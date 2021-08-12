Contact Us Login

latin america GDP 2011 to 2021
How Latin America lost a decade of economic progress
In Latin America, higher public spending in 2020 due to Covid-19 and higher global commodity prices in 2021 are driving up prices while unemployment levels remain high and purchasing power stagnates.
August 12, 2021 04:37 PM
Packaging webinar series - Europe.png
WEBINAR: European e-commerce - the paper packaging factor
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
December 07, 2021 07:07 AM
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on Fastmarkets’ methodology for Northern Europe, US HRC indices
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on its pricing methodology for its Northern Europe and United States hot-rolled coil indices as part of its annual methodology review process in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (Iosco) principles for price reporting agencies.
June 16, 2021 05:05 AM
Ross Yeo
Mark Sutton named North American CEO of the Year
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Mark Sutton, CEO of International Paper, has been named the 2021 North American CEO of the Year.?
September 15, 2021 11:00 AM
Katharine Kellar
Roll Paper
Cristiano Teixeira named Latin American CEO of the Year
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Cristiano Teixeira, chief executive officer of Klabin, has been named the 2021 Latin American CEO of the Year for the pulp and paper sector.
July 20, 2021 10:00 AM
Katharine Kellar
Up-shot of forest canopy
Latin America: A forest products market in transformation
5 key drivers to watch
July 30, 2021 08:32 PM
Corrugated cardboard pallets in the generic warehouse
Packaging
North American box demand still strong as cost, supply-chain pressures seem to worsen
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
December 07, 2021 03:27 PM
Gregory Rudder
Packaging webinar series - North America.png
WEBINAR: North American e-commerce - the paper packaging factor
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
December 07, 2021 08:00 AM
Up-shot of forest canopy
How labor shortages could prolong forest products supply chain woes
Shortages and delays still plague a disrupted forest products supply chain
November 19, 2021 09:28 AM
SSS 2020: Five things learned from the EV/AV markets
The electric vehicle (EV) and autonomous vehicle (AV) markets will have a large impact on the automotive industry and there are technological advances happening in steel that could contribute to this auto evolution, according to a panel discussion during the Steel Success Strategies 2020 virtual conference this week.
October 26, 2020 09:49 PM
Elizabeth Ramanand
