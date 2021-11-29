Base metals like copper, aluminium and alumina are some of the world’s most frequently traded commodities. With so many forces bearing down on the base metals market, win-win outcomes for negotiations depend on the depth and breadth of your understanding of the market.

Our global coverage, prices and forecasts give you the insights you need into this volatile and constantly evolving market. We provide more than 150 base metals prices from across the globe to empower you with the most current market-reflective prices, historical trends and future outlooks. And, as the drive to lower carbon emissions intensifies, Fastmarkets is leading the way with low-carbon aluminium pricing launched in 2021.