Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Fortum Battery Recycling, AMG Lithium refinery sign supply deal for recycled lithium hydroxide

Finland-headquartered Fortum Battery Recycling has signed an agreement with refinery AMG Lithium for the supply of recycled lithium hydroxide, the two companies said on Wednesday May 24

May 31, 2023
By Dalila Ouerghi
LithiumBattery materialsRecyclingBlack massSupply chains

AMG Lithium is building a lithium hydroxide production plant in Bitterfeld, Germany, for which Fortum will provide recycled lithium salts from its newly operative Finnish recycling plant.

Fortum Battery Recycling started commercial operations at its hydrometallurgical battery material recycling facility in Harjavalta, Finland, earlier this month.

Fortum’s recycling process recovers critical metals from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and battery production waste and produces secondary metals for new lithium-ion batteries on an industrial scale.

The remains of a battery pack after it is shredded and processed is referred to as black mass. Depending on the type of battery being treated, it may contain volumes of nickel, cobalt and lithium which can be recovered by processors.

The news comes as Western economies’ demand for battery raw materials increases to meet e-mobility targets. Meanwhile, concerns are mounting about the sustainability of the critical minerals needed and the over-dependence on dominant countries in the battery supply chain, such as China.

Earlier this year, European Union countries gave final approval to a landmark law to end sales of new carbon dioxide-emitting cars by 2035.

A number of carmakers are now working to develop fully electric fleets to meet these targets and are scrambling to secure critical materials such as lithium that are used to power hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs). Besides Tesla, these carmakers include Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Ford.

Earlier this week, Ford struck a number of deals with major and junior lithium miners to secure access to the ultralight metal in the face of competition with other buyers.

In response to the greater market interest in recycled battery raw materials, Fastmarkets launched weekly price assessments for black mass payable indicators in the South Korea market earlier this month.

Fastmarkets’ assessment of black mass, NCM/NCA, payable indicator, cobalt, cif South Korea, % payable Fastmarkets’ standard-grade cobalt price (low-end), and black mass, NCM/NCA, payable indicator, nickel, cif South Korea, % payable LME nickel cash official price were both at 60-68% on Wednesday May 24, down 2.29% from its inaugural assessment of 63-68% on May 17.

Want more insights and forecasts for the battery recycling market?

Keep up to date with global market insights and predictions for the battery recycling market with the Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook.

What to read next
Modern automobile production line with automated production equipment
Spherical graphite price holds at 11-year low and flake fines soften
The price of graphite flake fines in China continued to edge lower amid slow demand and a depreciation of the local currency in the week ended Thursday May 25. Spherical graphite prices in the country, meanwhile, held at the 11-year low reached in the previous session
May 30, 2023
 · 
Sybil Pan
grey lithium-ion battery
Chinese lithium price rally slows on bearish sentiment
Chinese lithium prices continued to trend upward over the past week, but at a slower pace than in previous weeks due to the emergence of bearish sentiment and resistance among consumers
May 30, 2023
 · 
Zihao Li
close up of a rechargeable battery pack
South Korean black mass market restrained by tepid demand and lithium weakness
Black mass purchasing in the key South Korean market was limited over the last week by middling demand in the country, while the fresh decline in Chinese lithium markets in recent days led to more caution among buyers, sources told Fastmarkets on Wednesday May 24
May 25, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
Brine Pools At A Lithium Mine
Codelco takes new step into lithium exploration in Chile’s Atacama salt flat
State-owned copper giant Codelco has created two subsidiaries to further its expansion into lithium, a metal Chile has identified as essential not only for the global energy transition but for its own future development
May 24, 2023
 · 
Renato Rostás
Car factory
China’s Putailai to build anode factory in Sweden
Putailai, one of the major anode producers in China, announced plans to invest $1.5 billion (SEK 15.7 billion) in Zichen Technology (Sweden) AB. to build Europe’s largest factory for anode manufacturing in Sundsvall in central Sweden
May 24, 2023
 · 
Sybil Pan
Close up of electric vehicle charging
Carmaker Ford secures long-term lithium supplies as EV demand remains strong
US carmaker Ford has secured long-term supplies of battery-grade lithium from major producers Albemarle and Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM)
May 23, 2023
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed