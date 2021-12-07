Packaging
Over 215 million tonnes of containerboard and boxboard are produced every year worldwide. Booming e-commerce trends, sustainability interest, and box innovation will drive the market’s future. The paper packaging market is responding rapidly with increased output, machine conversions and innovative packaging solutions for retailers, CPGs and pharmaceuticals.
Box buyers now know even outer packaging reflects brand, whether it communicates luxury, eco-friendliness or otherwise – making packaging investments a crucial step in a business plan.
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|PIX Kraftliner
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX RB-Fluting
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Testliner 2
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Testliner 3
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX White-top Kraftliner
|FOEX
|Active
|Grayback Coated Duplex Board, 350 g
|RISI
|Active
|Whiteback Coated Duplex Board, 350 g
|RISI
|Active
|Grayback coated duplex board (premium), 250g
|RISI
|Active
|Grayback coated duplex board (commodity), 250 g
|RISI
|Active
|Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, UK, transaction price
|RISI
|Active
|Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, UK, EUR, transaction price
|RISI
|Active
|Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, France, transaction price
|RISI
|Active
|Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, Germany, transaction price
|RISI
|Active
|Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, Italy, transaction price
|RISI
|Active
|Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, Spain, transaction price
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil 100% Recycled Duplex 190-375 g/m2
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Recycled Duplex 190-375 g/m2
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Virgin based Duplex 190-375 g/m2
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Ivory Board (premium), 250g
|RISI
|Active
|Coated ivory board (commodity), 250 g
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Recycled Folding Boxboard 20-pt clay coated news - Series B
|RISI
|Active
|Uncoated Recycled Folding Boxboard 20-pt bending chip - Series B
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate Board, 16-pt folding carton, C1S - Series B
|RISI
|Active
|Solid Bleached Sulfate Board, 14-pt cup stock, PE2S - Series B
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Solid kraft board 210-370 g/m²
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Triplex 210-370 g/m²
|RISI
|Active
|Coated Unbleached Kraft Board, 20-pt folding carton, C1S - Series B
|RISI
|Active
|White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, UK, transaction price
|RISI
|Active
|White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, UK, EUR, transaction price
|RISI
|Active
|White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, France, transaction price
|RISI
|Active
|White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, Germany, transaction price
|RISI
|Active
|White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, Italy, transaction price
|RISI
|Active
|White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, Spain, transaction price
|RISI
|Active
|High-Performance Linerboard, 35-36 lb, Open Market, US East
|RISI
|Active
|High-strength corrugating medium, 120 g
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Kraftliner 120-150 g/m2, FOB Mill
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner 175-g+, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner, 175-g+, France
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner, 175-g+, UK
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner, 175-g+, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner 175-g+, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner, 150-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner, 150-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner, 150-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner 150-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner 125-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner 150-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner 125-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner, 175-g+, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner, 150-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraftliner, 125g, Russia, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Kraftliner, 175 g+, export to China, C&F
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Kraft linerboard, 42 lb, export, to Laredo for Mexico
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Kraft linerboard, 175 g+, US export, CIF
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Kraft linerboard, 42lb, Open Market, US East
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Kraft Linerboard, 42lb, Open Market, US West
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached kraft linerboard, 42-lb, FAS US for export to Central/South America
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Kraftliner 175g, imports, CIF China
|RISI
|Active
|Kraft-top liner, 125 g
|RISI
|Active
|Kraft-top liner, 170g
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Fluting 120 g/m2, FOB Mill
|RISI
|Active
|Mexico Recycled Medium, 120-180 g (domestic)
|RISI
|Active
|Recycled Fluting 105-g (Wellenstoff), Germany
|RISI
|Active
|Recycled Fluting, 105-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|Fluting, 100-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|Fluting, 105-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|Fluting, 127-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|Fluting, 95-110-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|Fluting, 90-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|Recycled fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne
|RISI
|Active
|Fluting, 100-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Fluting, 90-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Recycled fluting, 112g, Russia, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Semi-chemical fluting 127-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|Semi-chemical fluting, 127-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|Semi-chemical fluting, 127-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|Semi-chemical fluting, 127-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|Semi-chemical fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne
|RISI
|Active
|Semi-chemical fluting,112 g, Russia, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Semichemical Corrugating Medium, 26lb, Open Market, US East
|RISI
|Active
|Semichemical Corrugating Medium, 26lb, Open Market, US West
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Testliner 120-130 g/m2, FOB Mill
|RISI
|Active
|Mexico Recycled Linerboard, 130-180 g (domestic)
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner 2 140-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner 2, 140-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner 2, 140-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner 2, 140-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner 3 140-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner 3, 140-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner 3, 140-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner 3, 140-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner 2, 140-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner 3, 125-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner 2, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner 2, 140-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner 3, 140-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner 2, 125g, Russia, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|Recycled Linerboard, 30-/31-lb, US East
|RISI
|Active
|Recycled Linerboard, 30-/31-lb, US West
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner, 125 g
|RISI
|Active
|Recycled Fluting, 110g
|RISI
|Active
|Testliner, 140 g
|RISI
|Active
|White-top kraftliner 140-g+, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|White-top kraftliner, 140-g+, France
|RISI
|Active
|White-top kraftliner, 140-g+, UK
|RISI
|Active
|White-top kraftliner, 140-g+, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|White-top kraftliner 140-g+, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|White-top kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne
|RISI
|Active
|White-top kraftliner, 140-g+, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|White-top kraftliner, 125g, Russia, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|White Top Linerboard, 42lb, Open Market, US East
|RISI
|Active
|White Top Linerboard, 42lb, Open Market, US West
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil White top liner 130-200 g/m2, FOB Mill
|RISI
|Active
|White-top testliner, 140-g, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|White-top testliner, 140-g, France
|RISI
|Active
|White-top testliner, 140-g, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|White-top testliner, 140-g, UK
|RISI
|Active
|White-top testliner, 125-g, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|White-top testliner, 140-g, UK, EUR
|RISI
|Active
|White-top liner, 140 g
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Kraft paper, Grocery bag, 30 lb / 49 g, net price
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Grocery bag, Lightweight, 30 lb/49g, net price
|RISI
|Active
|Brazil Unbleached extensible 78-85 g/m2, FOB Mill
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, Italy
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, UK, GBP
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, UK, GBP
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, Germany
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, France
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, France
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, Spain
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Extensible Multiwall Sack Kraft, 50 lb/80 g, net price
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Kraft, Natural Multiwall Sack, 50 lb, net price
|RISI
|Active
|Greyback Duplex Board, Nine Dragons, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Greyback Duplex Board, Sea Dragon, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Greyback Duplex Board, Land Dragon, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Greyback Duplex Board, River Dragon, 240g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Greyback Duplex Board, Lee & Man AA, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Greyback Duplex Board, Hongbiao, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Greyback Duplex Board, Lvbiao, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|
Greyback Duplex Board, Land Dragon, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Greyback Duplex Board, Land Dragon, 250g, Tianjin (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|
Greyback Duplex Board, Jinghuanlongheng, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Greyback Duplex Board, Fuxing, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, StarBlanc, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Nongbo Fold, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Bohui, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, POPLAR, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Red Plum, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, StarBlanc, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Bohui, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board,POPLAR, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, EUCA, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Ningbo Fold, 250g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, EUCA, 250g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, StarBlanc, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Bohui, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Ningbo Fold, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, POPLAR, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Xinya, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Bohui, 250g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Ningbo Fold, 250g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, POPLAR, 250g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Xinya, 250g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Yazhouzhixing, 250g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Xinya, 250g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Bohui, 250g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, POPLAR, 250g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Bohui, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Ningbo Fold, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, POPLAR, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Ivory Board, Xinya, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Corrugating Medium, Nine Dragons, 120g and above, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Corrugating Medium, Sea Dragon, 120g and above, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Corrugating Medium, Land Dragon, 120g and above, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Corrugating Medium, Land Dragon, 70g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Corrugating Medium, Jinzhou, 120g and above, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|
Corrugating Medium, Nine Dragons, 130g and above, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|
Corrugating Medium, Sea Dragon, 130g and above, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|
Corrugating Medium, Sea Dragon, 120g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|
Corrugating Medium, Land Dragon, 130g and above, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|
Corrugating Medium, Land Dragon, 120g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|
Corrugating Medium, Nine Dragons, 120g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|
Corrugating Medium, River Dragon, 130g and above, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Corrugating Medium, Long Chen, 90g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|
Corrugating Medium, Long Chen, 140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Corrugating Medium, Nine Dragons, 120g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Corrugating Medium, Sea Dragon, 120g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Corrugating Medium, Long Chen, 90g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Corrugating Medium, Long Chen, 130/140g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Nine Dragons, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Nine Dragons, 337/400g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Sea Dragon, 150/175g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Sea Dragon, 230/250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Land Dragon, 130/140g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Lee & Man H, 200/250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Lee & Man N, 150/175g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Lee & Man N, 230g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Lee & Man Q, 120g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Lee & Man Q, 175g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Sea Dragon, 170g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Land Dragon, 140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Lee & Man N, 170g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Lee & Man Q, 120g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Hongshan, 140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Jingxing U/A, 140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Long Chen SR, 230g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|
Kraft-top Liner, Long Chen S1, 170/200g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|
Kraft-top Liner, Long Chen B1, 170/200g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Sea Dragon, 160/170g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Land Dragon, 170g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Long Chen SR, 230g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Long Chen S1, 170/200g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Kraft-top Liner, Long Chen B1, 170/200g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Testliner, Land Dragon, 130/140g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Testliner, River Dragon, 130/140g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Testliner, Lee & Man B, 110g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Testliner, Lee & Man B, 140g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Testliner, Land Dragon, 120g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Testliner, Land Dragon, 130/ 140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Testliner, River Dragon, 115/125g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Testliner, Lee & Man B, 120g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Testliner, Lee & Man B, 130/140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Testliner, Long Chen T, 130/140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Testliner, Land Dragon, 130/140g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Testliner, Long Chen T, 130/140g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|White-top liner, Sijigui, 140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|White-top Liner, Sijigui, 140g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|White-top Liner, Sijigui, 140g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Coated White-top Liner, Jingui, 200g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|
Coated White-top Liner, Xuelianhua, 200g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Coated White-top Liner, Nine Dragons, 200g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Coated White-top Liner, Xuelianhua, 200g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Coated White-top Liner, Jingui, 200g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Coated White-top Liner, Xuelianhua, 200g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Coated White-top Liner, Jingui, 200g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
Over 215 million tonnes of containerboard and boxboard are produced every year worldwide. And the e-commerce boom only continues to create demand. Keep track of it all with expert market intelligence, news and prices.
