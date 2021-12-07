Renewable energy prices

Contact Us Login

The latest price data in the transition to cleaner energy

From raw materials to specific grades, draw on extensive price coverage of copper, as well as various grades and types of lithium used in EVs, batteries, electronics and their raw materials.

Our prices are market-reflective, assessing both the buy and sell-side of transactions. Inform your strategy with price data that is unbiased, IOSCO compliant and used across the renewable energy markets.
Featured insights
Middle East steel: a stepping-stone to net zero 
The growing importance of Middle Eastern steel production and the region’s natural resources to the global decarbonization challenge 
December 07, 2021 05:53 AM
 · 
Ross Yeo
LITHIUM 2021: Industry can learn from E&P mistakes
Given the impetus to grow lithium supply, the industry could learn from mistakes made by oil and gas companies during the United States’ energy independence journey, a Cowen analyst said during Fastmarkets’ Lithium Supply & Markets conference 2021 in Las Vegas.
September 21, 2021 09:15 PM
 · 
Thorsten Schier
Green paths may be lined with US pipe, tube
Is green becoming the new black in US steel industry boardrooms?
September 01, 2021 01:11 PM
 · 
Mark Burgess
MAP: Green steel hotspots spread across Europe
Fastmarkets has plotted the locations of the continuing and proposed projects for the decarbonization of the European steel sector.
August 26, 2021 08:00 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
Looking for answers on carbon reduction
The steel and metals industries stress that their products are key to enabling solutions to address global environmental priorities. Myra Pinkham gathers international views on progress in ‘green’ transformation and asks what today’s environmental goals imply for industrial production and future demand
July 21, 2021 05:00 AM
Solar to power CMC’s new Arizona mill
Is the switching to scrap-based electric-arc furnace (EAF) steel production enough to get the industry to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions? The answer is probably not.
July 20, 2021 05:00 AM
 · 
Robert England
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
