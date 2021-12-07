Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Recovered paper

Understand the dynamics of global recovered paper demand. Track volatile prices and shifting trade

Recovered paper trade flows are shifting. Changes in the price and availability of recovered fiber can ripple throughout the forest products industry. Many grades are sensitive to availability of supply. Policies banning recovered paper imports to China is shifting trade flows. Now more than ever, professionals across the industry need an objective resource.

Monitor paper market supply and demand for all grades worldwide. Get prices, news and forecasting for 200+ sub-grades of recycled paper.

What’s happening in the recovered paper market today?

Stay on top of the industry’s leading news to understand the supply and demand dynamics at play, policies and trade flows affecting the market. Not only will you get the news, but you will also understand the context around price developments, capacity and market disruptions in these markets.

Corrugated cardboard pallets in the generic warehouse
Packaging
North American box demand still strong as cost, supply-chain pressures seem to worsen
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
December 07, 2021 03:27 PM
 · 
Gregory Rudder
Packaging webinar series - North America.png
WEBINAR: North American e-commerce - the paper packaging factor
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
December 07, 2021 08:00 AM
Packaging webinar series - Europe.png
WEBINAR: European e-commerce - the paper packaging factor
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
December 07, 2021 07:07 AM
iStock_000001972369Medium - OCC - Old Corrugated Container bundle.jpg
OCC’s 11-month price run finally ends, all average RCP prices remain up
September price peak marks fourth highest average in 30 years, bulk grade average pricing has shot up more than 150%
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
Paper and pulp mill
Massive paper and board production downtime hits China as energy usage limits
Government-mandated energy curb halts Jiangsu factories and production in eight other provinces
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
waste paper is collected and packed for recycling. Cardboard and Paper Recycling.
European PfR prices keep growing
Low inventories and transport issues plague major markets and cause hikes in September
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM

Explore more insights
Recovered paper prices

Get accurate and detailed price reports for all major recovered paper grades and global regions. We price multiple sub-grades and products for the North American, European, Asian, and Latin American markets.

GradeSubgradeRegionFrequencyPrice

Cartonboard and boxboard

35+ products in 10+ regions

Bleached kraft folding boxboard[Region][Frequency]2,416.25[Link to price detail]
Coated duplex – GC 2 – 270 g+[Region][Frequency]2,416.25[Link to price detail]
Coated duplex grayback – 250 g +
How can we help?

Navigate the paper market with confidence when you tap into 30+ years of expertise.

Forest products prices
Unmatched price data on over 80 sub-grades across the market
November 17, 2021 11:20 PM
News and market analysis
Dependable reporting as it happens
November 17, 2021 10:50 PM
Forecasts
Fastmarkets’ forecasts on all major forest products mean you can connect the dots between mills and markets.
November 12, 2021 04:36 PM
Consulting and special studies
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021 05:55 PM
Cost benchmarking
A consistent and reliable basis for comparing the cost competitiveness of mills
RISI European Conference
March 8-10, 2021 | In person and digital event


Get a deeper understanding of the European pulp and paper market with in-depth forecasting and industry leader perspective. Understand how global recovered paper trends impact other markets. This event is uniquely positioned to provide you with grade-specific forecasting, CEO panels, and sustainability and innovation presentations. Connect with new and existing contacts across the supply chain.
Learn more
media.png
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Get fresh insights

Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.

Explore now

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed