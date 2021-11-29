Contact Us Login

Base metals

News, prices and analysis for copper, aluminium and other non-precious metals

Base metals like copper, aluminium and alumina are some of the world’s most frequently traded commodities. With so many forces bearing down on the base metals market, win-win outcomes for negotiations depend on the depth and breadth of your understanding of the market.

Our global coverage, prices and forecasts give you the insights you need into this volatile and constantly evolving market. We provide more than 150 base metals prices from across the globe to empower you with the most current market-reflective prices, historical trends and future outlooks. And, as the drive to lower carbon emissions intensifies, Fastmarkets is leading the way with low-carbon aluminium pricing launched in 2021.

What’s happening in the base metals market today?

Get the latest base metals news and market analysis

Stainless steel plates on white
Huge changes pull traders to London metals week | LME Week 2021
London metals week remains a key milestone in the commodities calendar. Find out why it’s still a big draw for the world’s commodity trading community, and discover our special LME Week 2021 coverage on key commodities such as nickel, lead, tin and lithium.
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
 · 
Alex Harrison
Canned Food with Clipping Path
No respite in sight for acutely tight tin market | LME Week 2021
Fastmarkets analyst Boris Mikanikrezai and reporter Orla O’Sullivan size up the tin market ahead of LME Week, which begins Monday October 11
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Chinese flag on a sunny day
Constraints on Chinese smelters to remain bullish for aluminium prices | LME Week 2021
Fastmarkets analyst Yang Cao and reporter Justin Yang size up the aluminium market ahead of LME Week, which begins Monday October 11
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Pile of metal rods.
MORNING VIEW: Base metals firmer on LME; dip buying activity evident again
Base metals prices on the LME were mainly rebounding on Wednesday September 22, after dip buyers took advantage of Tuesday’s price weakness, while metals in Shanghai were mixed but mainly down in response to the downturn in London this week.
September 22, 2021 07:56 AM
 · 
William Adams
Group of rolled metal
MORNING VIEW: Base metals mixed across exchanges, but mostly standing still
Base metals prices on the LME and SHFE were mixed on the morning of Friday September 17, with most remaining listless despite being buffeted by a firmer US dollar, generally weaker economic data and disruption to both production and supply.
September 17, 2021 07:07 AM
 · 
William Adams
OneDrive_1_11-30-2021/Base metals images/Aluminium images/aluminium rolls.PNG
MORNING VIEW: LME base metals mainly higher despite weak Chinese economic data
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange largely edged up on the morning of Wednesday September 15 after a day of weakness, but those on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were weaker because they followed movements in London on Tuesday and reacted to weaker Chinese economic data.
September 15, 2021 08:45 AM
 · 
William Adams

Base metals prices

Base metals prices are the foundation for important decisions within your organization. We provide more than 150 base metal prices, including industry benchmarks from across the globe. Our price coverage can help your organization to evaluate risk, optimize your purchasing strategy, negotiate in both physical and financial contracts and make the right decision every time.

Collapse
Market description Source Status  
Aluminium P1020A (MJP) quarterly premium, cif Japan, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, delivered Sao Paulo region, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, cif dup Brazilian main ports, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminum 6061 alloyed ingot, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Aluminum 6063 alloyed ingot, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Aluminum 6063 extrusion billet premium, delivered Midwest US, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Aluminum P1020A all-in price, delivered Midwest US, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Aluminium fixing price for LME trade, rand/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminum alloy A356.2 ingot, delivered, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Aluminum alloy C355.2 ingot, delivered, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Aluminium 6063 & 6060 extrusion billet premium, cif Brazilian main ports, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminium import arbitrage, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminium import arbitrage, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, cif Turkey (Marmara region), $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, cif Thailand, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium 6063 extrusion quarterly billet premium, cif MJP, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp Spain, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp Italy (Brescia region), $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp North Germany (Ruhr region), $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, fca South Korea, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, fca dp Italy, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, fca dp Spain, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, bonded in-whs, Shanghai, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, cif Taiwan, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A warrant premium, in-whs Southeast Asia, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A, warrant premium, in-whs East Asia, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, cif dup Turkey, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A warrant premium, in-whs US, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot premium, ddp Germany, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot premium, ddp Eastern Europe, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot premium, cif dup over P1020A Turkey, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot /T-bar premium, dlvd dup over P1020A Midwest US, US cents/Ib
 MyDesk Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A (MJP) spot premium, cif Japan, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, cif South Korea, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, cif Shanghai, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot annual premium, cif main South Korean ports, $/tonne
 Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot annual premium, cif MJP, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, cif Baltimore, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
Discontinued
 View this price
Aluminium P1020A all-in-price, cif Baltimore, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
Discontinued
 View this price
Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam, inferred low-carbon midpoint, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active N/A
  Metal Bulletin Active N/A
Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp Italy (Brescia region), inferred low-carbon midpoint, $/tonne
 Metal Bulletin Active N/A
Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp North Germany (Ruhr region), inferred low-carbon midpoint, $/tonne
 Metal Bulletin Active N/A
Aluminium low-carbon differential P1020A, Europe, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active N/A
Aluminium low-carbon differential value-added product, Europe, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active N/A
Alumina metallurgical grade, ddp China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Alumina index, fob Australia, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Alumina index adjustment to fob Australia index, Brazil, $/dmt Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Alumina index inferred, fob Brazil, $/dmt Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Bauxite, fob Kamsar, Guinea, $/dmt Metal Bulletin Active N/A
Bauxite, fob Trombetas, Brazil, $/dmt Metal Bulletin Active N/A
Copper grade 1 cathode premium, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Copper concentrates TC index, cif Asia Pacific, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper concentrates RC index, cif Asia Pacific, US cents/Ib Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper grade 1 cathode all-in price, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Copper grade 1 cathode premium, ddp Midwest US, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Copper Republican copper price for Palabora 7.90mm South Africa Rand per tonne Palabora Copper Active View this price
Copper Aurubis grade A cathode annual premium, exw Europe, $/tonne Aurubis Active View this price
Copper fixing price for LME trade, rand/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper import arbitrage, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper import arbitrage, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode premium, cif Rotterdam, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode premium, delivered Germany, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode warrant premium, in-whs US, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode ER premium, cif Shanghai, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode SX-EW premium, bonded in-whs Shanghai, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode ER premium, bonded in-whs Shanghai, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode SX-EW premium, cif Shanghai, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode premium, cif Taiwan, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode warrant premium, in-whs Southeast Asia, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode warrant premium, in-whs East Asia $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode premium, cif Southeast Asia, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode warrant premium, in-whs North Europe, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode warrant premium, in-whs South Europe, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Copper rod annual premium, cif Nhava Sheva, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode premium, cif Shanghai, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode premium, cif South Korea, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode premium, in-whs Shanghai, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper grade A cathode premium, cif Leghorn, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper blister 98-99% RC spot, cif China, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper blister 98-99% RC annual benchmark, cif China, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Copper rod premium, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper EQ cathode premium, cif Europe, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper EQ cathode premium, cif Shanghai, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper Concentrates Counterparty spread, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper Concentrates Co-VIU, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Copper concentrates TC implied traders purchase, cif Asia Pacific, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active N/A
Copper concentrates RC implied smelters purchase, cif Asia Pacific, cents/lb Metal Bulletin Active N/A
Copper concentrates RC implied traders purchase, cif Asia Pacific, cents/lb Metal Bulletin Active N/A
Nickel 4x4 cathode premium, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Nickel briquette premium, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Nickel uncut cathode premium, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Nickel fixing price for LME trade, rand/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Nickel import arbitrage, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Nickel import arbitrage, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Nickel min 99.8% full plate warrant premium, in-whs Southeast Asia, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Nickel min 99.8% briquette warrant premium, in-whs Southeast Asia, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Nickel min 99.8% full plate warrant premium, in-whs East Asia, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Nickel min 99.8% briquette warrant premium, in-whs East Asia, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Nickel min 99.8% warrant premium, in-whs North Europe, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Nickel min 99.8% full plate premium, cif Shanghai, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Nickel min 99.8% full plate premium, in-whs Shanghai, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Nickel 4x4 cathode premium, delivered Midwest US, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Nickel briquette premium, delivered Midwest US, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Nickel 4x4 cathode all-in price, delivered Midwest US, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Nickel briquette all-in price, delivered Midwest US, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Nickel sulfate min 21%, max 22.5%; cobalt 10ppm max, exw China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Nickel min 99.8% briquette premium, cif Shanghai, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Nickel sulfate, cif China, Japan and Korea, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active N/A
Nickel sulfate premium, cif China, Japan and Korea, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active N/A
Nickel ore 1.8% basis 15-20% Fe water content: 30-35% Si:Mg ratio<2 lot="" size="" 50,000="" tonnes,="" cif="" china,="" $/tonne="">
 Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Laterite ore with 1.5% Ni content, cif China, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Lead 99.97% ingot premium, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Lead 99.97% ingot all-in price, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Lead fixing price for LME trade, rand/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Lead 99.99% ingot premium, cif Taiwan, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Lead 99.97% ingot premium, cif Taiwan, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Lead 99.99% ingot premium, cif India, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Lead 99.97% ingot premium, cif India, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Lead 99.97% ingot warrant premium, in-whs US, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Lead 99.99% ingot premium, delivered Midwest US, US cents/Ib MyDesk Active View this price
Lead concentrate TC, low silver, annual benchmark, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Lead concentrate TC High Silver, Annual Benchmark, $ per tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Lead spot concentrate TC, low silver, cif China, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Lead spot concentrate TC, high silver, cif China, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Lead min 99.97% ingot warrant premium, in-whs Southeast Asia $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Lead min 99.97% ingot warrant premium, in-whs East Asia $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Lead 99.97% ingot premium, cif Southeast Asia, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Lead 99.99% ingot premium, cif Southeast Asia, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Lead 99.97% ingot warrant premium, in-whs North Europe, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Lead 99.97% ingot warrant premium, in-whs South Europe, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Tin 99.9% ingot premium, in-whs Rotterdam, $ per tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Tin rand fixing price for LME trade, rand/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Tin grade A min 99.85% ingot premium, ddp Midwest US, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
grade A min 99.85% ingot all-in price, ddp Midwest US, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Tin 99.9% low lead ingot premium, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Tin 99.85% ingot premium, in-whs Baltimore, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Tin 99.9% ingot premium, cif Taiwan, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Tin min 99.85% ingot warrant premium, in-whs South East Asia, $/tonne MyDesk Active N/A
Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, dp fca Rotterdam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot all-in price, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Zinc rand fixing price for LME trade, rand/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium monthly average, delivered UK, £/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Zinc import arbitrage, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Zinc import arbitrage, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, cif Southeast Asia, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, dp fca Antwerp, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, ddp Italy, $/per tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, fca dp Italy, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Zinc SHG min 99.995% warrant premium, in-whs US, $/per tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, cif Shanghai, $/per tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Zinc spot concentrate TC, cif China, $/per tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Zinc concentrate TC annual benchmark, cif China, $/per tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Zinc SHG 99.995% ingot premium, fca Singapore, $/per tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Zinc SHG 99.995% ingot premium, fca Malaysia, $/per tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Zinc SHG 99.995% ingot premium, cif Taiwan $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Zinc SHG min 99.995% warrant premium, in-whs North Europe, $/tonne MyDesk Active View this price
Zinc min 99.995% ingot premium, in-whs Shanghai, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Zinc concentrate TC spot, delivered North China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Zinc concentrate TC spot, delivered South China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Zinc SHG min 99.995% warrant premium, in-whs Southeast Asia, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active N/A

