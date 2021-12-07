Recovered paper
Understand the dynamics of global recovered paper demand. Track volatile prices and shifting trade
Recovered paper trade flows are shifting. Changes in the price and availability of recovered fiber can ripple throughout the forest products industry. Many grades are sensitive to availability of supply. Policies banning recovered paper imports to China is shifting trade flows. Now more than ever, professionals across the industry need an objective resource.
Monitor paper market supply and demand for all grades worldwide. Get prices, news and forecasting for 200+ sub-grades of recycled paper.
Stay on top of the industry’s leading news to understand the supply and demand dynamics at play, policies and trade flows affecting the market. Not only will you get the news, but you will also understand the context around price developments, capacity and market disruptions in these markets.
Get accurate and detailed price reports for all major recovered paper grades and global regions. We price multiple sub-grades and products for the North American, European, Asian, and Latin American markets.
Navigate the paper market with confidence when you tap into 30+ years of expertise.
Get a deeper understanding of the European pulp and paper market with in-depth forecasting and industry leader perspective. Understand how global recovered paper trends impact other markets. This event is uniquely positioned to provide you with grade-specific forecasting, CEO panels, and sustainability and innovation presentations. Connect with new and existing contacts across the supply chain.
