FP-SKB-0019
Unbleached Kraft, Natural Multiwall Sack, 50 lb, net price
June 29, 2022
FP-SKB-0018
Unbleached Grocery bag, Lightweight, 30 lb/49g, net price
June 29, 2022
FP-SKB-0017
Unbleached Extensible Multiwall Sack Kraft, 50 lb/80 g, net price
June 29, 2022
FP-SKB-0016
Bleached Kraft paper, Grocery bag, 30 lb / 49 g, net price
June 29, 2022
FP-SKB-0015
Unbleached Natural Multiwall Sack Kraft, 50-lb, US East
June 29, 2022
FP-SKB-0014
Bleached Grocery Bag, 30-lb/49-g, US East
June 29, 2022
FP-SKB-0013
Unbleached Grocery Bag, 30-lb/49-g, US East
June 29, 2022
FP-SKB-0012
Unbleached Extensible Multiwall Sack Kraft, 50-lb/80-g, US East
June 29, 2022
FP-SKB-0011
Unbleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, Spain
June 29, 2022
FP-SKB-0010
Bleached Sack Kraft, 80-g+, Spain
June 29, 2022
