Packaging

Track specific packaging grades with expert market intelligence, news and prices

Over 215 million tonnes of containerboard and boxboard are produced every year worldwide. Booming e-commerce trends, sustainability interest, and box innovation will drive the market’s future. The paper packaging market is responding rapidly with increased output, machine conversions and innovative packaging solutions for retailers, CPGs and pharmaceuticals.

Box buyers now know even outer packaging reflects brand, whether it communicates luxury, eco-friendliness or otherwise – making packaging investments a crucial step in a business plan.

Understand market risk and gain a strategic advantage. Go deeper with better data, news and forecasted insight.

What’s happening in the packaging market today?

Get global and regional coverage on key market players, trends and price fluctuations in the paper packaging and board industry.

Corrugated cardboard pallets in the generic warehouse
Packaging
North American box demand still strong as cost, supply-chain pressures seem to worsen
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
December 07, 2021 03:27 PM
 · 
Gregory Rudder
Packaging webinar series - North America.png
WEBINAR: North American e-commerce - the paper packaging factor
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
December 07, 2021 08:00 AM
Packaging webinar series - Europe.png
WEBINAR: European e-commerce - the paper packaging factor
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
December 07, 2021 07:07 AM
Up-shot of forest canopy
How labor shortages could prolong forest products supply chain woes
Shortages and delays still plague a disrupted forest products supply chain
November 19, 2021 09:28 AM
Paper roll close-up
China policies are driving a wood pulp expansion frenzy
Producers have announced aggressive plans for more than 30 million tonnes of pulp capacity
September 16, 2021 02:03 PM
Mark Sutton named North American CEO of the Year
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Mark Sutton, CEO of International Paper, has been named the 2021 North American CEO of the Year.?
September 15, 2021 11:00 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar

Packaging price data
Market description Source Status  
PIX Kraftliner FOEX Active  
PIX RB-Fluting FOEX Active  
PIX Testliner 2 FOEX Active  
PIX Testliner 3 FOEX Active  
PIX White-top Kraftliner FOEX Active  
Grayback Coated Duplex Board, 350 g RISI Active  
Whiteback Coated Duplex Board, 350 g RISI Active  
Grayback coated duplex board (premium), 250g RISI Active  
Grayback coated duplex board (commodity), 250 g RISI Active  
Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, UK, transaction price RISI Active  
Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, UK, EUR, transaction price RISI Active  
Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, France, transaction price RISI Active  
Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, Germany, transaction price RISI Active  
Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, Italy, transaction price RISI Active  
Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, Spain, transaction price RISI Active  
Brazil 100% Recycled Duplex 190-375 g/m2 RISI Active  
Brazil Recycled Duplex 190-375 g/m2 RISI Active  
Brazil Virgin based Duplex 190-375 g/m2 RISI Active  
Coated Ivory Board (premium), 250g RISI Active  
Coated ivory board (commodity), 250 g RISI Active  
Coated Recycled Folding Boxboard 20-pt clay coated news - Series B RISI Active  
Uncoated Recycled Folding Boxboard 20-pt bending chip - Series B RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate Board, 16-pt folding carton, C1S - Series B RISI Active  
Solid Bleached Sulfate Board, 14-pt cup stock, PE2S - Series B RISI Active  
Brazil Solid kraft board 210-370 g/m² RISI Active  
Brazil Triplex 210-370 g/m² RISI Active  
Coated Unbleached Kraft Board, 20-pt folding carton, C1S - Series B RISI Active  
White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, UK, transaction price RISI Active  
White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, UK, EUR, transaction price RISI Active  
White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, France, transaction price RISI Active  
White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, Germany, transaction price RISI Active  
White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, Italy, transaction price RISI Active  
White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, Spain, transaction price RISI Active  
High-Performance Linerboard, 35-36 lb, Open Market, US East RISI Active  
High-strength corrugating medium, 120 g RISI Active  
Brazil Kraftliner 120-150 g/m2, FOB Mill RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner 175-g+, Germany RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner, 175-g+, France RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner, 175-g+, UK RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner, 175-g+, Italy RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner 175-g+, Spain RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner, 150-g, UK RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, UK RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner, 150-g, Italy RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, Italy RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner, 150-g, France RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, France RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner 150-g, Germany RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner 125-g, Germany RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner 150-g, Spain RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner 125-g, Spain RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner, 175-g+, UK, EUR RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner, 150-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
Unbleached kraftliner, 125g, Russia, EUR RISI Active  
Unbleached Kraftliner, 175 g+, export to China, C&F RISI Active  
Unbleached Kraft linerboard, 42 lb, export, to Laredo for Mexico RISI Active  
Unbleached Kraft linerboard, 175 g+, US export, CIF RISI Active  
Unbleached Kraft linerboard, 42lb, Open Market, US East RISI Active  
Unbleached Kraft Linerboard, 42lb, Open Market, US West RISI Active  
Unbleached kraft linerboard, 42-lb, FAS US for export to Central/South America RISI Active  
Unbleached Kraftliner 175g, imports, CIF China RISI Active  
Kraft-top liner, 125 g RISI Active  
Kraft-top liner, 170g RISI Active  
Brazil Fluting 120 g/m2, FOB Mill RISI Active  
Mexico Recycled Medium, 120-180 g (domestic) RISI Active  
Recycled Fluting 105-g (Wellenstoff), Germany RISI Active  
Recycled Fluting, 105-g, France RISI Active  
Fluting, 100-g, UK RISI Active  
Fluting, 105-g, Italy RISI Active  
Fluting, 127-g, Spain RISI Active  
Fluting, 95-110-g, Spain RISI Active  
Fluting, 90-g, UK RISI Active  
Recycled fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne RISI Active  
Fluting, 100-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
Fluting, 90-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
Recycled fluting, 112g, Russia, EUR RISI Active  
Semi-chemical fluting 127-g, Germany RISI Active  
Semi-chemical fluting, 127-g, France RISI Active  
Semi-chemical fluting, 127-g, Italy RISI Active  
Semi-chemical fluting, 127-g, Spain RISI Active  
Semi-chemical fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne RISI Active  
Semi-chemical fluting,112 g, Russia, EUR RISI Active  
Semichemical Corrugating Medium, 26lb, Open Market, US East RISI Active  
Semichemical Corrugating Medium, 26lb, Open Market, US West RISI Active  
Brazil Testliner 120-130 g/m2, FOB Mill RISI Active  
Mexico Recycled Linerboard, 130-180 g (domestic) RISI Active  
Testliner 2 140-g, Germany RISI Active  
Testliner 2, 140-g, France RISI Active  
Testliner 2, 140-g, UK RISI Active  
Testliner 2, 140-g, Italy RISI Active  
Testliner 3 140-g, Germany RISI Active  
Testliner 3, 140-g, France RISI Active  
Testliner 3, 140-g, UK RISI Active  
Testliner 3, 140-g, Italy RISI Active  
Testliner 2, 140-g, Spain RISI Active  
Testliner 3, 125-g, Spain RISI Active  
Testliner 2, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne RISI Active  
Testliner 2, 140-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
Testliner 3, 140-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
Testliner 2, 125g, Russia, EUR RISI Active  
Recycled Linerboard, 30-/31-lb, US East RISI Active  
Recycled Linerboard, 30-/31-lb, US West RISI Active  
Testliner, 125 g RISI Active  
Recycled Fluting, 110g RISI Active  
Testliner, 140 g RISI Active  
White-top kraftliner 140-g+, Germany RISI Active  
White-top kraftliner, 140-g+, France RISI Active  
White-top kraftliner, 140-g+, UK RISI Active  
White-top kraftliner, 140-g+, Italy RISI Active  
White-top kraftliner 140-g+, Spain RISI Active  
White-top kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne RISI Active  
White-top kraftliner, 140-g+, UK, EUR RISI Active  
White-top kraftliner, 125g, Russia, EUR RISI Active  
White Top Linerboard, 42lb, Open Market, US East RISI Active  
White Top Linerboard, 42lb, Open Market, US West RISI Active  
Brazil White top liner 130-200 g/m2, FOB Mill RISI Active  
White-top testliner, 140-g, Germany RISI Active  
White-top testliner, 140-g, France RISI Active  
White-top testliner, 140-g, Italy RISI Active  
White-top testliner, 140-g, UK RISI Active  
White-top testliner, 125-g, Spain RISI Active  
White-top testliner, 140-g, UK, EUR RISI Active  
White-top liner, 140 g RISI Active  
Bleached Kraft paper, Grocery bag, 30 lb / 49 g, net price RISI Active  
Unbleached Grocery bag, Lightweight, 30 lb/49g, net price RISI Active  
Brazil Unbleached extensible 78-85 g/m2, FOB Mill RISI Active  
Bleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, Italy RISI Active  
Unbleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, Italy RISI Active  
Bleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, UK, GBP RISI Active  
Unbleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, UK, GBP RISI Active  
Bleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, Germany RISI Active  
Unbleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, Germany RISI Active  
Bleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, France RISI Active  
Unbleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, France RISI Active  
Bleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, Spain RISI Active  
Unbleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, Spain RISI Active  
Unbleached Extensible Multiwall Sack Kraft, 50 lb/80 g, net price RISI Active  
Unbleached Kraft, Natural Multiwall Sack, 50 lb, net price RISI Active  
Greyback Duplex Board, Nine Dragons, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Greyback Duplex Board, Sea Dragon, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Greyback Duplex Board, Land Dragon, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Greyback Duplex Board, River Dragon, 240g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Greyback Duplex Board, Lee & Man AA, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Greyback Duplex Board, Hongbiao, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Greyback Duplex Board, Lvbiao, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Greyback Duplex Board, Land Dragon, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Greyback Duplex Board, Land Dragon, 250g, Tianjin (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Greyback Duplex Board, Jinghuanlongheng, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Greyback Duplex Board, Fuxing, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, StarBlanc, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Nongbo Fold, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Bohui, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, POPLAR, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Red Plum, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, StarBlanc, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Bohui, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board,POPLAR, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, EUCA, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Ningbo Fold, 250g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, EUCA, 250g, Fujian (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, StarBlanc, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Bohui, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Ningbo Fold, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, POPLAR, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Xinya, 250g, Beijing (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Bohui, 250g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Ningbo Fold, 250g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, POPLAR, 250g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Xinya, 250g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Yazhouzhixing, 250g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Xinya, 250g, Henan (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Bohui, 250g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, POPLAR, 250g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Bohui, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Ningbo Fold, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, POPLAR, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Ivory Board, Xinya, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Nine Dragons, 120g and above, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Sea Dragon, 120g and above, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Land Dragon, 120g and above, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Land Dragon, 70g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Jinzhou, 120g and above, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Nine Dragons, 130g and above, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Sea Dragon, 130g and above, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Sea Dragon, 120g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Land Dragon, 130g and above, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Land Dragon, 120g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Nine Dragons, 120g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, River Dragon, 130g and above, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Long Chen, 90g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Long Chen, 140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Nine Dragons, 120g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Sea Dragon, 120g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Long Chen, 90g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Corrugating Medium, Long Chen, 130/140g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Nine Dragons, 250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Nine Dragons, 337/400g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Sea Dragon, 150/175g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Sea Dragon, 230/250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Land Dragon, 130/140g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Lee & Man H, 200/250g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Lee & Man N, 150/175g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Lee & Man N, 230g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Lee & Man Q, 120g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Lee & Man Q, 175g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Sea Dragon, 170g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Land Dragon, 140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Lee & Man N, 170g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Lee & Man Q, 120g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Hongshan, 140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Jingxing U/A, 140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Long Chen SR, 230g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Long Chen S1, 170/200g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Long Chen B1, 170/200g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Sea Dragon, 160/170g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Land Dragon, 170g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Long Chen SR, 230g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Long Chen S1, 170/200g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Kraft-top Liner, Long Chen B1, 170/200g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Testliner, Land Dragon, 130/140g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Testliner, River Dragon, 130/140g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Testliner, Lee & Man B, 110g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Testliner, Lee & Man B, 140g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Testliner, Land Dragon, 120g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Testliner, Land Dragon, 130/ 140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Testliner, River Dragon, 115/125g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Testliner, Lee & Man B, 120g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Testliner, Lee & Man B, 130/140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Testliner, Long Chen T, 130/140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Testliner, Land Dragon, 130/140g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Testliner, Long Chen T, 130/140g, Hubei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
White-top liner, Sijigui, 140g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
White-top Liner, Sijigui, 140g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
White-top Liner, Sijigui, 140g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Coated White-top Liner, Jingui, 200g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Coated White-top Liner, Xuelianhua, 200g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Coated White-top Liner, Nine Dragons, 200g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Coated White-top Liner, Xuelianhua, 200g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Coated White-top Liner, Jingui, 200g, Guangdong (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Coated White-top Liner, Xuelianhua, 200g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Coated White-top Liner, Jingui, 200g, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei (tax included), RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  

Over 215 million tonnes of containerboard and boxboard are produced every year worldwide. And the e-commerce boom only continues to create demand. Keep track of it all with expert market intelligence, news and prices.

Price data
Unmatched price data on over 80 sub-grades across the market
November 17, 2021 11:20 PM
News and analysis
Dependable reporting as it happens
November 17, 2021 10:50 PM
Forecasts
Fastmarkets’ forecasts on all major forest products mean you can connect the dots between mills and markets.
November 12, 2021 04:36 PM
Consulting and special studies
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021 05:55 PM
Cost benchmarking
A consistent and reliable basis for comparing the cost competitiveness of mills
November 17, 2021 09:31 PM
RISI European Conference
March 8-10, 2021 | In person and digital event

Get a deeper understanding of the European pulp and paper market with in-depth forecasting and industry leader perspective. This event is uniquely positioned to provide you with specific packaging-grade forecasting, CEO panels, and sustainability and innovation presentations. Connect with new and existing contacts across the supply chain.
Learn more
media.png
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
