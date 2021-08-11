Contact Us Login

august-2021-ppi-news-us-recovered-paper-national-averages.png
US OCC prices hit a four-year high
Box demand and low supply drive all RCP prices higher for third month in a row.
August 11, 2021 09:56 AM
supercalendered-sc-and-lightweight-coated-lwc-paper-prices-cmsflow-570px-1.png
European magazine paper prices increase sharply
Producers actions to reduce losses raise raw material costs, the market now braces for Q4 hikes
August 26, 2021 04:39 PM
Mark Sutton named North American CEO of the Year
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Mark Sutton, CEO of International Paper, has been named the 2021 North American CEO of the Year.?
September 15, 2021 11:00 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Roll Paper
Cristiano Teixeira named Latin American CEO of the Year
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Cristiano Teixeira, chief executive officer of Klabin, has been named the 2021 Latin American CEO of the Year for the pulp and paper sector.
July 20, 2021 10:00 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
iStock_000001972369Medium - OCC - Old Corrugated Container bundle.jpg
OCC’s 11-month price run finally ends, all average RCP prices remain up
September price peak marks fourth highest average in 30 years, bulk grade average pricing has shot up more than 150%
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
Corrugated cardboard pallets in the generic warehouse
Packaging
North American box demand still strong as cost, supply-chain pressures seem to worsen
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
December 07, 2021 03:27 PM
 · 
Gregory Rudder
