Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Primobius to build first commercial battery shredding plant for Mercedes

Joint-venture battery recycler Primobius has agreed with car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz to set up a shredding operation in Kuppenheim, Germany, to recycle battery raw materials

August 30, 2023
By Sayaka Kurata
RecyclingBattery materialsElectric vehicles

Germany-based Primobius is owned equally by Australia-based Neometals and German plant manufacturer SMS Group. It has received an order to commission a shredding unit with capacity for 10 tonnes per day, 2,500 tonnes per year, for the carmaker.

The company will be responsible for engineering, equipment supply and installation of a fully integrated, closed-loop lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling plant at Kuppenheim.

Collection and transport of products for recycling remained a challenge for economical and viable recycling for many companies. A recycling target of at least 15% was set as one of the targets in the European Commission’s Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA).

Primobius and Mercedes were trying to achieve this efficient collection and processing of materials by using a hub-and-spoke model. This works by creating regional recycling processing centers within larger communities that serve as hubs, and encouraging smaller communities, the spokes, to deliver their recyclable materials to the hubs.

The benefits of the hub-and-spoke model include reductions in transport and operating costs, building economies of scale by pooling recyclables together and strengthening relationships with end-markets.

“The spoke is ready to be offered to our business development pipeline, and the hub will soon be product-ready,” Chris Reed, managing director at Neometals, said.

The Mercedes LIB recycling plant in Kuppenheim will recover raw materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese. These will be fed back into the production of a targeted 50,000 battery modules for installation into new Mercedes vehicles.

The origins of the batteries at the Kuppenheim facility will be “test vehicles, start-up batteries and possibly returns from the field,” Mercedes said in a statement on March 3. These will comprise lithium-ion batteries from plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

The recovery rate at the Kuppenheim facility was expected to be more than 96% overall. This will include materials such as cobalt, nickel and lithium, and in future also graphite, through a mechanical-hydrometallurgical process.

The spoke installation was scheduled to start operations in the fourth quarter of this year, with commissioning to start in the first quarter in 2024.

“The Mercedes spoke [commission] marks a significant Primobius milestone,” Neometals said. “It represents the first commercial recycling plant supply agreement to a global electric vehicle OEM [original equipment manufacturer], and the first significant revenue.”

Want more insights and forecasts for the battery recycling and black mass market?

Keep up to date with global market insights and predictions for the battery recycling market with the Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook.

What to read next
HotterThumb_Nickel_490x275.png.png
Abaxx to launch nickel sulfate futures by year-end, president says | Hotter Commodities
Abaxx Exchange Pte Ltd plans to launch its new nickel sulfate futures contract by the end of this year and is looking at other contracts in the battery raw materials space, its president told Fastmarkets in a recent interview
August 30, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery cell, prismatic pack Li-Ion batteries supply manufacturing for electric vehicle (EV) concept, industrial energy storage car technology 3D rendering illustration
Asian black mass buyers keep out of market amid weak lithium prices, high stocks
Black mass purchases in East and Southeast Asian markets have been hampered by lower battery raw materials metals prices and elevated inventory levels over the last week, according to sources
August 25, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
Copper Redraw Rod Wire
European copper premiums under pressure; import conditions favorable in China
European spot copper market participants noted challenging market conditions in the week to Tuesday, August 22, with financing costs and weak demand putting downward pressure on premiums
August 24, 2023
 · 
Sally Zhang
Brine pools at lithium mine
Jervois Global ‘moderates’ Sao Miguel Paulista refinery restart; moves to re-align project portfolio
Australia-based cobalt and nickel supplier Jervois Global has opted to ‘moderate’ the pace of restart operations at its Sao Miguel Paulista (SMP) cobalt and nickel refinery in Sao Paulo, Brazil
August 21, 2023
 · 
Alexander Cook
EV car charging
Argentina wary of neighbors’ lithium regulations affecting bid to supply world demand
Argentina wants to be a key supplier of lithium to meet the world’s rapidly growing demand for energy transition, but talks of potential changes to regulations and a lack of trade deals with the US and the EU have caused concern among market participants in the country, Fastmarkets has learned
August 21, 2023
 · 
Renato Rostás
Battery and wire installed on electric system of car engine
One year later, three takeaways on the Inflation Reduction Act
On the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) – which was signed into law on August 16, 2022 – Fastmarkets has highlighted three takeaways from the landmark legislation and its impact on battery raw materials
August 18, 2023
 · 
Grace Asenov
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed