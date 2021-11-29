Contact Us Login

Paper

Understand the dynamics of global paper demand. Prepare for a shrinking graphic paper market and track specific grades.

The paper market is vast. From newsprint to uncoated mechanical, and coated woodfree papers, grade prices and availability fluctuate based on consumer behavior, policies and even pandemics.

In the last 18 months, the world has witnessed a drop in office paper demand. There are concerns of cost competitiveness and availability and questions about how tariffs might affect global trade. Professionals across the industry need an objective resource.

Monitor paper market supply and demand for all grades worldwide. Get prices, news and forecasting for 160 sub-grades of graphic packaging.

What’s happening in the paper market today?

Graphic paper mills are converting their machines to make other grades. Stay on top of the industry’s leading news to understand the supply and demand dynamics at play, labor shortages and distribution challenges affecting the market. Understand the context around price developments, capacity and disruptions in these markets.

iStock_000001972369Medium - OCC - Old Corrugated Container bundle.jpg
OCC’s 11-month price run finally ends, all average RCP prices remain up
September price peak marks fourth highest average in 30 years, bulk grade average pricing has shot up more than 150%
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
Paper and pulp mill
Massive paper and board production downtime hits China as energy usage limits
Government-mandated energy curb halts Jiangsu factories and production in eight other provinces
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
waste paper is collected and packed for recycling. Cardboard and Paper Recycling.
European PfR prices keep growing
Low inventories and transport issues plague major markets and cause hikes in September
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Up-shot of forest canopy
How labor shortages could prolong forest products supply chain woes
Shortages and delays still plague a disrupted forest products supply chain
November 19, 2021 09:28 AM
Paper roll close-up
China policies are driving a wood pulp expansion frenzy
Producers have announced aggressive plans for more than 30 million tonnes of pulp capacity
September 16, 2021 02:03 PM
Mark Sutton named North American CEO of the Year
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Mark Sutton, CEO of International Paper, has been named the 2021 North American CEO of the Year.?
September 15, 2021 11:00 AM
Katharine Kellar

Explore more insights
Paper price data
Get accurate and detailed price reports for all major paper grades and global regions. We price multiple sub-grades and products for the North American, European, Asian, and Latin American markets.
Market description Source Status  
PIX Paper Newsprint FOEX Active  
PIX US Newsprint 27.65 lb FOEX Active  
PIX Paper LWC FOEX Active  
PIX Paper Ctd WF FOEX Active  
PIX Paper A4 B-Copy FOEX Active  
PIX OCC 1.04 dd FOEX Active  
PIX OCC 1.04 GER FOEX Active  
PIX ONP/OMG 1.11 dd FOEX Active  
PIX ONP/OMG 1.11 GER FOEX Active  
PIX RCP Mixed 1.02 GER FOEX Active  
Brazil Imported Newsprint 45 g/m2 RISI Active  
Newsprint 45-g, Germany RISI Active  
Newsprint 45-g, France RISI Active  
Newsprint 45-g, UK RISI Active  
Newsprint 45-g, Italy RISI Active  
Newsprint 45-g, Spain RISI Active  
Newsprint 40-g, UK RISI Active  
Newsprint 40-g, France RISI Active  
Newsprint 42.5-g, UK RISI Active  
Newsprint 42-g, France RISI Active  
Newsprint 42.5-g, Germany RISI Active  
Improved (68 ISO) 52-g, UK RISI Active  
Newsprint 42-g, Spain RISI Active  
Newsprint 45-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
Newsprint 42.5-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
Newsprint 40-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
Improved (68 ISO) 52-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
Newsprint, Improved (68 ISO), 52 g RISI Active  
Newsprint, 42 g, Italy, RISI Active  
Newsprint 45-g/27.7-lb US East RISI Active  
Newsprint 45-g/27.7-lb US West RISI Active  
Newsprint 45g CIF Hong Kong RISI Active  
Newsprint 45g CIF India RISI Active  
Newsprint 45g CIF Singapore RISI Active  
Newsprint 45g CIF Thailand RISI Active  
Newsprint 45g CIF Taiwan RISI Active  
Newsprint 42g CIF Hong Kong RISI Active  
Newsprint 42g CIF India RISI Active  
Newsprint 42g CIF Singapore RISI Active  
Newsprint 42g CIF Thailand RISI Active  
Newsprint 42g CIF Taiwan RISI Active  
Standard Newsprint, 45-48.8g, delivered East China, CNY/tonne RISI Active  
Brazil Uncoated woodfree, Offset 63-75 g/m2 RISI Active  
Brazil Uncoated woodfree, Cutsize 75-95 g/m2 RISI Active  
Brazil Uncoated woodfree, Imported Offset Sheets, 75 g/m2 RISI Active  
Brazil Coated Woodfree, Reels, 90-230 g/m2 RISI Active  
Brazil Coated Woodfree, Sheets 90-230 g/m2 RISI Active  
Brazil Coated Woodfree, Sheets, Imported 90-115 g/m2 RISI Active  
Brazil Coated Mechanical, Imported LWC 60 g/m2 RISI Active  
Mexico Imported Uncoated Woodfree offset 75-95g/m² (reels) RISI Active  
Mexico Imported Uncoated Woodfree offset 75-95g/m² (sheets) RISI Active  
Mexico Imported Coated Woodfree 90-230 g/m² (reels) RISI Active  
Mexico Imported Coated Woodfree 90-230 g/m² (sheets) RISI Active  
Mexico Imported Lightweight Coated 60 g/m2 RISI Active  
SC rotogravure reels 56-g, Germany RISI Active  
SC rotogravure reels 56-g, France RISI Active  
SC rotogravure reels 56-g, UK RISI Active  
SC Offset Reels 56-g, Germany RISI Active  
SC Offset Reels 56-g, France RISI Active  
SC offset reels 56-g, UK RISI Active  
LWC rotogravure reels 60-g, Germany RISI Active  
LWC rotogravure reels 60-g, France RISI Active  
LWC rotogravure reels 60-g, UK RISI Active  
LWC rotogravure reels 60-g, Italy RISI Active  
LWC Offset Reels 60-g, Germany RISI Active  
LWC Offset Reels 60g, France RISI Active  
LWC offset reels 60g, UK RISI Active  
LWC offset reels 60-g, Italy RISI Active  
UWF Offset Reels 80-g, Germany RISI Active  
UWF Offset Reels 80-g, France RISI Active  
UWF offset reels 80-g, UK RISI Active  
UWF Offset sheets 80-g, Germany RISI Active  
UWF Offset sheets 80-g, France RISI Active  
UWF offset sheets 80-g, UK RISI Active  
UWF Offset sheets 70-g+, Italy RISI Active  
UWF A4 copy (B grade) 80-g, Germany RISI Active  
UWF A4 copy (B grade) 80-g, France RISI Active  
UWF A4 copy (B grade) 80-g, UK RISI Active  
UWF A4 copy (B grade) 80-g, Italy RISI Active  
CWF Reels 90-g, Germany RISI Active  
CWF Reels 100-g, Germany RISI Active  
CWF Reels 100-g, France RISI Active  
CWF reels 100-g, UK RISI Active  
CWF Reels 100-g, Italy RISI Active  
CWF Sheets 100-g, Germany RISI Active  
CWF Sheets 100-g, France RISI Active  
CWF sheets 115-g, UK RISI Active  
CWF Sheets 100-g, Italy RISI Active  
SC rotogravure reels 56-g, Spain RISI Active  
SC offset reels 56-g, Spain RISI Active  
LWC rotogravure reels 60-g, Spain RISI Active  
LWC offset reels 60g, Spain RISI Active  
UWF Offset sheets 80-g, Spain RISI Active  
UWF Offset Reels 70-g, Spain RISI Active  
UWF A4 copy (B grade) 80-g, Spain RISI Active  
CWF Reels 90-g, Spain RISI Active  
CWF Sheets 115-g, Spain RISI Active  
SC rotogravure reels 52-g, UK RISI Active  
SC offset reels 52-g, UK, GBP/tonne RISI Active  
SC rotogravure reels 56-g, Italy RISI Active  
SC offset reels 56-g, Italy RISI Active  
SC rotogravure reels 52-g, Italy RISI Active  
SC offset reels 52-g, Italy RISI Active  
MWC rotogravure reels 80-g, Italy RISI Active  
MWC Offset Reels 70-g, Italy RISI Active  
LWC rotogravure reels 54-g, Germany RISI Active  
LWC rotogravure reels 57-g, Germany RISI Active  
LWC Offset Reels 57-g, Germany RISI Active  
LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany RISI Active  
MWC Rotogravure reels 80-g, Germany RISI Active  
MWC Offset Reels 80-g, Germany RISI Active  
CWF Reels 80-g, Germany RISI Active  
CWF Sheets 90-g, Germany RISI Active  
UWF A4 copy (C grade) 80-g, UK RISI Active  
UWF A4 copy (C grade) 80-g, Germany RISI Active  
UWF A4 copy (C grade) 80-g, France RISI Active  
UWF A4 copy (C grade) 80-g, Italy RISI Active  
UWF Offset reels, 80 g, Italy RISI Active  
UWF A4 copy (C grade) 80-g, Spain RISI Active  
SC rotogravure reels 56-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
SC rotogravure reels 52-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
SC Offset 56-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
SC Offset 52-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
LWC rotogravure reels 60-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
LWC Offset 60g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
UWF A4 copy (B grade) 80-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
UWF A4 copy (C grade) 80-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
UWF Offset reels 80-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
UWF Offset sheets 80-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
CWF Reels 100-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
CWF Sheets 115-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
UWF 50-lb offset rolls, 92 bright, US East RISI Active  
UWF 50-lb trade book, offset, rolls, US East RISI Active  
UWF 20-lb copy paper, 92 bright, US East RISI Active  
CWF No. 3, 50-lb rolls, US East RISI Active  
CWF No. 3, 60-lb rolls, US East RISI Active  
CM No. 4, 50-lb groundwood rolls 78/80 bright, US East RISI Active  
CM No. 5, 34-lb roto, rolls, US East RISI Active  
CM No. 5, 40-lb offset, rolls, US East RISI Active  
Uncoated Mechanical MF Offset 65 bright, 35 lb / 52 g RISI Active  
Uncoated Mechanical (SC-A), 35 lb / 52 g RISI Active  
UWF 20-lb copy paper, 30% PCW, 92 bright, US East RISI Active  
Uncoated Mechanical 45 lb Offset Substitute, 83/84 Bright RISI Active  
Thermal POS non top Coated paper, 48 g (12.8 lb) RISI Active  
Uncoated Mechanical Supercalendered(SC-B), 33 lb / 49 g RISI Active  
Uncoated Mechanical Supercalendered Kraft Release Liner Label Paper, 2.5 mil, 40 lb RISI Active  
Coated Premium 80-lb sheets, US East RISI Active  
Coated Economy 80-lb sheets, US East RISI Active  
Uncoated Freesheet Carbonless CB, Roll Midrange , 13-16 lb RISI Active  
UWF 20-lb forms bond, stock tab, US East RISI Active  
UWF 24-lb white wove envelope rolls, 92 bright, US East RISI Active  
Uncoated Woodfree, 70 g RISI Active  
Coated Woodfree, 100 g RISI Active  
Lightweight Coated, Reels RISI Active  
Uncoated Woodfree Reels (100% chemical pulp), 70-100g RISI Active  
Coated Woodfree Reels (premium), 128-157g RISI Active  
Uncoated Woodfree Reels (mixed chemical/mechanical pulp), 70-100g RISI Active  
Coated Woodfree Reels (commodity), 128g, 157g RISI Active  
Mexico Corrugated containers (11), from US Southwest - Dallas/Houston RISI Active  
Mexico Old Corrugated Containers (domestic) RISI Active  
Brazil Corrugated board #1 FOB RISI Active  
Brazil Corrugated board #2 FOB RISI Active  
Double-Lined Kraft (13), export from LA to Asia, FAS, Legacy PPW RISI Active  
Double-Lined Kraft (13), export from NY to Asia, FAS, Legacy PPW RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), export from US to India - New York, CFR RISI Active  
Double-sorted OCC (12), US NY, export to India, CFR RISI Active  
Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Los Angeles RISI Active  
Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Midwest RISI Active  
Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Northeast RISI Active  
Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Pacific Northwest RISI Active  
Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US San Francisco RISI Active  
Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Southeast RISI Active  
Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Southwest RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Buffalo RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, Los Angeles RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, Midwest RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, New England RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, New York RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Pacific Northwest RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, US San Francisco, FOB RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Southeast RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Southwest RISI Active  
Double-Lined Kraft (13), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Average RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Average RISI Active  
Double-Lined Kraft (13), export to Asia, FAS, Legacy PPW RISI Active  
Double-Sorted OCC (12), Exports from the US to Asia, FAS LA/Long Beach RISI Active  
Double-Sorted OCC (12), Exports from the US to Asia, FAS New York/New Jersey RISI Active  
Double-Sorted OCC (12), Exports from the US to Asia, FAS San Francisco/Oakland RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), Export from US to Asia, FAS LA RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), Export from US to Asia, FAS NY/NJ RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), Export from US to Asia, FAS Oakland RISI Active  
1.05 - old corrugated containers, France RISI Active  
1.04 - supermarket corrugated P&B, Germany RISI Active  
1.04 - supermarket corrugated P&B (export) RISI Active  
1.05 - old corrugated containers, Italy RISI Active  
1.05 - old corrugated containers, UK RISI Active  
1.04 - supermarket corrugated P&B, Spain RISI Active  
1.05 - old corrugated containers, UK, Eur/tonne RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (11), from US, Imports to Asia CIF RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (90/10), from Europe, Imports to Asia CIF RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers, from Japan, CIF other Asian ports RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers, Post-consumer (domestic, net price) RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers, Pre-consumer and imports (domestic, net price) RISI Active  
Old Corrugated Containers (95/5), from Europe, Imports to Asia CIF RISI Active  
Mexico Special news, deink quality (8), from US Southwest - Dallas/Houston RISI Active  
Mexico Sorted office paper (37), from US Southwest - Dallas/Houston RISI Active  
Mexico Sorted White Ledger (40), postconsumer, from US Southwest - Dallas/Houston RISI Active  
Mexico Coated groundwood sections, from US Southwest - Dallas/Houston RISI Active  
Brazil White #2 FOB RISI Active  
Brazil White #3 FOB RISI Active  
Brazil White #4 FOB RISI Active  
White Blank News (24), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast RISI Active  
White Blank News (24), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest RISI Active  
White Blank News (24), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast RISI Active  
White Blank News (24), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles RISI Active  
White Blank News (24), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest RISI Active  
Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB, US Northeast RISI Active  
Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB, US Midwest RISI Active  
Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB, US Southeast RISI Active  
Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB, US San Francisco/Los Angeles RISI Active  
Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB, US Southwest RISI Active  
Sorted White Ledger (40), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast RISI Active  
Sorted White Ledger (40), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest RISI Active  
Sorted White Ledger (40), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast, RISI Active  
Sorted White Ledger (40), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles RISI Active  
Sorted White Ledger (40), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest RISI Active  
Manifold (Preconsumer) White Ledger (41), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast RISI Active  
Manifold (Preconsumer) White Ledger (41), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest RISI Active  
Manifold (Preconsumer) White Ledger (41), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast RISI Active  
Manifold (Preconsumer) White Ledger (41), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
 RISI Active  
Manifold (Preconsumer) White Ledger (41), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest RISI Active  
Coated Book Stock (43), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast RISI Active  
Coated Book Stock (43), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest RISI Active  
Coated Book Stock (43), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast RISI Active  
Coated Book Stock (43), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles RISI Active  
Coated Book Stock (43), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest RISI Active  
Coated Groundwood Sections (44), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast RISI Active  
Coated Groundwood Sections (44), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest RISI Active  
Coated Groundwood Sections (44), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast RISI Active  
Coated Groundwood Sections (44), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
 RISI Active  
Coated Groundwood Sections (44), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, light print (45), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, light print (45), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, light print (45), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, light print (45), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
 RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, light print (45), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, heavy print (45), FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, heavy print (45), FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, heavy print (45), FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, heavy print (45), FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
 RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, unprinted (47), FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, unprinted (47), FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, unprinted (47), FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, unprinted (47), FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, unprinted (47), FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest RISI Active  
White Blank News (24), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average RISI Active  
Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB, US Average RISI Active  
Sorted White Ledger (40), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average RISI Active  
Manifold (Preconsumer) White Ledger (41), domestic, FOB, US Average RISI Active  
Coated Book Stock (43), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average RISI Active  
Coated Groundwood Sections (44), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate light print (45), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate heavy print (45), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate, unprinted (47), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average RISI Active  
Sorted Office Paper (37), export from LA to Asia, FAS RISI Active  
Sorted White Ledger (40), export from LA to Asia, FAS RISI Active  
Sorted Office Paper (37), export from NY to Asia, FAS RISI Active  
Sorted White Ledger (40), export from NY to Asia, FAS, Legacy PPW RISI Active  
Coated Book Stock (43), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Pacific Northwest RISI Active  
Coated Groundwood Sections (44), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Pacific Northwest RISI Active  
Manifold (Preconsumer) White Ledger (41), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Pacific Northwest
 RISI Active  
White Blank News (24), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Pacific Northwest RISI Active  
Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB, US Pacific Northwest RISI Active  
Sorted White Ledger (40), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Pacific Northwest RISI Active  
Sorted Office Paper (37), export to Asia, FAS Oakland RISI Active  
Sorted White Ledger (40), export to Asia, FAS Oakland, Legacy PPW RISI Active  
Sorted Residential Papers (56), export to Asia FAS NY RISI Active  
Sorted Residential Papers (56), export to Asia, FAS LA RISI Active  
Sorted Residential Papers (56), export to Asia, FAS Oakland RISI Active  
Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB New England RISI Active  
Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB NY RISI Active  
Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB Buffalo RISI Active  
Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB Midwest RISI Active  
Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB Southwest RISI Active  
Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB LA RISI Active  
Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB San Francisco RISI Active  
Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB US Average RISI Active  
Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB Pacific Northwest RISI Active  
Sorted Residential Papers (56), domestic, FOB Southeast RISI Active  
Sorted Clean News (58), domestic, FOB San Francisco/Los Angeles RISI Active  
Sorted Clean News (58), domestic, FOB Northwest RISI Active  
Sorted Clean News (58), domestic, FOB Northeast RISI Active  
Sorted Clean News (58), domestic, FOB Southwest RISI Active  
Sorted Clean News (58), domestic, FOB Southeast RISI Active  
Sorted Clean News (58), domestic, FOB Midwest RISI Active  
1.11 - sorted graphic paper for deinking, France RISI Active  
2.02 - old newspapers, France RISI Active  
1.11 - sorted graphic paper for deinking, Germany RISI Active  
2.01 - newspapers, Germany RISI Active  
3.10 - multi printing, Germany RISI Active  
3.14 - white newsprint, Germany RISI Active  
1.11 - sorted graphic paper for deinking, Italy RISI Active  
2.01 - newspapers, Italy RISI Active  
1.11 - sorted graphic paper for deinking, UK RISI Active  
2.01 - newspapers, UK GBP RISI Active  
2.01 - newspapers, Spain RISI Active  
3.05 - white woodfree letters, Spain RISI Active  
1.11 - sorted graphic paper for deinking, UK, Eur/tonne RISI Active  
2.01 - newspapers, UK, Eur/tonne RISI Active  
Sorted Clean News (58), domestic, US Average RISI Active  
Old Newspapers (domestic, net price ) RISI Active  
Brazil Uncoated Boxboard FOB RISI Active  
Old Magazines (10), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast RISI Active  
Old Magazines (10), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest RISI Active  
Old Magazines (10), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast RISI Active  
Old Magazines (10), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles RISI Active  
Old Magazines (10), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest RISI Active  
Old Magazines (10), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average RISI Active  
Old Magazines (10), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Pacific Northwest RISI Active  
Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Buffalo RISI Active  
Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Los Angeles RISI Active  
Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Midwest RISI Active  
Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US New England RISI Active  
Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US New York RISI Active  
Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Pacific Northwest RISI Active  
Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US San Francisco RISI Active  
Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Southeast RISI Active  
Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Southwests RISI Active  
Boxboard Cuttings (4), domestic, FOB, OBM, US Average RISI Active  
Coated Groundwood Sections/ Old Magazines (44,10), FAS LA RISI Active  
Coated Groundwood Sections/ Old Magazines (44,10), FAS NY RISI Active  
Mixed Paper (54), export to Asia, FAS NY RISI Active  
Mixed Paper (54), export to Asia, FAS LA RISI Active  
Mixed Paper (54), domestic, FOB New England RISI Active  
Mixed paper (54), domestic, FOB NY RISI Active  
Mixed Paper (54), domestic, FOB Buffalo RISI Active  
Mixed Paper (54), domestic, FOB Midwest RISI Active  
Mixed Paper (54), US Southeast, FOB RISI Active  
Mixed Paper (54), US Southwest, FOB RISI Active  
Mixed Paper (54), domestic, FOB LA RISI Active  
Mixed Paper (54), domestic, FOB San Francisco RISI Active  
Mixed Paper (54), domestic, FOB Northwest RISI Active  
Mixed Paper (54), domestic, FOB US Average RISI Active  
Mixed Paper (54), export to Asia, FAS Oakland RISI Active  
1.02 - mixed P&B (sorted), France RISI Active  
2.08 - colored woodfree magazines, France RISI Active  
1.02 - mixed paper and board (sorted), Germany RISI Active  
1.02 - mixed P&B (sorted), Italy RISI Active  
1.02 - mixed P&B (sorted), UK RISI Active  
2.08 - colored woodfree magazines, UK, GBP RISI Active  
1.02 - mixed P&B (sorted), Spain RISI Active  
2.08 - colored woodfree magazines, Spain RISI Active  
1.02 - mixed P&B (sorted), UK, Eur/tonne RISI Active  
2.08 - colored woodfree magazines, UK, Eur/tonne RISI Active  
Mixed Papers (54) Imports to Asia from US RISI Active  
Mixed Papers (1.02) Imports to Asia from Europe RISI Active  
Mixed Papers and Board (domestic, net price) RISI Active  
Mixed Papers (Premium) Imports to Asia from Europe RISI Active  
Mixed Papers (Premium) Imports to Asia from US RISI Active  
Mixed Papers (Standard) Imports to Asia from US RISI Active  
Mexico Hard white envelope cuttings (31), from US Southwest - Dallas/Houston RISI Active  
Brazil White #1 FOB RISI Active  
Hard White Shavings (30), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast RISI Active  
Hard White Shavings (30), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest RISI Active  
Hard White Shavings (30), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast RISI Active  
Hard White Shavings (30), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles RISI Active  
Hard White Shavings (30), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest RISI Active  
Hard White Envelope Cuttings (31), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Northeast RISI Active  
Hard White Envelope Cuttings (31), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Midwest RISI Active  
Hard White Envelope Cuttings (31), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southeast RISI Active  
Hard White Envelope Cuttings (31), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US San Francisco/Los Angeles
 RISI Active  
Hard White Envelope Cuttings (31), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Southwest RISI Active  
Hard White Shavings (30), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average RISI Active  
Hard White Envelope Cuttings (31), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Average RISI Active  
Hard White Envelope Cuttings (31), domestic, FOB, Legacy PPW, US Pacific Northwest RISI Active  
3.18 - white woodfree shavings, France RISI Active  
3.18 - white uncoated woodfree shavings, Germany RISI Active  
3.05 - white woodfree letters, Italy RISI Active  
Multigrade, UK RISI Active  
3.18 - white uncoated woodfree shavings, Spain RISI Active  
Multigrade, UK, EUR RISI Active  
CWF, UPM, 64g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Whale King, 157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Huaxia Sun, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Brilliant Sun, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Snow Rabbit, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Huataimudan, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Whale King, 157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Huaxia Sun, 128/157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Brilliant Sun, 128/157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Snow Rabbit, 128/157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, SPCO, 157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Whale King, 157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Huaxia Sun, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Brilliant Sun, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Snow Rabbit, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Huataimudan, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Whale King, 157g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, SPCO, 157g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, UPM, 64g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Whale King, 157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Huaxia Sun, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Brilliant Sun, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Snow Rabbit, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, SPCO, 157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Zunma, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Huataimudan, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Liaoning (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Whale King, 157g, Liaoning (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Whale King, 157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Huaxia Sun, 128/157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Brilliant Sun, 128/157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Snow Rabbit, 128/157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, SPCO, 157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Whale King, 157g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Huataimudan, 128/157g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Dongfan, 128/157g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Whale King, 157g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Snow Rabbit, 128/157g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Huaxia Sun, 128/157g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Brilliant Sun, 128/157g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Snow Eagle, 128/157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, SPCO, 157g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Snow Eagle, 128/157g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Snow Eagle, 128/157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, SPCO, 157g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Snow Eagle, 128/157g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Liaoning (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Liaoning (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Snow Eagle, 128/157g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Changhe, 128/157g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
CWF, Shendun, 128/157g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, UPM, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Gold Ball, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Golden Sun, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Huaxia Sun, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Paper One, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Lucky Snow, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloudy Mirror, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloud Era, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Feng Win, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloudy Leopard, 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Brilliant Sun 70-100g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloudy Leopard, 70-100g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Brilliant Sun, 70-100g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, UPM, 70-100g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Huaxia Sun, 70-100g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloudy Mirror, 70-100g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloud Era, 70-100g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Feng Win, 70-100g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, UPM, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Gold Ball, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Golden Sun, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Huaxia Sun, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Paper One, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Lucky Snow, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloudy Mirror, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloudy Leopard, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloud Era, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Feng Win, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Land Dragon, 68g/78g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Brilliant Sun, 70-100g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloudy Mirror, 70-100g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloudy Leopard, 70-100g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Brilliant Sun, 70-100g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Yinshuang, 70-100g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, UPM, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Gold Ball, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Golden Sun, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Huaxia Sun, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Lucky Snow, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Nevia, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloudy Mirror, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloudy Leopard, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloud Era, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Feng Win, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Land Dragon, 68g/78g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Brilliant Sun, 70-100g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Huxia Sun, 70-100g, Liaoning (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, UPM, 70-100g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Gold Ball, 70-100g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Golden Sun, 70-100g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Huaxia Sun, 70-100g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Lucky Snow, 70-100g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloudy Mirror, 70-100g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Lucky Snow, 70-100g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloud Era, 70-100g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Feng Win, 70-100g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloudy Mirror, 70-100g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Cloudy Leopard, 70-100g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
UWF, Brilliant Sun, 70-100g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, A Grade, Fujian, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, Supermarket, Fujian, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, D Grade, Fujian, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, A Grade, Guangdong, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, Supermarket, Guangdong, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, D Grade, Guangdong, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, A grade, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, Supermarket, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, D grade, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, A grade, Shandong, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, D grade, Shandong, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, A grade, Tianjin, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, Supermarket, Tianjin, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, D grade, Tianjin, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, A grade, Chongqing, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, D grade, Chongqing, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, A grade, Hubei, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OCC, China, D grade, Hubei, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic ONP, China, ≥80%, Guangdong, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic ONP, China, ≥80%, Hebei, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic ONP, China, 30-40%, Hebei, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic ONP, China, ≥80%, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic ONP, China, ≥80%, Shandong, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic ONP, China, 30-40%, Shandong, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OMG, China, OMG cutting, Guangdong, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OMG, China, OMG, Guangdong, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OMG, China, OMG cutting, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OMG, China, OMG, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic OMG, China, OMG cutting, Hunan & Hubei, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic old books, China, Old books without glue, Henan, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic old books, China, Old books without glue, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
 UM Paper Active  
Domestic old books, China, Old books, Hunan & Hubei, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic old books, China, Old books without glue, Hunan & Hubei, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic old books, China, Old books, Shandong, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
Domestic old books, China, Old books without glue, Shandong, RMB/tonne UM Paper Active  
US recycled brown pulp, CIF China, USD/tonne UM Paper Active  
Asia recycled brown pulp, CIF China, USD/tonne UM Paper Active  

Navigate the paper market with confidence when you tap into 30+ years of expertise.

Forest products prices
Unmatched price data on over 80 sub-grades across the market
November 17, 2021 11:20 PM
News and market analysis
Dependable reporting as it happens
November 17, 2021 10:50 PM
Forecasts
Connect the dots between mills and markets with Fastmarkets’ forecasts on all major forest products.
November 12, 2021 04:36 PM
Consulting and special studies
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021 05:55 PM
Cost benchmarking
A consistent and reliable basis for comparing the cost competitiveness of mills
November 17, 2021 09:31 PM
RISI European Conference
March 8-10, 2021 | In person and digital event


Get a deeper understanding of the European pulp and paper market with in-depth forecasting and industry leader perspective. This event is uniquely positioned to provide you with specific packaging-grade forecasting, CEO panels, and sustainability and innovation presentations. Connect with new and existing contacts across the supply chain.
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
