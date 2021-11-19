Sustainability concerns, government policies, and mergers and acquisitions have the potential to shift the market. Deferral areas like those in British Columbia create uncertainty on supply.

Labor shortages , and supply chain challenges and more extreme we

ather events only add to the confusion. Global events and macroeconomic forces will continue to influence the industry’s output in unexpected ways. Track news, prices and forecasts to keep on top of the market.

Get profiles and information on 1,000+ timberland ownership groups and TIMOs, in 80+ countries. Understand the details of 700+ North American and 200+ international timberland transactions.