.18 - white uncoated woodfree shavings, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|3.05 - white woodfree letters, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|Multigrade, UK
|RISI
|Active
|3.18 - white uncoated woodfree shavings, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|Multigrade, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|CWF, UPM, 64g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Whale King, 157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Huaxia Sun, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Brilliant Sun, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Snow Rabbit, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Huataimudan, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Whale King, 157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Huaxia Sun, 128/157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Brilliant Sun, 128/157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Snow Rabbit, 128/157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, SPCO, 157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Whale King, 157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Huaxia Sun, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Brilliant Sun, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Snow Rabbit, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Huataimudan, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Whale King, 157g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, SPCO, 157g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, UPM, 64g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Whale King, 157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Huaxia Sun, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Brilliant Sun, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Snow Rabbit, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, SPCO, 157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Zunma, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Huataimudan, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Liaoning (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Whale King, 157g, Liaoning (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Whale King, 157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Huaxia Sun, 128/157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Brilliant Sun, 128/157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Snow Rabbit, 128/157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, SPCO, 157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Whale King, 157g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Huataimudan, 128/157g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Whale King, 157g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Snow Rabbit, 128/157g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Huaxia Sun, 128/157g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Brilliant Sun, 128/157g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Snow Eagle, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, SPCO, 157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Snow Eagle, 128/157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Snow Eagle, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, SPCO, 157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Snow Eagle, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Liaoning (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Liaoning (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Snow Eagle, 128/157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, UPM, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Gold Ball, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Golden Sun, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Huaxia Sun, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Paper One, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Lucky Snow, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloudy Mirror, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloud Era, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Feng Win, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloudy Leopard, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Brilliant Sun 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloudy Leopard, 70-100g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Brilliant Sun, 70-100g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, UPM, 70-100g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Huaxia Sun, 70-100g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloudy Mirror, 70-100g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloud Era, 70-100g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Feng Win, 70-100g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, UPM, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Gold Ball, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Golden Sun, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Huaxia Sun, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Paper One, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Lucky Snow, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloudy Mirror, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloudy Leopard, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloud Era, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Feng Win, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Land Dragon, 68g/78g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Brilliant Sun, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloudy Mirror, 70-100g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloudy Leopard, 70-100g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Brilliant Sun, 70-100g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Yinshuang, 70-100g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, UPM, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Gold Ball, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Golden Sun, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Huaxia Sun, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Lucky Snow, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Nevia, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloudy Mirror, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloudy Leopard, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloud Era, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Feng Win, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Land Dragon, 68g/78g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Brilliant Sun, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Huxia Sun, 70-100g, Liaoning (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, UPM, 70-100g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Gold Ball, 70-100g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Golden Sun, 70-100g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Huaxia Sun, 70-100g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Lucky Snow, 70-100g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloudy Mirror, 70-100g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Lucky Snow, 70-100g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloud Era, 70-100g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Feng Win, 70-100g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloudy Mirror, 70-100g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Cloudy Leopard, 70-100g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|UWF, Brilliant Sun, 70-100g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, A Grade, Fujian, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, Supermarket, Fujian, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, D Grade, Fujian, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, A Grade, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, Supermarket, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, D Grade, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, A grade, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, Supermarket, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, D grade, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, A grade, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, D grade, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, A grade, Tianjin, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, Supermarket, Tianjin, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, D grade, Tianjin, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, A grade, Chongqing, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, D grade, Chongqing, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, A grade, Hubei, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OCC, China, D grade, Hubei, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic ONP, China, ≥80%, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic ONP, China, ≥80%, Hebei, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic ONP, China, 30-40%, Hebei, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic ONP, China, ≥80%, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic ONP, China, ≥80%, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic ONP, China, 30-40%, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OMG, China, OMG cutting, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OMG, China, OMG, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OMG, China, OMG cutting, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OMG, China, OMG, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic OMG, China, OMG cutting, Hunan & Hubei, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic old books, China, Old books without glue, Henan, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|
Domestic old books, China, Old books without glue, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic old books, China, Old books, Hunan & Hubei, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic old books, China, Old books without glue, Hunan & Hubei, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic old books, China, Old books, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic old books, China, Old books without glue, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|US recycled brown pulp, CIF China, USD/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
|Asia recycled brown pulp, CIF China, USD/tonne
|UM Paper
|Active
Navigate the paper market with confidence when you tap into 30+ years of expertise.
Get a deeper understanding of the European pulp and paper market with in-depth forecasting and industry leader perspective. This event is uniquely positioned to provide you with specific packaging-grade forecasting, CEO panels, and sustainability and innovation presentations. Connect with new and existing contacts across the supply chain.
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.